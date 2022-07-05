Newcastle United 1-1 Watford | Premier League Highlights

Watford came back from an Allan Saint-Maximin goal to draw 1-1 with Newcastle United in the Premier League, thanks to a late header from João Pedro.
HIT THAT SUBSCRIBE BUTTON!
Welcome to the official home of Watford Football Club on YouTube. The only place you’ll be able to find fresh content from throughout the club, including behind-the-scenes access at training, interviews with stars past and present and all the best action from each and every Watford FC Premier League fixture.
See all the latest from stars such as Ismaïla Sarr, Ben Foster, William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, Cucho Hernández, João Pedro, Ken Sema, Ozan Tufan, Francisco Sierralta and many more.
You’ll also be able to find out much more about the history of the club, including legends such as Graham Taylor, Elton John, Luther Blissett, John Barnes. and Troy Deeney.
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
😍😍
Really want them to stay
Cuchoooo. 😍😍😍
👍
Its Saint max on the Wing and he has how many people down being him ?
A beautiful pass by kayembe
ozan
ozan
ozan
ozan
A point each was a fair reflection of the game. Both sides have far more to offer, and I would be surprised if either dropped.
Saint Messimin
I just love Watford of late, they really play their hearts out.
Should have played Kiko and Tom from the start.
A small team !
We are effectively home and dry now and guaranteed in the Premier League next season.
Premiership for Newcastle!! Ahahahhahahahahah….PIF……ahahahahahaahah
great result
ben foster clearly had asm on his fantasy football team
Welcome back cycling GK
this maximin is special
Spectacular goal by Maximin 👍👍👍. Both teams played phenomenal Football.
good….😃
Watford came back from an Allan Saint-Maximin goal to draw 1-1 with Newcastle United in the Premier League, thanks to a late header from João Pedro.
I hope the players truly believe they deserve to stay in this league. They are better than the bottom 3 teams. Play without fear and you can move away from relegation with ease.
Two glass goals from two different players
What's the music at the beginning?
Spectacular goal from St Maximin
Believe Mr Ranieri, he is verry experience man about football
Good Game for Watford finally,good performance and aggressive，Joao Pedro help the team and thank you your good manager claudio ranieri！
Hope Watford can lead Watford stay the premier league after Leicester story champion 15/16,success and good team for Chelsea,Roma,sampodria and firoentina！Also,Claudio ranieri have many good and talent players for example,Chelsea John terry,Lampard,Joe Cole,Duff,Drohne！Monaco Ocampos,J Rodriguez,Carrasco！sampodria mikkel damsgarrd！Leicester City Marhez Kante！hope everyone everything will be better🍀Everyday is a good day🌟💕
This is football. You see the fight and tussles going on. The is baby baby dont touch me thing that has been going on due to soft refs is garbage. We want to see this type of thing all the time.
Line Up
Newcastle
M. Dubravka 1 (GK)
K. Trippier 15
J. Lascelles 6
F. Schar 5
P. Dummett 3
S. Longstaff 36
J. Shelvey 8
Joelinton 7
R. Fraser 21
C. Wood 20
A. Saint-Maximin 10
Watford
B. Foster 1 (GK)
J. Ngakia 2
C. Cathcart 15
Samir 22
H. Kamara 14
M. Sissoko 19
E. Kayembe 39
J. Kucka 33
E. Dennis 25
J. King 7
J. P 10
I hope you get relegated
O clube mais rico do mundo a caminho da segunda divisão 🔥
Today was on fire some good games 🔥🔥🔥🔥💯🔥
CB's newcastle is terrible
Beautiful crossing, great header goal!
I absolutly freaked out when joao pedro scored
#14 – brilliant start, someone who can make decisions. Guys, really, not the best game. Please start playing more aggressively, with more pressure. Don't bother about the score. We need you playing, playing well.
👏👏👏
Mixed feelings. One point is ok being away. However, we shoud be more focused, more agressive.
Good game for Watford finally, good and aggressive approach, new players.
Mie ré n'a Léon torop
Played poor
Pedro , needs to start every game for me , Dennis had a off day an we need a bit more creative play in midfield .
Brilliant Brilliant Brilliant ✅
My goal ✅ 😂
Competition for places ✅
New signings impress ✅
Foster back ✅
Away end limbs ✅
What a game
If watford had lost they would have been in a relegation zone
COYHHH