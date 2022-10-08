Burnley 1 Newcastle United 2 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria del Newcastle United por 2-1 en la Premier League sobre el Burnley en Turf Moor. Matej Vydra le dio a los anfitriones la ventaja en el minuto 18, pero el juego cambió con la introducción de Allan Saint-Maximin, quien asistió a Jacob Murphy y anotó otro a los siete minutos de salir de la banca para asegurar que las Urracas se llevaran los tres puntos.
ok
Is it a bit far-fetched to say that Saint-Maximin deserves a call-up for France?… (not a Newcastle fan, just love watching him play)
Saint-Maximin is an entire army by himself! They guy has literally destroyed Burnley apart by himself.
I'm Arsenal fan but I very much like how you guy is pulling strings for his team
Am I on drugs or did ASM score a goal just like that against Burnley in the reverse fixture?
Dubravka 👏👏👏👏
let's survive first
So SM turned into prime messi
Allan maxim = Gervinho
Sankk maksimank
Hope Burnley keeps this up I need them out of the league
Allan Saint Maximin saved Newcastle
Almirons reaction on 2nd ASM goal 👀
Allan-Saint-Maximin is a beast🙌
Good thumbnail, so cool at first sight
Exciting 2nd half, ASM and Murphy to the rescue! ⚽️⚽️😍
Maxi will be gone in the summer, no way such a perfect player will keep playing in the relegation scrap with Steve Bruce for one more season.
Wilson and allan saint maximin is the best players we have
i'm from Brunei..NUFC my fav team..don't give up
Commentary class as always
Arsenal paid 80 million for Nicolas Pepe, i will leave it there, if only the Saint could stay fit . .
مبروووووك فوز يا نيوكاسل
He is like Ben arfa love ASM
It looks like you've re-rendered the footage at a different frame rate. Looks really choppy🤷♀️
6 minutes of a saint maximan masterclass
shelvey is underrated
Maximin💙
Put St Maximin in the bench is a crime 🇨🇵⚫⚪
VAMOS NEW CASTLE, MUCHO ANIMO, SALUDOS DE UN AFICIONADO DESDE NUEVO LEÓN MEX !
Max in real Madrid
⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Bruce Out Ashley Out
lol whats wrong with the video quality
Newcastle's mercurial French number 10- Hatem Ben Arfa eat your heart out!
All thx to ASM.. He saves us all!
Before he scored a goal, Murphy was left behind throughout the game and showed a very lack of defense, and his first goal was too absurd to pass, so he was very angry, but Murphy's opening goal and Maximin's fantastic goal were perfect goals that everyone would cheer. Murphy, who made up for the mistake, is also proud.And Maximin had the best performance today. I'm going to love him and Newcastle.
Saint Maximan is a brilliant player. He may just keep Newcastle up
Felling good
Newcastle might survive this time
A win but still Steve Bruce sucks.
Allan "Saint" Maximin Thank You Jesus Amen
Saint maximin was great but don't forget the contributions of dubravka either.
He s too unique, making the game differently
Go back and watch the goal Saint-Maximin scored against Burnley at SJP, they're practically identical…
Also in that game, he had just returned from injury, provided an assist & scored a goal, just like he did at Turf Moor!