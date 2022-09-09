Héroe local del Newcastle United FC



¡Sin derechos de autor previsto! este es un héroe local y para todos los fanáticos de geordie, incluidos ¡vamos, LADZ!

28 comentarios en “Héroe local del Newcastle United FC

  9. dr rd

    What is the link to Newcastle? I thought it was written for a story about a Texas Oil company and his connection with a small Scottish village

  12. Christopher Wolsey

    A long time ago my mom split up when i had my brother, my brother decided to live with him. But a couple of weeks ago on a friday before splitting up for holiday he died,he brought all his dads newcastle stuff. Just shows how much someone can support one team

  14. Colin Wainwright

    The best of the best makes me proud of wor team I've even got it on my phone and no matter where I am in the country LOCAL HERO will always be in my heart TOON ARMY NEWCASTLE UNITED much love.

  21. Alan Graham

    Every time I hear this tune I get goosebumps and emotional as I’m a born and bred Geordie and have always been a toon fan, but made the most hardest decision in me life and leave Newcastle for love about 5 1/2 years ago. I always pray one day I will return to me beloved home with me lass in the future. No matter where I am I’ll always be a Geordie and me true home is Newcastle

