Rueda de prensa previa al partido de Jürgen Klopp | Newcastle United

Mire en vivo mientras el jefe habla con los medios de comunicación antes del choque de la Premier League de Liverpool contra los Magpies en Anfield. No te pierdas ni un momento y obtén repeticiones completas de todos los partidos del Liverpool, solo en LFCTV GO. Use el código 30GO22 para obtener un 30 % de descuento en una suscripción anual. Visite Disfrute de más contenido y obtenga ventajas exclusivas en nuestra Área de miembros del Liverpool FC, haga clic aquí para obtener más información: Suscríbase ahora al Liverpool FC en YouTube y reciba una notificación cuando lleguen nuevos videos: #Liverpool #LFC #Klopp
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Liverpool
Thieves. Klopp needs his horses teeth rubbed in some dirt.
NOT HAPPY, Liverpool need to make a statement of why this was cut and put on line this way. Suspicious
liver pool is winer
LIVERPOOL AND OVER 2.5 GOALS
Can’t wait to get to the stadium
الى افضل مدرب فى العالم اولا انا اشجع فريق الاهلى فى مصر ويوجد فى الفريق المنافس لنا الزمالك لاعب عبقرى اسمه زيزو لاعب من الطراز العصرى حصل على افضل لاعب فى مصر ارجو من ليفربول وضعه تحت الانظار واسأل مو صلاح عنه فهو يلعب فى المنتخب معه وشكرا مشجع لليفر من مصر😍
Jergen spends most of his time moaning and I can’t hear you from 14th on the table
Klopp feels partly responsible for Parker getting sacked
I love you Jurgen😆
Astonishing that the club cut this short when Jurgen started to discuss the owners transfer methods. Go watch the full press conference on This Is Anfield or Beanyman Sports.
Haha they cut it before he finished complaining about the transfer budget
5-1 ynwa
don’t expect another 9 goals just want the Liverpool boys to know : every point count so go in and shine
Mo Salah the king 👑💖👑
😎
Newcastle fan here – You’re gonna absolutely kill us tonight. We have several key injuries, no St.Maximin, No Bruno, No Wilson. Don’t mind losing but just hope it’s not a cricket score 😬
Liverpool is going to win that game.
we want 10-0 😂
newcastle now is different from last season, so i think Liverpool won only 1-0
Surprised no one asked him about Liverpool getting screwed in the schedule yet again. Last game to play tomorrow, first game to play on Saturday. City gets the last game on Saturday.
Amazing how often it happens.
The news that comes out of the embargoed session should certainly be interesting. Sounded like the start of a very interesting answer. This was a much meatier press conference in general than Klopp often gives. He was probably glad just not to be asked about injuries lol.
We need buy mid player ,and why until now there is no buying about new player,where the prize runner up champion and carabao ,fa cup and comunity shield ?
Pls keep players fresh ahead of the crazy fixtures ahead. The core of the team's already there so just avoid overworking the players and I believed we can do well for the season. Ynwa
Thank you Juergen for pointing out the steps to being a coach is a 2 way street Scott Parker I wish him all the best🙏🏽⚽️
We need Matheus and Bellingham that’s what we all want, these two with Fabinho will be a great link up for sure. So let’s hope more from Darwin NÚÑEZ to score a lot of goals this season and Mo. YNWA
Klopp 🔥🇩🇪
Imagine if we wouldnt have Klopp. He has done so much for this club. YNWA.
Liverpool should really consider Ruben Neves his such a classy player, his fairly quick, incredible defensively, can find a pass, workrate off the ball is exceptional, leadership qualities, mid 20s, his literally a combination of Hend, Fabinho, Thiago in 1 player he would fit perfectly. Player like Neves can really improve the squad to what we have problem is we've got so much youth, that our seniors feel there's no need to fight for spots.
Not buying "just the right players" anymore, why not, 2 words: Naby Keita
I'm just glad we now know it's the owners who are penny pinching. Klopp always has to sell to buy.
They bought the cub for less than 1/2 a billion and it's now worth 6.5 billion
Excluding the 10% they sold off to buy Pittsburgh penguins
I didn't even realise the window was still open. But then I'm not arsed. More interested in the current group returning to fitness and form. No one has any business asking if the owners "back the manager" as the owners backed the club by bringing Jurgen in and backed him to deliver the success he has delivered. End of.
А сколько ещё матчей не будет Нуньеса?
So you decided to censor what he's saying. Cowards.
In midfield that will play Henderson. Fabinho. Fabio Carvalho. In center back cb Joe gomez. Cb van dijk. Rb Alexander arnold. Lb robertson in the attack St firmino. Rw Mohamed Salah LW Luis diaz
Fabio Carvalho
YNWA forever#97…in klopp we trust