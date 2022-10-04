Newcastle United ha completado el fichaje de Sven Botman hasta 2027 🤝⚫️⚪️ #newcastleunited #nufc #transfers
Good to bump into you today lad! Keep up the good work!
Sven Botman is a unbelievable signing I think with him signing a long term contract 5yrs at the club that he will become a key part of our success just like Vincent Kompany was at Man City.
Class signing
I'm botman🦇🦇
Get innnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn