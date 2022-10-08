Burnley 1 Newcastle United 2 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



Lo mejor de la acción de la victoria del Newcastle United por 2-1 en la Premier League sobre el Burnley en Turf Moor. Matej Vydra le dio a los anfitriones la ventaja en el minuto 18, pero el juego cambió con la introducción de Allan Saint-Maximin, quien asistió a Jacob Murphy y anotó otro a los siete minutos de salir de la banca para asegurar que las Urracas se llevaran los tres puntos.

42 comentarios en “Burnley 1 Newcastle United 2 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  2. Dez

    Is it a bit far-fetched to say that Saint-Maximin deserves a call-up for France?… (not a Newcastle fan, just love watching him play)

  3. Abdifatah Halgame

    Saint-Maximin is an entire army by himself! They guy has literally destroyed Burnley apart by himself.

    I'm Arsenal fan but I very much like how you guy is pulling strings for his team

  16. Sneakerjuice

    Maxi will be gone in the summer, no way such a perfect player will keep playing in the relegation scrap with Steve Bruce for one more season.

  35. 검은색

    Before he scored a goal, Murphy was left behind throughout the game and showed a very lack of defense, and his first goal was too absurd to pass, so he was very angry, but Murphy's opening goal and Maximin's fantastic goal were perfect goals that everyone would cheer. Murphy, who made up for the mistake, is also proud.And Maximin had the best performance today. I'm going to love him and Newcastle.

  42. G-Linka

    Go back and watch the goal Saint-Maximin scored against Burnley at SJP, they're practically identical…
    Also in that game, he had just returned from injury, provided an assist & scored a goal, just like he did at Turf Moor!

Los comentarios están cerrados.