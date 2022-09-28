TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO + EDSON ALVAREZ AL NEWCASTLE UNITED NOTICIAS DE TRANSFERENCIA!!!!!

Edson Alvarez ofrece £40 millones y negociaciones avanzadas por Bakayoko informa en los medios #nufc #newcastle #transfers
Comprar Camisetas de fútbol para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda.
Bukayoko is shit – cant see us wanting him like think thats just journalists selling stories cos he is in a contract battle with Chelsea and Milan. Alvarez would be awesome, i'd really like to see them push hard for Pulisic or another winger – maybe loan to buy as we're very light in that area, another midfielder is also a must with injuries to shelvey etc, in summary i think we need: 2nr midfielders – maybe buy one loan one, 1nr winger & probably if we can, another ST on loan as Wood alone isnt enough back up for Isak and Wilson – think that would give us a chance of top 8 – otherwise another 11th/12th place finish beckons.
i love newcastle united 🥰😍🇸🇦
Really happy with our signings but only with one attaching player so far?? We need another 2 wingers ideally on loan with an option to buy 🤞Ross Barclay on a free to booster the CM would be good
Connor Gallagher loan maybe?
bakayoko??? wat, noooo. why on earth would we go 4 him…. there so many good players can sign
Oh ya sometimes I'm forget, Goncalo Ramos /21years /Benfica also ok. ..
Alvarez midfielder standard like Jonjo Shelvey or Almiron, Bruno. ..but after buy Isak,we need 2 attackers strong and young like Sulemana 20 years, Pedro 20 years, Dieng 22 Years,Goncalo Ramos 21years,under 23 years old prospects can still be specially coached by Coach Eddie Howe and 3 more years, can be sold expensive, so it's not a loss to buy all young players, look at Arsenal and Napoli strikers they are all young and now no 1 in the clasement. .
Look Ajax buy Anthony(22years) only €15m, now sale €100m,just 2 years in Ajax, big benefits for club. .
No point signing average players we have to many of them already
Martin Dubravka went because its world cup year i think
never known a team that gets so many injurys
I'm hoping Elliot Anderson gets more time on the field HWTL⚫⚪⚫⚪🍺😁👍
does anyone know why we've not signed Paquetá? Seened a no brainer to me. Guess who will score when we play Westham
I mean dubravka is alright but his final few months where terrible. Pope has made a change and ye I even believe he will win golden glove. Him or henderson?
There was no reason for Dubs to be dropped he should of started the season. some Toon fans forget how he has saved us season after season ( with a shite back 4 in front of him ) I personally don't blame him for wanting off. Don't get me wrong pope is a great young player . Put I do feel for Dubs for me he is still No1 thats my opinion. And as for all the injuries we are getting that is because our squad is so poor . You can't keep playing the same 11 every week . Take the cup game we should not be bringing on our first team players to beat Tranmere fgs. I have been banging on about building the bench up with players that can come off the bench and change things. I know it takes time but there are players out there better than what we have on the bench . Evan getting players on loan . God help us at LiVARpool lol. Great videos mate see you at Liverpool if your going I will let you buy we a Beer 🍺 lol 😆 😀 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
Never mind who we're going to get in it's who going to make the space in the squad
I argue with my mate who is Newcastle die hard but I don't understand why they didn't pull the trigger when they could have bidded for Neymar Jr are they ever going to spend more than £200,000 on a single player anyway I'll let it go at that bye bye
I watching your vids Adam … you are very straight forward, no nonsense and make sense "let's face it Bournemouth are crap"…. hahaha!
Eddie Howe is always plagued by injuries. Training regime maybe?
No way are Ajax going to sell us Alvarez unfortunately. They’ve been pillaged by Man Utd and banked £140m for Martinez and Antony.
Biggest Mexican I've ever seen
I’ll say it for u Adam long staff is pure 💩
Man United have signed 2 of Ajax midfielders they won't sell a 3rd
Ross Barkley ? Free transfer yes or no
Bruno is reported just a couple of games out
No thanks to Bakayoko. Anyone who believes Samuel Paty was justly murdered should be avoided at all costs. Hardly the look the new ownership at Newcastle should be looking for, after the human rights abuses in the past.
As a Mexican I’m exited for Edson to join new castle I’m a fan of America fc where he came from started as a CB transitioned to that 6 role at Ajax not injury prone and is a great leader and hardest working ethic you’ll find we call him “El Machin”
Kraft out all season, Shelvey out until the New Year, Wilson out and looking delicate, Bruno out with a mystery injury, St. Maximin and Trippier both doubtful . . a serious injury situation is rapidly developing into a crisis.
Thanks 👍👍👍 let's hope we can give it a good shot..like a thunder bolt shearer one… 30 years is a bit too long…keep at them Hwtl smile's
All smiling 😀 ps guys if you are a true warrior competition does not scare you..uh
It makes you better!
How do make a video regurgitating other news that people report sound horrendous, you really are a detriment to not just Newcastle fandom but making YouTube videos in general, you really should get a proper job because you are horrendous at this, all you do is stalk the players
Ross Barkley is a free agent, what's your opinions for midfield
Think we should try and get Pulisic on loan.
Also we should be in for Conor Gallagher Youri Tielemans or John McGinn who only has 1 year left on his contract. Personally don't think Bakayoko is athletic enough to play in our team wouldn't touch him with a barge poll.
Our strength in depth is very worrying. Willock and Longstaff are simply not good enough. Our back ups are very poor.
Ajax won't sell Alvarez because they just sold Anthony to ManU and won't have enough time to replace two starters. Too sad. Why did it take Ashworth & Co. to do transfers??
I’d like to see us grab Ross Barkley now he’s a free agent
Bakayoko is 100‰ agent talk, to drum up interest from others. He was atrocious for Chelsea and nowhere near the sort of player Eddie would want. A central mid and right sided forward are the two positions we can definitely improve us. Dubs, great shot stopper, do people forget how poor he was on crosseshigh balls?
Ross Barclay is on a free now
Bakayoko is 28 years old, he also not Casemiro's classmate, buying this is just a waste of money, it's useless…we need attackers like Joao Pedro or Sulemana or Dieng, or Giovanni parameira Brazil
Dubravka out. Darlow staying. Daft. Dubravka is top top player. It is a loose