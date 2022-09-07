HUGO EKITIKE CERCA DE ACORDAR TÉRMINOS PERSONALES PARA FIRMAR POR EL NEWCASTLE UNITED



Hugo Ekitike Cerca de aceptar términos personales para fichar por el Newcastle United Keith Downie Tweet enlace a continuación 👇 #nufc #newcastleunited

18 comentarios en “HUGO EKITIKE CERCA DE ACORDAR TÉRMINOS PERSONALES PARA FIRMAR POR EL NEWCASTLE UNITED

  2. Keith Lyons

    Ekitike agents are holding out for PSG NIT the TOON sick of 5h1t on Toon vlogs and show if and when he has signed and sky tell me then all it is is here say and BS

  6. Harry Azcrac

    Patience is key plates are spinning in the background and I think it's a matter of time before Hugo Ekiteke is through the door however those patience can only get us so far so if by this time next week the lad hasn't landed in Newcastle for a medical then we should move into other targets.

  7. Geordie

    All this talk about Hugo Ekiteke been linked to PSG I think is a load of 💩 for the simple reason there's a rivalry between PSG & NUFC in terms of PSG been owned by Qatar and Newcastle PIF / Saudi Arabia so it's a way for the Media to create stories that they know will gain click bait.

    If Hugo Ekiteke isn't a Newcastle player by this time next week then time to move onto other targets but we will wait and see what this next week brings.

  11. Marc Moat

    He’s taking the piss or his agent is if he doesn’t want to come ok . Let’s move on the agent doesn’t care about the player he’s just trying to get more money for himself

  12. Steph

    Naa fake news again.
    it’s just not gonna happen, the next sick note in my book. Take a look at his injury record.
    We only want players who want to play for Newcastle, no more Michael Owens please, who’s heart was always else where. England & Liverpool!

  16. Legendary Monkey

    If he doesn't want to play for Newcastle and keeps holding out for more money let him go. He won't be starting every game and scoring goals straight away and if he isn't in it for the badge he'll get disheartened and end up another flop. He's not the finished article yet, has potential but he's very rough around the edges and will take time to develop. If he does sign, have realistic expectations. He's a young player and will take a while to get into Premiership pace. I hope he is coming and he's the next Thierry Henry but I just don't get that feeling right now. We'll see I guess.

  17. Gary Hopper

    You know what I am absolutely sick of this not you mate put the msm putting bullshit out all the time we need to move on from this

Los comentarios están cerrados.