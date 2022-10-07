TFP: discutiendo los debuts gerenciales anteriores del Newcastle United antes del primer juego de Eddie Howe

Antes del primer partido de Eddie Howe para Newcastle United en St James’ Park contra Brentford el sábado, Charlotte recibe a Norman y Marc para hablar sobre los ‘primeros partidos’ gerenciales anteriores en United. El grupo habla sobre los juegos de Ossie Ardilles, Kevin Keegan, Bobby Robson y Rafa Benitez. Si te gusta lo que hacemos, considera apoyarnos en Patreon por solo £ 5.50 por mes www.patreon.com/tfpodcast
What a pity no joe Harvey would have brung back fantastic memories , but love the post 👍
Love the podcasts, helps me through these horrendous trips away so cheers, toon
Even if we finished 2nd the media would say we’re deluded for thinking we’d be in the CL the next season 🤣🤣
We could do with Watson, Clarke and Elliot today.
My first game was 1986 against Wimbledon 1-0 Paul Gascoigne. Eveything went down hill when Souness came in. Ashley turned the club into a soap opera. Now the soap opera has been cancelled . It's time to rise once again. All hail Howe., 😂
Thank you very much, just what I needed tonight.