HUGO EKITIKE CERCA DE ACORDAR TÉRMINOS PERSONALES PARA FIRMAR POR EL NEWCASTLE UNITED

Hugo Ekitike Cerca de aceptar términos personales para fichar por el Newcastle United Keith Downie Tweet enlace a continuación 👇 #nufc #newcastleunited
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
Ashworth such an upgrade at post over what a charnley could do with a thin front staff
Ekitike agents are holding out for PSG NIT the TOON sick of 5h1t on Toon vlogs and show if and when he has signed and sky tell me then all it is is here say and BS
FORGET ALL ABOUT THEM THAT DONT SIGN SOON BE TRAINING
Lol been seeing same headline for 2 weeks.
None of it means a thing until NUFC speak.
Patience is key plates are spinning in the background and I think it's a matter of time before Hugo Ekiteke is through the door however those patience can only get us so far so if by this time next week the lad hasn't landed in Newcastle for a medical then we should move into other targets.
All this talk about Hugo Ekiteke been linked to PSG I think is a load of 💩 for the simple reason there's a rivalry between PSG & NUFC in terms of PSG been owned by Qatar and Newcastle PIF / Saudi Arabia so it's a way for the Media to create stories that they know will gain click bait.
If Hugo Ekiteke isn't a Newcastle player by this time next week then time to move onto other targets but we will wait and see what this next week brings.
Eddie want players ready for the start of pre season we can’t wait much longer
Tell ekitike to do one. He doesn’t deserve to play for our team.
The owners have got to say no to the Newcastle Tax and move onto players that want to come
He’s taking the piss or his agent is if he doesn’t want to come ok . Let’s move on the agent doesn’t care about the player he’s just trying to get more money for himself
Naa fake news again.
it’s just not gonna happen, the next sick note in my book. Take a look at his injury record.
We only want players who want to play for Newcastle, no more Michael Owens please, who’s heart was always else where. England & Liverpool!
Bored listening to all this make believe transfer shit, tell us when its complete please
Keep up the good work 😊
I hope your right mate
If he doesn't want to play for Newcastle and keeps holding out for more money let him go. He won't be starting every game and scoring goals straight away and if he isn't in it for the badge he'll get disheartened and end up another flop. He's not the finished article yet, has potential but he's very rough around the edges and will take time to develop. If he does sign, have realistic expectations. He's a young player and will take a while to get into Premiership pace. I hope he is coming and he's the next Thierry Henry but I just don't get that feeling right now. We'll see I guess.
You know what I am absolutely sick of this not you mate put the msm putting bullshit out all the time we need to move on from this
he's not coming move on to other players we can get in