THESE SCENES ARE BRILLIANT! | SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED



The Toon Army travel the furthest than any other side in the Premier League but their support was quite simply outstanding tonight as the Magpies defeated the Saints away from home. Join Lee on his day as he meets up with Karl & his brother Chris. HOWAY THE LADS!

Get Don’t Call Me Up by Mabel here

License ID: p06YxbAx84B

Get this and other songs for your next YouTube video at

Become a YouTube member:

Join our free Facebook group:

Amazon NUFC shop:

Do you need your video edited? We can do it for a small fee, get in touch: info@newcastlefanstv.com

30 day free Amazon Prime:
Amazon Audible:
3 free months unlimited Amazon Music:
Sign up for Amazon Business:
Sign up for Amazon music:

NFTV Extra’s Twitter:
Website:
Twitter:
Facebook:
NFTV Extra:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:

We may not own all the material shown in this video. Some pictures are owned by NUFC (

#NewcastleFansTV #LeadingTheWay #NUFC

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

49 comentarios en “THESE SCENES ARE BRILLIANT! | SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED

  3. Trinster

    My first memory of football is watching the 1974 FA Cup final in my parent’s little bungalow in Shiremoor. That disappointment has lived with me ever since. But I now genuinely believe that I will one day see my beloved Toon grow into the team that they so deserve to be. Exciting times ahead for us all…I agree with the comments that I have not felt this excited about football for over 20 years.

  7. SUSIEPIP

    Amazing Atmosphere, the end when the team all came over to the fans just gets better each match!. I love us. The whole city is loving it! cheers for a great video

  13. Wayne

    Fantastic video… respect to everyone that travelled down there tonight yous we’re amazing as always 👌👍

  16. Ade Adeniran

    Great game, great video. Felt good watching the game last night and watching this video gave me goosebumps. Really satisfying seeing toon fans in high spirits. Long may it continue 🙌🙌🙌🙌

  20. Gary Millican

    Great video Lee 👍 Not many teams would sell their full allocation on a Thursday night in Southampton! Great times are on the Horizon!Safe journey home to all mags !🖤🤍🦓🍺

  22. Leo Parhusip

    thanks mate, great video ! this atmosphere that missing for 14 years has come back.
    im one of magpies fans from Indonesia.

  24. Kevin Adamson

    Brilliant fantastic sublime and any other superlatives out there, this club is going places so watch out top four next season we're gunning for you . Wouldn't it be great if we went through the rest of the season unbeaten.

  30. Andy Sheppard

    Wow feels like the early 90s again everybody is buzzin . If eddie howe can get these performances out of this squad. Imagine next year with world class players. Givin me goosebumps🙂

  31. C0N

    these edits are so cringey man. You need a good editor and new direction for this channel now. Take advantage of new viewers coming in

  35. TheStottyDog

    For the love of all that is black and white, I hope we never have a light, laser, fire canon show before a match!

Los comentarios están cerrados.