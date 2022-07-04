THESE SCENES ARE BRILLIANT! | SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED

The Toon Army travel the furthest than any other side in the Premier League but their support was quite simply outstanding tonight as the Magpies defeated the Saints away from home. Join Lee on his day as he meets up with Karl & his brother Chris. HOWAY THE LADS!
What’s the song called.
Top quality vlog as always! Good luck against Chelsea. YNWA
My first memory of football is watching the 1974 FA Cup final in my parent’s little bungalow in Shiremoor. That disappointment has lived with me ever since. But I now genuinely believe that I will one day see my beloved Toon grow into the team that they so deserve to be. Exciting times ahead for us all…I agree with the comments that I have not felt this excited about football for over 20 years.
What a vlog i love every second of it i love it so much and also great music 👏🏻
Bring that light show to st. James. 🙏🙏🙏
Come on Newcastle
Amazing Atmosphere, the end when the team all came over to the fans just gets better each match!. I love us. The whole city is loving it! cheers for a great video
Thanks for the vlog, goosebumps 😍
Fans were fantastic last night. Chanting after conceding and throughout. Back to 90s levels already.
priceless
Great show but cut the music ..
Your taste in music is embarrassing.
Fantastic video… respect to everyone that travelled down there tonight yous we’re amazing as always 👌👍
that little lads face was priceless from steve in cleveland
Respect bruno giving that youngin his shirt, absolutely quality touch 👌
Great game, great video. Felt good watching the game last night and watching this video gave me goosebumps. Really satisfying seeing toon fans in high spirits. Long may it continue 🙌🙌🙌🙌
Eddie could be our very own Alex Ferguson
Excellent vid. Bruno's fucking magic alright. What a goal.
Best fans content I’ve ever seen….fucking brilliant…wa back
Great video Lee 👍 Not many teams would sell their full allocation on a Thursday night in Southampton! Great times are on the Horizon!Safe journey home to all mags !🖤🤍🦓🍺
Great video guys. Wish I was there
thanks mate, great video ! this atmosphere that missing for 14 years has come back.
im one of magpies fans from Indonesia.
That was really good of Bruno giving his shirt to that fan HA'WAY the lads
Brilliant fantastic sublime and any other superlatives out there, this club is going places so watch out top four next season we're gunning for you . Wouldn't it be great if we went through the rest of the season unbeaten.
Brilliant vid. What a night you must of had. Onwards and upwards..
A very happy journey home by all toon fans 👏👏👏the end 🤣🤣just the beginning 👍
Bet Ritchie is sat on the bench thinking hey that was my song🤣🤣🤣
Brilliant Lee 👏👏👏🖤🤍🖤🤍
Absolute class comeonnnnnn
Wow feels like the early 90s again everybody is buzzin . If eddie howe can get these performances out of this squad. Imagine next year with world class players. Givin me goosebumps🙂
these edits are so cringey man. You need a good editor and new direction for this channel now. Take advantage of new viewers coming in
Ye gods! A backheeled volley from Bruno.
BRUNO! FANTASTIC! BRUNO!
Give me goosebumps bruno bruno ! God what Eddie Howe has done is unbelievable
For the love of all that is black and white, I hope we never have a light, laser, fire canon show before a match!
Lush editing, and smiled throughout how times are changing 🖤🤍
🐿
That many channels nowadays idk where to go 🤣
Buzzing at Wor Place in Australia ! 🖤🤍 NUFC !!!
That bloke cud have least give that shirt to the bairn.
The intro music actually gave me cancer
Love from Nepal
Great coverage lads
Credit to southampton those pre-game lights look sick
brilliant
Best channel for match vlogs. Facts.
Class video Lee
Bruno Bruno Bruno!!
Legoooooo!!