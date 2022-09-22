Newcastle United – Antoine Griezmann ficha a Kylian Mbappe para The Toon con Ousmane Dembélé en el avión
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
C’est quoi le nom du jeux
that's what's called foreseeing
Who sent this video to Md bin Salman
Fine 🍷
Griezmann as a coach with mbappe as the main star 😂👍🏻
This aged well
Yes Griezman retire and become Newcastle new coach
Hahaha game come true
This video will probably get a few more views over the next month or so…
And now this is one reality
Community chill.. and super crap 😂
The sudden realisation when this could happen in 2027. Griezmann is the Oracle
Whose here after Newcastle became the richest sporting franchise in the world
I'm from the future. All of things that griezzman say could really happen 🤣
Griezmann The Prophet
Antoine Griezzman can forsee the future, he decided to go to Barcelona to help ruin the club from within and help Atletico win La Liga. Now, he has returned after achieving his goal because he knew this was the only temporal line in which Atlético would be able to win 2021-22 CL.
In his infinite wisdom he decided to share his knowledge about the future of Newcastle, in which he will be coach and sign Mbappe resulting in the most successful year of Newcastle which is yet to come.
Sorry Real Madrid, but Mbappe is going to England
Some serious Foreshadowing … Newcastle can afford mbappe now lol
HAHAHAHA FUCKING GEEEET UP KEEEMON I AM ABSOLUTELY BUZZING! Get yourselves to Newcastle lads!!!! 👏🏻😁😁😁
Who’s here after the takeover 😂
Antonie Grizzman Predict it Right.
Welp.. what started as a joke will soon be a reality
Welp.
Whos here after the newcastle rumours ? 😂😂😂
Can't wait to see this in real life
Griezman prédiction
TAKEOVER CONFIRMED
They are not in the mood to hear about his achievements
A pair of racist!
As if they actually thought they could sign him at one point. Most deluded fans on the planet 😂