Rueda de prensa previa al partido de Jürgen Klopp | Newcastle United



Mire en vivo mientras el jefe habla con los medios de comunicación antes del choque de la Premier League de Liverpool contra los Magpies en Anfield. No te pierdas ni un momento y obtén repeticiones completas de todos los partidos del Liverpool, solo en LFCTV GO. Use el código 30GO22 para obtener un 30 % de descuento en una suscripción anual. Visite Disfrute de más contenido y obtenga ventajas exclusivas en nuestra Área de miembros del Liverpool FC, haga clic aquí para obtener más información: Suscríbase ahora al Liverpool FC en YouTube y reciba una notificación cuando lleguen nuevos videos: #Liverpool #LFC #Klopp

37 comentarios en “Rueda de prensa previa al partido de Jürgen Klopp | Newcastle United

  7. Hamada Hamada

    الى افضل مدرب فى العالم اولا انا اشجع فريق الاهلى فى مصر ويوجد فى الفريق المنافس لنا الزمالك لاعب عبقرى اسمه زيزو لاعب من الطراز العصرى حصل على افضل لاعب فى مصر ارجو من ليفربول وضعه تحت الانظار واسأل مو صلاح عنه فهو يلعب فى المنتخب معه وشكرا مشجع لليفر من مصر😍

  11. Philo King

    Astonishing that the club cut this short when Jurgen started to discuss the owners transfer methods. Go watch the full press conference on This Is Anfield or Beanyman Sports.

  17. Peter Griffin

    Newcastle fan here – You’re gonna absolutely kill us tonight. We have several key injuries, no St.Maximin, No Bruno, No Wilson. Don’t mind losing but just hope it’s not a cricket score 😬

  21. pat pat

    Surprised no one asked him about Liverpool getting screwed in the schedule yet again. Last game to play tomorrow, first game to play on Saturday. City gets the last game on Saturday.

    Amazing how often it happens.

  22. pat pat

    The news that comes out of the embargoed session should certainly be interesting. Sounded like the start of a very interesting answer. This was a much meatier press conference in general than Klopp often gives. He was probably glad just not to be asked about injuries lol.

  23. cancri gliese

    We need buy mid player ,and why until now there is no buying about new player,where the prize runner up champion and carabao ,fa cup and comunity shield ?

  24. Ng Randall

    Pls keep players fresh ahead of the crazy fixtures ahead. The core of the team's already there so just avoid overworking the players and I believed we can do well for the season. Ynwa

  25. Lorna Sinclair

    Thank you Juergen for pointing out the steps to being a coach is a 2 way street Scott Parker I wish him all the best🙏🏽⚽️

  26. Junior mpongo

    We need Matheus and Bellingham that’s what we all want, these two with Fabinho will be a great link up for sure. So let’s hope more from Darwin NÚÑEZ to score a lot of goals this season and Mo. YNWA

  29. kyle coleman

    Liverpool should really consider Ruben Neves his such a classy player, his fairly quick, incredible defensively, can find a pass, workrate off the ball is exceptional, leadership qualities, mid 20s, his literally a combination of Hend, Fabinho, Thiago in 1 player he would fit perfectly. Player like Neves can really improve the squad to what we have problem is we've got so much youth, that our seniors feel there's no need to fight for spots.

  31. John John

    I'm just glad we now know it's the owners who are penny pinching. Klopp always has to sell to buy.
    They bought the cub for less than 1/2 a billion and it's now worth 6.5 billion
    Excluding the 10% they sold off to buy Pittsburgh penguins

  32. Jazzmaster Jay

    I didn't even realise the window was still open. But then I'm not arsed. More interested in the current group returning to fitness and form. No one has any business asking if the owners "back the manager" as the owners backed the club by bringing Jurgen in and backed him to deliver the success he has delivered. End of.

  35. X Anas

    In midfield that will play Henderson. Fabinho. Fabio Carvalho. In center back cb Joe gomez. Cb van dijk. Rb Alexander arnold. Lb robertson in the attack St firmino. Rw Mohamed Salah LW Luis diaz

Los comentarios están cerrados.