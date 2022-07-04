Why Nick Pope Will Start Over Martin Dubravka For Newcastle United

Nick Pope is set to sign for Newcastle United for 10 million pounds. Nick Pope departs Burnley after 6 seasons at the club and will compete with Newcastle United’s current number 1 Martin Dubravka for a spot in the 11. This video explains why Nick Pope will eventually start over Martin Dubravka for Newcastle United.
Really interested in hearing everyone's thoughts down below, particularly Newcastle United supporters who'll know more than me about Dubravka!
I would go with dubravka every day.
I DON'T KNOW HOW YOU THINK POPE WILL BECOME OUR NO.1 GOALIE. I CAN'T SEE HIM MOVING DUBRAVKA OUT
Great analysis again looking forward to more toon vids.
Smart signing and makes total sense for the fee. Don't think there are many better out there with the experience he has at PL level.
Great signing for Newc that an 10m is a bargain given what keepers go for now….