¡Newcastle United para ‘LUCHAR’ las restricciones de FFP con un NUEVO DIRECTOR COMERCIAL!

If needs must, we need commercial revenue asap to counter FFP, especially with the new European rules coming in, we know there are only doing it for the club unlike Ashley who did it for himself and free advertising. They know what they are doing, its only the beginning, we will be one of the biggest clubs in the world in years to come. HWTL ⚫⚪
The PL, Sky Sports and top six will be all over the amount of money we are spending in relation to FFP. So anything the owners can do to generate significant commercial sums to allow high spending will be welcome. If we want to compete at the top to allow us to keep our best players then we need to do everything we can commercially.
Providing we keep St James' Park within the Stadium title then I could cope with that. It's like you say Rob, MA was doing it purely for personal financial gain whereas our owners will plough this money back into the club. We need to be prepared to hear the outcries of Sports Washing yet again generated through pure jealousy of other football fans……bring it on mate! Great video Rob, cheers mate 👍🖤🤍
Great video again, it's a fascinating insight to the behind the scenes running of the club. Most fans including myself don't know about this aspect of the club. It also goes to show how Ashley hollowed out the club to cut costs. We was really running with a skeleton crew.
Good work roooooooben!!!
Toon toon!!
Aramaco @ St James Park.
No problem here, its not like before.
The SD arena was a pizz take, a slap in the face of the fans from Ashley. It wasn't done for the clubs benefit, it was fir his amusement and for free column inches.
Newcastle are hiring the best of the best backroom staff. It is absolutely awesome what they are doing. This is outside FFP rules. The playing staff will follow the off-field appointments. We are going to blow everyone out the water.
Ffp is a joke, Barca can do what the fuck they like, even the scouse mackems seem to whatever they want!
The reality is that is that if we receive funds for a sponsor name being attached to the stadium then we do gain the benefit of that. Irrespective, the utterly abysmal level of commercial revenue needs to be rectified. It was always the supreme irony that the King of the High Street took us from 4 stores to none, from huge retail revenue in the 90s to SFA by 2022. We need this, so if we have st James Park with Aramco I don’t care. To us it’s always SJP, it always will be, but I’d give that up for a few trophies!
Rob 👍
I could live with a change of name given that will allow more investment in the team/stadium/facilities of course keeping St James Park as part of it being preferable.
Get a training ground sponsor and a training kit sponsor
We already have a World brand, look how many fans we have from all parts of the world, the club wants to build on that to increase our revenue
Our new owners want us to be the best team in the Premier league. Is there any updates on what is happening to our training ground?
If Ana de Armas changed her name to Steve would you still sleep with her? Course you would. It’s just a name. Change it. Still an absolutely beautiful place to go into.
"Saudia St. James' Park" – I could live with that.
Too much history for Newcastle United to change name of their football ground it'll be like ripping the heart out from the club 🤯
Agree with you that this is now Phase 2 (sounds like the MCU!) but I’m sure there are many Arsenal and Man City fans who didn’t fancy The Emirates or The Etihad, but now sign Jesus and Haaland and aren’t that bothered about it. I truly think we can still have St James Park but with some kind of branding for a Saudi, or whoever, sponsor. No one likes change but if it brings a cup or a league I can live with it. Great vid as always mate 🤍🖤👍
It’s Chief by the way! Getting down to the nitty gritty, what I’d like to see improve is a. The PA system as it is a joke, then putting 4 huge tv screens suspended over the centre circle so each stand can see what those at the Leazes are currently enjoying and finally get a deal with Greggs to improve the pies. There, now I’ll shut up.
My wife Sara-Jayne Is the Everton USA Chairwoman 2009…She has Buggered off to Sunderland or Durham and I am furious…Not really…She was a Fucking Nightmare…I liked It In Barcelona and Inter Milan under Sir Bobby Robson…
Cheif? Is this some sort of new corporate lingo?
Name st j p what ever they want it will always b sjp to us fans just let our owners do there thing.ill support them what ever the decide.but remember this guys when we are playing milan etc in CLyous wont b bothered what our ground is called.we have to b with city etc in terms ov revinue
Its Chief. I before E unless after C. Just saying 😂
The typo on the thumbnail hurts my soul. 🤣
Keep up the great work. Really enjoy hearing your opinions on the toon. 👍
Ffp only restricts transfer fees and wages. Newcastle are nowhere near the limitations of FFP yet, they can't be because of the way Ashley had us in the black. There is no harm in maneuvering revenue streams to make the limitations of ffp wider.
*Chief 😂
Sports direct was bargain bucket, this time it will be class . Mind, if we're going down that route I think , considering we have a lop-sided ground & we were more than happy to move up to Spital Tongues in the 1990's I think they could easily consider moving us down to the Arena once it's pulled down ! I've said before, I've been coming to SJP since 1965 & it's only been in it's present form for 30 years , move it down St James' Boulevard, call the magnificent new stadium whatever @ St James' Park , it will overlook the river, the bridges & immediately be iconic , just imagine it , retractable roof which lends itself to huge concerts , linked hotel &, like the Nous Camp , other sports facilities on the campus , we could have the original SJP still where it is , for NUFC women & the Falcons . The whole place still in the Town , 4 minutes from the Central (in fact with the railway running right next to it , could put in our own stop ) All this talk about a firm wanting it for houses & a hotel , well plenty of room further up the river and we'd accommodate the hotel & create more permanent jobs .
Just think about it 89,999 seats (one less than Wembley because Wembley has to be the largest stadium apparently!
It's A Ram Co not Armaco. Aramco, Arabian, American Oil Co.
The Club can increase TV income just by been more successful, you can't really raise ticket prices to London levels, so Commercial income is the other big one. Wouldn't mind St James Park changing name every other year?
If it helps with FFP and it gives us more freedom to build and push for titles and Europe and such by attracting even better players, I can't see what's not to disagree with. This isn't Mike Ashley and just rebranding for his own benefit. They can call the stadium Saudi McSaudiFace for all I care, we will all still call it St James' so let them do whatever they can to help us on the pitch!
We are on the rise, imagine 14yrs with the new owners cl x5
We are already starting to build some momentum.
Pretty soon we will be unstoppable!!!
Our owners will turn us into a powerhouse.
I heard today that Noon pay more for our sleeve sponsor than our actual sponsor fun88 pays 😂
And some people call Mike Ashley a good businessman 😂😂😂