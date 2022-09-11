NOTICIAS DE TRANSFERENCIA DE NEWCASTLE UNITED – ¡¡¡STEVE BRUCE DE NUEVO!!! #NUFC #FANTV #NEWCASTLE SUSCRÍBETE AHORA 👉goo.gl/bfwUCV — cuentas de redes sociales 👇🏻 Facebook – Instagram – Twitter –
Just concentrate on ur job at West brom Steve ok jeez
Erickson world class for nowt , rather that than a tart like jblingz , Christian is a great role model for the young lads how to behave and be a pro
Interesting tactic by the club to allow themselves to be linked with so many potential signings. I'm sure some will be backup interests in case the main player they're going for falls through. Thanks for all the info
Think Dan Ashworth appointment needed approval because of the compensation deal and nothing actually to do with the role or Dan himself.. I night be wrong though