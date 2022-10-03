La oferta mejorada del Newcastle United por João Pedro es inminente ⚫️⚪️

Newcastle hará una oferta mejorada por el delantero de Watford João Pedro inminente #newcastle #newcastleunited #transfernews ¡Déjame saber tu opinión en la sección de comentarios! Links twitter 👉 Considere SUSCRIBIRSE para obtener todos los videos más recientes, también presione el botón de campana para que reciba una notificación cuando publique contenido nuevo. 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
…2009 to 2022 now…And I am still Married to the stupid cow…Mooooooo…
Howay the Toon Army…Has anyone seen the Everton USA Chairwoman?…I am missing a Yank…
3 Goals in 40 Odd Games Does'nt give us anything Better on the Bench than what we have
❤Only for fans over 18 year⤵️ Alles sehr schön. Aber zuerst zusammen die Nummern 10 und 1. Eine empru.ONLINE Brünette und eine andere Blondine. Es wäre unfair, wenng ich 4 wählen würde
♥️𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗱𝘂𝗹𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗻 𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆❤️ Alles sehr schön. Aber zuerst zusammen die Nummern 10 und 1. Eine empru.ONLINE Brünette und eine andere Blondine. Es wäre unfairu, wenn ich 4 wählen würde
Alles sehr schön. Aber zuerst zusammen die Nummern 10 und 1. Eine empr.ONLINE Brünette und eine andereg Blondine. Es wäre unfair, wenn ich 4 wählen würde
Paqueta all day everyday.. then best of the rest please.. and before anyone asks .. yes I've watched him play over a season! Hopefully he'll be the next Brazilian tattoo 😊
No please God no!