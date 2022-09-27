Alan Shearer habla sobre la nueva era de Newcastle y habla con un aficionado de los Magpies en el Fan Fest de Los Ángeles. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #AlanShearer » Suscríbase a NBC Sports: » Mire deportes en vivo en NBCSports.com: » Obtenga más noticias de la Premier League en NBC Sports: ¿Quiere más Premier League? Eche un vistazo a Peacock Premium: NBC Sports Group atiende a los fanáticos de los deportes las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana, con eventos en vivo de primer nivel, programas de estudio perspicaces y una programación original convincente. NBC Sports es un líder establecido en el panorama de los medios deportivos con una colección incomparable de propiedades deportivas que incluyen los Juegos Olímpicos, la NFL, la Premier League, la NHL, NASCAR, el PGA TOUR, el Derby de Kentucky, el Tour de Francia, el Abierto de Francia, IndyCar y muchos más. . ¡Suscríbete a nuestro canal para conocer las últimas noticias y resúmenes deportivos! La Premier League de NBC Sports Group se lanzó en 2013 con su mayor y más amplio compromiso de programación hasta la fecha en los Estados Unidos. Con cobertura multiplataforma en vivo de los 380 juegos, análisis de los mejores talentos de su clase y una amplia cobertura circundante durante toda la semana, NBC Sports Group se ha convertido en el destino final para los fanáticos nuevos y existentes de la Premier League. La Premier League mantiene un alcance sólido y constante en los productos de transmisión en vivo de NBC, NBCSN, CNBC y NBC Sports Group, liderados por las estrellas más importantes y los equipos más prestigiosos del mundo. Visite NBC Sports: encuentre NBC Sports en Facebook: siga NBC Sports en Twitter: siga NBC Sports en Instagram: Alan Shearer habla sobre la adquisición de Newcastle United, fanáticos de la Premier League | nbc deportes
South africa?
Omg that was so nice. I’m a Geordie living in the USA. It’s been 24 years. Still have my accent and still love the toon army.
Oops south Africa. Let's not talk about human rights there. Lol neither Africa were we should send blobs to I stead of food🤣
South Africa 😬
Alan Shearer is a living legend!!! I only know one name, Newcastle United!!!!
'Yeah, we'll educate ourselvs on South Africa' 😂 and the woman needs to sort her throat out. Stop shouting and speak. Football just digs deeper and deeper into the pits of disgust and disdain. Newcastle shame on u. Oh, and sharing a dinner with Alan and James Corden, can't think of much worse to be honest!
Howay the fan!
Class👏
A rare miss by wor Shearer.
It is important that Shearer has pointed out the human right abuse going on in South Africa as it is is much worse there than Saudi Arabia.
Bladdered 😂😂
Alan Shearer what a gentleman…
South Africa ? big Al's still pissed
Had to spoil it with the odious and talentless Corden.
Big Al on the sauce
Big AL is still hammered 🍺 South Africa 😂😂😂
Actually, he's right. There are human rights issues in South Africa, with whites being murdered.
murder united
Legend shearer shearer 🙋♂️
The fans are not conflicted about anything because FAKE human rights have no proof on anything they just hate the Saudis for being rich and refusing to share their wealth with the US and it’s slaves in Europe! Oh, cry me a river! 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻
Very easy to confuse South Africa with Saudia Arabia when talking about education of human rights. Ignorance is bliss I guess.. Haway the lads!
Now he’s going to be even more happy
legend
Hahaha oh dear the south Africa thing was funny.
Hi 👋 Rebeca