Why Nick Pope Will Start Over Martin Dubravka For Newcastle United





Nick Pope is set to sign for Newcastle United for 10 million pounds. Nick Pope departs Burnley after 6 seasons at the club and will compete with Newcastle United’s current number 1 Martin Dubravka for a spot in the 11. This video explains why Nick Pope will eventually start over Martin Dubravka for Newcastle United.

