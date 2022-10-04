LOBOS 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED MAXI MAGIC – LA REVISIÓN

FULL TIME WOLVES 1-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED MAXI MAGIC – THE REVIEW #NUFC #WOLVES #FANTV #newcastle #WOLNEW SUSCRÍBETE AHORA 👉goo.gl/bfwUCV — cuentas de redes sociales 👇🏻 Facebook – Instagram – Twitter –
En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.
Keep the faith
We dominated the second half without really troubling the Wolves keeper however it was a great equaliser from ASM and I was hoping Trippier took the free kick as I thought he would of won the match for us. I'll take the point away from home that keeps our unbeaten start to the season going. Bring on Liverpool! ⬛⬜
Decent point, hope we see more of Elliot Anderson this season thought he was decent today almost scored and won us a free kick just wish Trippier took the chance right at the end as I think he would of won us the match.
Great mentality amongst the players these days we've went down a goal in our last 3 matches this season and each time we haven't lost we've made sure that we fight back to get back into the game. Can't remember the last time we had a side as resolute the battling and determination from the players is top stuff and long may it continue. HWTL!
ASM deserves credit our best player today but I thought young Elliot Anderson did very well on his PL debut almost scoring and trying to dance through the Wolves defence to win a free kick that I wish Trippier took instead of Schär as that would of won us the match.
Good point, but we should have won. ASM’s goal was amazing. We were relying on Maxi for creativity and he kept losing it, but that’s what you can always get anytime with Maxi, moments of brilliance.
Once we get everybody fit and playing, I reckon we’re going to be a force!