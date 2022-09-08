Gastamos £ 700 millones para RECONSTRUIR Newcastle United

Obtenga un 20 % de descuento @manscaped + envío gratis con el código de promoción OMEGA en #ad #manscapedpod 💎PATREON💎 Ahora puede ayudar a apoyar el canal y obtener ACCESO ANTICIPADO a mis videos, obtener archivos de juegos guardados de videos y transmisiones de twitch o VOTAR para el futuro » RECONSTRUIR» videos uniéndose a mi página de patreon: 🔗 👕 MERCH – ————————————- ————————————————– —————————————– Para consultas comerciales, oportunidades de marca/patrocinio, comuníquese con – omegaluke.mgmt@ritualnetwork.com Obtenga un 20 % de descuento @ manscaped + Envío gratis con el código de promoción OMEGA en 🥈 WRESTLING CHANNEL ➡️ ————————————- ————————————————– ——————————— #FM22 #FootballManager #FootballManager2022 PRESIONA ENLACE PARA SUB ➡️ 📺 TWITCH ➡️ 📌 TWITTER ➡️ 📸 INSTAGRAM ➡️ 🗣 DISCORD ➡️ 👕 OMEGALUKE MERCH ➡️ —————————————- ————————————————– —————————— 🔰 ENLACES DE AFILIADOS 🔰 NORDVPN – (73 % de descuento) INTO THE AM APPARELL – ————————————– ————————————————– ——————————– GRÁFICOS QUE UTILIZO: ►Logo Pack – ►Face Pack – ►Skin – — ————————————————– ————————————————– —————– Sigue al editor Sid Twitter ➡️ Twitch ➡️ ————————– ————————————————– ——————————————– ¿Te gusta la lucha libre? Mírame a mí y a mi Academia luchar aquí ➡️ Música: StreamBeats de Harris Heller FOOTBALL MANAGER 2022 GUÍAS FOOTBALL MANAGER 2022 CONSEJOS FOOTBALL MANAGER 2022 AYUDA
Watch the Wrestling Match where I won the Tag Team Championship HERE 👉 https://youtu.be/DRbsmYuLKhM
Chris Wood never actually meowed. it was a rumour started by a toon fan on twitter called sean casey and the media ran with it haha. wish it was true though
0:24 You could have said “Where’s the beef?”
Who’s Alan Maxine lol
Rangers done the job for you m8.
Never doubt the mighty gers in Europe. Maybe in the league but not in Europe.
Not even signing gakpo now lmao he's off to Southampton maybe lol
Got to work with what you've got
That's another t shirt in the making right there m8. Good apprentice you've got there luke 😄
Great result! Ending with a treble love the rebuilds
Might be nice to see at the end if any player won Ballon d'Or
I love the Newcastle fans they are brilliant friendly people come on the mag pies. I went to Newcastle to watch a game best feeling In the world no other match like it. Newcastle deserves theses owners 💯 but my only worry is for them can Eddie howe take them to the next level and stay there I'm wondering but he's done a brilliant job do far I want him to succeed and be the best manager
I don’t think Tripper won the league for Atletico 🤣
Inacio was literally turning 21 “at time of recording” but you kept saying only 20. 💀
I was getting excited for fifa then I saw FM 😔
@ Luke / Dad
The 1th t shirt is from dad u gotta win your home games, maybe the 2nd shirt is from luke, U gotta be happy with that 😉
Impressive rebuild, without splashing cash on 100M transfers. Two titles, UCL, good players in their prime. Amazing!
Love the intro then 4 days later 70M on Isak
I would love to see a hearts rebuild as they are playing there 2nd season in the top flight after being wrongfully relegated and in their first season they came comfortably third but however got knocked out of the europa league qualifying and have been drawn into a pretty challenging group in the conference league👍
70 mil dropped on Isak.
Boom ,eddie howe sign isak for 70million
Fm setting kicking in 🤣👀👀👀
New 60m pound deal for Isak might change your veiw
The team had botman and you go and buy ignacio ……….. WHAT IS THE LOGIC 🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦
Shout out for everz, legend
Food around the ground – Chilli Padi nearby is exceptional Malaysian food.
Wish Newcastle would pay big bucks for a rangers player man Kent maybe or Alfie morelos big el buffalo maybe 🔴⚪🔵
Please bro do a rangers fc rebuild we beat psv the night to secure UCL football for the first time in 10 years love ur videos luke bro 🤜🤛🇬🇧🔴⚪🔵
Was right at the start of the video but u bought ndombele was supposed to be the next kante or veira turns out he shite that's was every spurs signing other than kane and son for years now conte will have then either champions or 2nd or 3rd every year by next season maybe even top 3 this season
Just a quick note, Pedro Porro is a goalkeeper and not a right back!
My grandads brother was the captain and CB for Newcastle during the 50s and lifted those fa cups
Did say you won treble
League
Fa cup
Champ L
One of the best videos you have done. But am a Newcastle fan haha
I have some ideas… 😛
You and dad know a lot about PL… What about, after each round af PL (irl) you make a mini "talkshow" and talk about ups and downs in the round… i think about 10-15 mins… that would be awesome! – and i think a lot of us would watch it.
And something for this series… 😉
What if you HAVE to use the same formation as they use in real life? just to spice it up? – and make it a bit harder. You are a great FM player, and im sure you could do it.
Keep up the good work Champ!
How do you get the player faces for the Prem (and other leagues)?
Ignacio and Fofana playing with each other. 😳 This video just took a turn I wasn't expecting 😂
UNITED!!!!!!! <3
Your gonna say I'm bias but I doubt it was Eddie howe who really let them survive. The money was the real reason how they survived.
Because they’re not united and buy smart
Love the rebuild!Luke do you ever watch fifa career mode rebuilds?