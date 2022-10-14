Dan Burn de Newcastle United cuestiona el penalti que regaló contra Brentford 😕

El Newcastle United venció el sábado 5-1 al Brentford en la Premier League. ¡Dan Burn de #NUFC se unió a talkSPORT esta mañana para dar su opinión! ¿Quieres contenido primero y más rápido? ✅ SUSCRÍBETE aquí: ¿Disfrutaste este video? 😍 ¡Mira algunas de nuestras MEJORES cosas! ⚽ LLAMADA INCREÍBLE🔥 Tienes que escuchar esta 𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙘 llamada de un fanático del Manchester United muy, MUY frustrado: ⚽ SIMON JORDAN vs KELL BROOK😱 ¡Simon Jordan le dice a Kell Brook que Amir Khan lo vencerá! – ⚽️ SIMON JORDAN vs DEREK CHISORA RONDA 2🔥 ¡Derek Chisora llama a Simon Jordan un «TIPO DURO DEL TELÉFONO!» – ⚽ JAKE PAUL vs EDDIE HEARN💪 ¡Jake Paul dice que los boxeadores son más fáciles de pelear que los luchadores de MMA! – ⚽ INCREÍBLE😂 Darren Farley bromeó con Jason Cundy con una entrevista falsa de Steven Gerrard – ⚽ «¡CÁLLATE Y NO DIGAS UNA PALABRA MAL SOBRE ÉL!»😳 Mourinho da su opinión sincera sobre sus exjugadores 👂Escucha talkSPORT LIVE: 🖥️Sitio web personal: / 📲Twitter: 📷Instagram: 👤Facebook: 📱 Tik Tok: 🔴Descarga la aplicación talkSPORT: 🗣️ ¿Quieres dar tu opinión en LIVE radio y tal vez incluso hacerlo en nuestro canal oficial de YouTube? Llame al programa al 08717 22 33 44 (13p/min) o envíe un mensaje de texto al 80189 (50p + cargos). 🔎¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #danburn #nufc #newcastleunited #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP
There are far too many penalties given for handball these days.
Most attackers don't like big strong 💪 defenders especially when they make a crunching tackle early on in a match!
Glad Dan is getting the credit he deserves, he gives his all every game and that’s all you can ask of any player!
I love the Toon as much as him but that was a penalty all day lad.
What a great interview, much better than the usual tripe you hear from Gabby and Bent
Dan Burn very solid and aggressive at defense, very versatile at the back line . Has been playing well for the last 2 seasons now , him and Ben white should be in the WC squad instead of maguier/ coady / tomori 2 of them .
Just one of them isn’t it. I’ve no idea where they get this unnatural position from because no one jumps with their arms by their sides 😂 so in that instance it was in a natural position, he was also blind sided by it too, he couldn’t even see the ball when it was kicked off his hand, it’s a stupid rule.
It's a shame Harry Maguire is the best defender in the world or Dan might have got into the England team 😂
Dan Burn, should have been called up the last two squad. Been consistently good and I'm not a Newcastle fan!
Hahahaha. This clown thinks he's getting an England call up
Dan's the man..💰💰🇸🇦🇸🇦
Seen Dan at Cramlington shopping centre the other day, he is massive and also totally down to earth lad.
Get this giant in the england back four, he will give his all and then some.
Dan Burn welcome home! You're already a legend mate 🏴🏳🏴🏳
If Burn's was a penalty (which it wasn't) then the Gabrielle incident in the Arsenal game should have also been a penalty
Dan burn is superman
Big Dan Burn from Blyth ⚽️😁⚽️😁⚽️
Respect to Dan burn top guy and player! Was never a pen.. they claim it’s the best league in the world but has the worst refs.