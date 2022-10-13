El cambio de Newcastle bajo Eddie Howe



Mark McAdam analiza el cambio en la forma de Newcastle durante el último año.

34 comentarios en “El cambio de Newcastle bajo Eddie Howe

  7. steve richards

    Let’s not forgetting that before the cash rolled in his team were in the bottom 3 .
    It’s all about the money .

  9. Tomj

    Just hope the fa don't spoil it for toon fans by offering him the England job before he wins trophies…because he will at newcastle. Not a newcastle fan but I'd love to see the fans rewarded for decades of loyal support.

  18. youngkoala

    We also shouldn’t have lost at Liverpool, and should have won games that we didn’t. We were however fortunate to get a point off Brighton. We also have had that many bad decisions go against us.

    Should be higher!

  20. TrainInVain

    Yet another successful sportswashing exercise. They know the average moron football fan doesn't care or even think about it for a second so it'll keep happening.

  22. Pete_WY

    Point no.6; Steve Bruce gave the players off left, right and centre hence why the fitness levels were shocking compared to under Eddie Howe. Several players even admitted that.

  24. Mufc14

    Yeah I am sure Eddie Howe is the one who saved Newcastle, it has nothing to do with the owners, Newcastle fans owe Mick Ashly an apology.

  28. Michael Feast

    What turn around? Clubs exist to win trophies and fans crave it. It's a fail. End of this season will tell if he's got a job. Money talks and BS walks.

  29. Randy Schwing

    As an Arsenal fan it's good to know we are still a big club.
    Because when we were finishing 6th in the Prem our fans thought we were sh*t!
    Mad Geordies have won 3 games out of 9 and think they are big time…😆😆😆
    Small club mentality.

  30. Black&white

    Eddie is good at his job & it's shown from day 1, the amount of leeches that lurk around waiting for a struggling team and an easy pay check that still get credibility in the premier league as managers is a joke. Like they say it's who you know not what you know.

  34. Helium Freak

    1 defeat in the premier league and it was in the 98th fking minute after "3 minutes over time" what as load of crap.

