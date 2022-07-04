Why Nick Pope Will Start Over Martin Dubravka For Newcastle United



Nick Pope is set to sign for Newcastle United for 10 million pounds. Nick Pope departs Burnley after 6 seasons at the club and will compete with Newcastle United’s current number 1 Martin Dubravka for a spot in the 11. This video explains why Nick Pope will eventually start over Martin Dubravka for Newcastle United.

#newcastleunited
#nufc
#burnley

Puedes comprar todas las camisetas oficiales de fútbol en futbolmania, la tienda de las mejores Camisetas de fútbol – Devolución gratis.

6 comentarios en “Why Nick Pope Will Start Over Martin Dubravka For Newcastle United

  1. Footy with Uti

    Really interested in hearing everyone's thoughts down below, particularly Newcastle United supporters who'll know more than me about Dubravka!

  5. AJ

    Smart signing and makes total sense for the fee. Don't think there are many better out there with the experience he has at PL level.

Los comentarios están cerrados.