El cambio de Newcastle bajo Eddie Howe

► Suscríbase a Sky Sports News: Mark McAdam analiza el cambio en la forma de Newcastle durante el último año. #SkySportsNews #SkySports #Newcastle ► Para conocer los últimos desarrollos de esta historia: Más de Sky Sports en YouTube: ► Sky Sports Retro: ► Sky Sports: ► Sky Sports Football: ► Sky Sports Boxing: ► Sky Sports F1: ► Sky Sports Cricket : ► Sky Sports Golf: ► Para obtener información sobre la licencia del contenido de Sky Sports News, puede obtener más información aquí:
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
its the injection of money that did it really
Should read – Newcastle turnaround without mike ashley!!
Leadership. Modern football brains. Money/investment. In that order. No, really! That order.
Best signing we ever made was Eddie Howe. He is truly world class.
Think the 200mil they’ve spent was more important than Eddie tbf
Tables that crazy they weren’t near the top couple of weeks ago and now there sixth
Let’s not forgetting that before the cash rolled in his team were in the bottom 3 .
It’s all about the money .
Shows how outdated sky and other mainstream TV channels are that you have to steal ste howsons ideas!
Just hope the fa don't spoil it for toon fans by offering him the England job before he wins trophies…because he will at newcastle. Not a newcastle fan but I'd love to see the fans rewarded for decades of loyal support.
Love my club and we deserve it nobody can say we don’t, even the ones that hate can’t help but be happy for us!
1. Eddie Howe
2. Eddie Howe
3. Eddie Howe
4. Recruitment
5. Eddie Howe
In rock steady Eddie we trust. HWTL
Billion Dollar company and can't upload 4k YouTube vids, slacking.
My god how a year makes a difference.
Dirty club now and that’s just a fact.
I love lampard but I really wanted Howe when I ancellotti left us for Real Madrid.
I'm not even a Newcastle fan but I'm really glad Eddie's doing so well.
We also shouldn’t have lost at Liverpool, and should have won games that we didn’t. We were however fortunate to get a point off Brighton. We also have had that many bad decisions go against us.
Should be higher!
Jesus that turtleneck
Yet another successful sportswashing exercise. They know the average moron football fan doesn't care or even think about it for a second so it'll keep happening.
still aint making Europe
Point no.6; Steve Bruce gave the players off left, right and centre hence why the fitness levels were shocking compared to under Eddie Howe. Several players even admitted that.
How could they compare?
Ashley was stingy
Yeah I am sure Eddie Howe is the one who saved Newcastle, it has nothing to do with the owners, Newcastle fans owe Mick Ashly an apology.
Eddie Howe's black and white army!!!!
Turtleneck looks like a stone cold killer …
Steve Bruce is a joke. Insulting he’s still even mentioned.
What turn around? Clubs exist to win trophies and fans crave it. It's a fail. End of this season will tell if he's got a job. Money talks and BS walks.
As an Arsenal fan it's good to know we are still a big club.
Because when we were finishing 6th in the Prem our fans thought we were sh*t!
Mad Geordies have won 3 games out of 9 and think they are big time…😆😆😆
Small club mentality.
Eddie is good at his job & it's shown from day 1, the amount of leeches that lurk around waiting for a struggling team and an easy pay check that still get credibility in the premier league as managers is a joke. Like they say it's who you know not what you know.
Presenter keeps looking at the camera like Jim from The Office.
Eddie Howe will make history at Newcastle United
Eddie Howe, should take over the England Manager job, get shot of Gareth Wokegate
1 defeat in the premier league and it was in the 98th fking minute after "3 minutes over time" what as load of crap.