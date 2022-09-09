¡COMIENZA LA TERCERA TEMPORADA! 🔥 ¡220 000 000 £ PARA GASTAR!

♦ ¡Dale a Me gusta y suscríbete si quieres ver más! ❤️// Temporada 3 Episodio 1 de nuestro Modo Carrera Newcastle United de FIFA 22 (PS5/Xbox Series X) ♦ ¡El Modo Carrera Beckham Player está de vuelta en nuestro nuevo canal Tyztir Plus! – ♦ Batman: Arkham Knight playthrough EP9 ya está disponible en el segundo canal. – ♦ ¡En esta serie estamos tomando el control del Newcastle United! ¡Ahora, el club más rico del mundo, intentaremos llevar al Newcastle a la cima del fútbol europeo manteniendo las cosas realistas! Nuestro objetivo es ganar la Premier League y la Champions League. Fichajes como Trippier y Bruno Guimarães han impulsado esta nueva era en St. James’s Park. Los fichajes de clase mundial, los talentos locales locos y las estrellas jóvenes que ya están en el equipo nos ayudarán a transformar a Newcastle en el mejor equipo de fútbol del mundo. ♦ ¡ME GUSTA Y SUSCRÍBETE si disfrutaste el video! #FIFA22 #CAREERMODE #NEWCASTLE ♦ Canal principal – ♦ Segundo canal – ♦ Tyztir Plus – ♦ Twitter – ♦ Consultas comerciales – tyztirbusiness@gmail.com
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
It’s not a realistic signing with Pogba… at all
Yes to the United career mode!!
United Carrer Mode On Pc Please. 🙏❤️
if you do a man united career mode you must sell MAGUIRE. After the other players that's up to you. It would be great to end on a Man U career mode because they are the club that needs the most help!!
PCQ: You have two great strikers so try a two forward formation and then buy a young backup to either wilson or isak
PCQ Get rensch as a back up rb
Convert Fred to backup RB
Yes make a United career mode.
Do a venezia carrer mode pls it would be fun and they won't be in fifa next year
Sell trippier and sign Jeremy frimpong as trippier may still be growing but he is very old and will drop off soon
Make a Brighton career mode
Can u please do a suaréz career mode after this one i would really love that and food Luck for 100 k subs
PCQ: Tiemoue Bakayoko is almost going to sign to Newcastle, offer is nearing to an end and he is most likely gonna join. I know he is around 28 years old but if you wanna be realistic than I think you should do a swap deal with Reine-Ade… for Bakayako
PCQ: u should sign a new keeper I suggest mynan
Next episode ?
Do united career mode with all new signings and then reduce the rating of all players by 5
Pcq:- Isak is the best striker I used on fifa 22. Use lobed through balls with him he is just amazing.
Tyzitr Plzzz Replay 😂💔😻
You could play a 532 formation that way you could start both isak and wilson
PCQ: please do Nottingham forest FOR Fifa 23 as we want to see at least 3-4 seasons for Nottingham forest and updated
Yawn.
The man utd career mode makes more sense to end fifa 22 Nottingham has to be a long rebuild
YES do the Man utd career mode
A united career mode would be sick because I would love to see Martinez,malacia, eriksen and other players that you have never used in career mode
bring back connor small in fifa 23
Pcq: About the United series.l, there are a lot of doubts whether ten Hag can do a good job with the team irl. So your "rebuild" will be more or less a prediction. Will be nice to see. Cheers
Do the man United series on fifa 23
Please do a Wolves career next! It would mean so much to me as a wolves fan, and you haven’t done them yet. Besides, there’s barely any Wolves career modes going around anyway
Even if you don’t, your content is great, keep it up!
Do Nottingham in fifa23 so it lasts longer
PCQ: Can u do a napoli career mode no one really did it and it would be a fun rebuild because they never won a champions league
Can you do a Watford one please
Keep up the great work, man. Your content is incredible. It’s not overly edited and you don’t give off the “I’m amplifying my voice to make it seem like I’m more excited than I am” vibe which is cool. I look forward to every video. (Also your “commentary” when playing is so entertaining 😅)
You should play the saint maximin song whenever he scores
PQC: should should sign Marcos Llorente really good RB but also is flexible and can play midfield.
Says man United are lost just like isak shot
PCQ: You should sell pope because he is old and isn’t that high rated you could maybe sign a young gk or possibly find the next Buffon
Do a Real Madrid career mode
PCQ: Dubravka just joined United irl on loan so it would make sense to loan him