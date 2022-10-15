😱 ¿Unidos para terminar arriba del Liverpool?! ⚽ CR700 🔥 ¿Newcastle para Europa? | talkSPORT GameDay Podcast





El GameDay Podcast ha aterrizado con los sospechosos habituales Alex Crook y Darren Lewis uniéndose a Sam Matterface. Esta semana: ¿puede el Man Utd terminar por encima del Liverpool? ¿Cuánto tiempo le queda a Rodgers en Leicester y dónde se ubica Bruno Guimares entre los mejores centrocampistas de la Premier League? También hablan del gol número 700 de la carrera de Cristiano Ronaldo, si Hasenhuttl será despedido si el Southampton no logra vencer al West Ham, y si el Arsenal es un verdadero contendiente al título después de eliminar al Liverpool. El podcast GameDay está patrocinado por @ladbrokes



