Newcastle United 5 Manchester United 0

La jugada del Newcastle empezó cuando Beckham le regaló el balón a Ginola. Pasó bailando a Gary Neville, aguantó los embates de Beckham y pasó a Ferdinand, cuyo disparo fue desviado a córner. Ginola lo tomó, Shearer superó a la defensa y Peacock se dirigió hacia la portería. Irwin sacó el balón de debajo de la barra, pero, como demostraría la tecnología de la televisión, el árbitro Dunn dictaminó correctamente que había cruzado la línea de gol. Las inevitables discusiones llevaron a la amonestación de Schmeichel, pero, aunque un lanzamiento de falta de Cantona iba a flotar alarmantemente cerca del propio larguero de Srnicek, a la media hora Ginola iba a marcar un sublime segundo gol, y no había ni la menor duda sobre su calidad. o su mérito. Ginola giró en el borde izquierdo del área de penalti y, con el pie derecho, golpeó el balón a través de Schmeichel, en ángulo y con una flecha hacia el interior del segundo palo. Schmeichel casi sufre un latigazo cuando se volvió, sobresaltado, para ver pasar la pelota. Unos minutos más tarde, Shearer, desde la misma distancia, golpeó la base de su poste. Ahora, con Batty asegurándose de que Newcastle no fuera derrotado, como antes, en el área competitiva del mediocampo, uno podría sentir positivamente la derrota. Sin embargo, el Manchester United no se rindió, y Beckham aportó suficientes balones precisos desde la derecha para que un mejor rematador que Poborsky hubiera marcado más de una vez. El hambre en Newcastle, cada hombre hablando después de devolver la vergüenza que sintieron en Wembley en el Charity Shield, no sería reprimida. Después de 63 minutos, Shearer produjo un centro que invitó a Ferdinand a levantarse majestuosamente. El cabezazo golpeó el travesaño y cayó, Ferdinand por un instante pareció angustiado, pero luego extasiado cuando un giro hacia atrás llevó la pelota sobre la línea. Shearer volvió a ser el instigador del gol número cuatro, en el minuto 76. Comenzó una jugada por la izquierda, Beardsley tuvo un tiro clavado, Ferdinand también fue negado en el rebote, pero Shearer aceptó el segundo rebote para vencer a Schmeichel. Siete minutos para el final, Albert, el hombre de la defensa de Newcastle esta tarde orgullosa, se deslizó hacia adelante para vencer a Schmeichel con un tiro cortado con la zurda. Lo dijo en serio, de acuerdo.
That's great football. Fifth goal is pure magic.
who is here after Liverpool destroyed Man United at Old Trafford
Albert's chip still gives my Dad goose bumps.
Anyone here in 2021
I don’t think current PL players have the ⚽️⚽️ to try that Albert chip.
Thrashedddddd
3:57 humiliation
Philippe Albert goal still until today a beauty 😍❤️👍
Why the fuck did they complain about the 1st goal lol they were spanked if keegan had stayed he would of won something its as simple as that
Still makes me cheer to this day.. and I live in southampton.. f off man u 👍
Beast David Ginola. Best goal I've ever seen him score holy shit
an opener from andy carrol made the game easier
philip albert´s goal…. is really something….
what a front two, Al and Les… fucking dipshit owners should of kept them together
But finish this season. Man Utd champion Epl. 😂
This 96-97's Newcastle team (Shearer, Ferdinand, Ginolas…) was one the hottest and most exciting that ever been in the english league don't you think ?
I watched that in a bar in Manchester. Just me and me mate with Black and White shirts on shouting wa fucking heeds off! The rest of the bar were all in Red. HAHAHAHA!!!!!! Priceless!!!!!!
20 years ago today!!!
Enn í fersku minni
A golden day….
3:56 crazy
What year was this?
oh dear….
what time is it? 5 past Schmeichel 🙂
I'm a Liverpool fan but regardless the Albert goal is a thing of pure beauty.
All we need is andy carol back and we can be that team again.
the wankers are wankers for a reason,top team,true team,the team,nufc baby
Newcastle had a fantastic team here, definitely proper football.
wow the 2nd and 5th goal, good old PL
Did Roy Keane get sent of in this one or am I imagining it?
im manchester united fan and shearer is one of my favourite strikers ever from england
Where has the game went?…… 🙁
Seriously 5-0 Newcastle hahaha
@Sam Connolly
Please don't kid yourself. Deluded fool.
Love it how newcastle fans still cling onto this match.. its sad how this is their happiest memory in football. Man Utd destroyed newcastle 6-0 a few years ago yet to the fans it pales in comparison to the overall success that they've had.
Football second to rugby in Newcastle? I don't think there's any way you could be more wrong. I really hope Man Utd get run into the ground by David Moyes. I hope you keep him in the job as long as possible.
Bring keegan back again.Attacking football.
Newcastle utd is the best team
Phillipe Albert, magnificent goal.
ginola's goal was out of this world. just like most of his other goals. what a sexy man lol!!
i am a oversees student from Brazil & live in Newcastle. I am very disapointed like you mention about the love of football in the city of Newcastle. People i talk to in the bars only want to talk RUGBY!!!. I thought from tv that this city was a footballing one now i know its not. Why not?
I have been to Birmingham Manchester, Bristol clubs in the 2 yrs i have been here in uk & they are much more passionate & only talk football like we do in Brazil.
Can anyone explain ???
I was merley responding to @shearerforlife & newcastlelad who are both from Newcastle making the comment about rugby. Have a look at their comments. Theres much better atmospheres around the country, portsmouth, bristol city,cardiff ,leeds westham,liverpool, i could go on you clown. Also dont go on about this 50,000 fans bollox. We only get that because were a one city club. If Manchester,Birmingham,Liverpool etc had one club our 50,000 would seem pretty small. idiot