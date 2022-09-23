Newcastle United 5 Manchester United 0





La jugada del Newcastle empezó cuando Beckham le regaló el balón a Ginola. Pasó bailando a Gary Neville, aguantó los embates de Beckham y pasó a Ferdinand, cuyo disparo fue desviado a córner. Ginola lo tomó, Shearer superó a la defensa y Peacock se dirigió hacia la portería. Irwin sacó el balón de debajo de la barra, pero, como demostraría la tecnología de la televisión, el árbitro Dunn dictaminó correctamente que había cruzado la línea de gol. Las inevitables discusiones llevaron a la amonestación de Schmeichel, pero, aunque un lanzamiento de falta de Cantona iba a flotar alarmantemente cerca del propio larguero de Srnicek, a la media hora Ginola iba a marcar un sublime segundo gol, y no había ni la menor duda sobre su calidad. o su mérito. Ginola giró en el borde izquierdo del área de penalti y, con el pie derecho, golpeó el balón a través de Schmeichel, en ángulo y con una flecha hacia el interior del segundo palo. Schmeichel casi sufre un latigazo cuando se volvió, sobresaltado, para ver pasar la pelota. Unos minutos más tarde, Shearer, desde la misma distancia, golpeó la base de su poste. Ahora, con Batty asegurándose de que Newcastle no fuera derrotado, como antes, en el área competitiva del mediocampo, uno podría sentir positivamente la derrota. Sin embargo, el Manchester United no se rindió, y Beckham aportó suficientes balones precisos desde la derecha para que un mejor rematador que Poborsky hubiera marcado más de una vez. El hambre en Newcastle, cada hombre hablando después de devolver la vergüenza que sintieron en Wembley en el Charity Shield, no sería reprimida. Después de 63 minutos, Shearer produjo un centro que invitó a Ferdinand a levantarse majestuosamente. El cabezazo golpeó el travesaño y cayó, Ferdinand por un instante pareció angustiado, pero luego extasiado cuando un giro hacia atrás llevó la pelota sobre la línea. Shearer volvió a ser el instigador del gol número cuatro, en el minuto 76. Comenzó una jugada por la izquierda, Beardsley tuvo un tiro clavado, Ferdinand también fue negado en el rebote, pero Shearer aceptó el segundo rebote para vencer a Schmeichel. Siete minutos para el final, Albert, el hombre de la defensa de Newcastle esta tarde orgullosa, se deslizó hacia adelante para vencer a Schmeichel con un tiro cortado con la zurda. Lo dijo en serio, de acuerdo.



