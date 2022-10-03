Miércoles Wonderstrike | Hamza Choudhury contra Newcastle United

Disfruta de este impresionante gol de Hamza Choudhury, su primer gol con el Leicester City, en la victoria por 3-0 en Newcastle en enero de 2019.
Love From Bangladesh ❤️🇧🇩
Hamja chowdhry BD love
Love u brother Hamza Chowdhury 🇧🇩❤️⚽
Debravka never got a hand too it Bangli brilliant 🇧🇩
হামজা চৌধুরী কি কখনো বাংলাদেশে আসবে বলে মনে হয় না
Proude to be Bangladeshi
this is why more asians should make children with caribbeans
Hamza Chowdhury is the child of our Bangladesh 🇧🇩
Leicester City is gonna have all of Asia behind them soon! Go foxes from canada
Hamza,,, love you bro…from your country Bangladesh
Hamza pride of Bangladesh 🇧🇩🇧🇩.he is real bangletiger🐅🐅🐅🐅
Amazing goal bro.. love and support from Bangladesh👍
The people of Bangladesh love you very much. Please come to Bangladesh. Millions of football lovers of this country are waiting for you to enrich the football of this country after Bangladesh jersey.
I have got his shirt signed
Jan 2019.. perez joined summer 2019
I was there great game
needs more angles of the celebration!
