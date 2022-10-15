😱 ¿Unidos para terminar arriba del Liverpool?! ⚽ CR700 🔥 ¿Newcastle para Europa? | talkSPORT GameDay Podcast

El GameDay Podcast ha aterrizado con los sospechosos habituales Alex Crook y Darren Lewis uniéndose a Sam Matterface. Esta semana: ¿puede el Man Utd terminar por encima del Liverpool? ¿Cuánto tiempo le queda a Rodgers en Leicester y dónde se ubica Bruno Guimares entre los mejores centrocampistas de la Premier League? También hablan del gol número 700 de la carrera de Cristiano Ronaldo, si Hasenhuttl será despedido si el Southampton no logra vencer al West Ham, y si el Arsenal es un verdadero contendiente al título después de eliminar al Liverpool. El podcast GameDay está patrocinado por @ladbrokes ¿Quieres contenido primero y más rápido? ✅ SUSCRÍBETE aquí: ¿Disfrutaste este video? 😍 ¡Mira algunas de nuestras MEJORES cosas! ⚽ LLAMADA INCREÍBLE🔥 Tienes que escuchar esta 𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙘 llamada de un fanático del Manchester United muy, MUY frustrado: ⚽ SIMON JORDAN vs KELL BROOK😱 ¡Simon Jordan le dice a Kell Brook que Amir Khan lo vencerá! – ⚽️ SIMON JORDAN vs DEREK CHISORA RONDA 2🔥 ¡Derek Chisora llama a Simon Jordan un «TIPO DURO DEL TELÉFONO!» – ⚽ JAKE PAUL vs EDDIE HEARN💪 ¡Jake Paul dice que los boxeadores son más fáciles de pelear que los luchadores de MMA! – ⚽ INCREÍBLE😂 Darren Farley bromeó con Jason Cundy con una entrevista falsa de Steven Gerrard – ⚽ «¡CÁLLATE Y NO DIGAS UNA PALABRA MAL SOBRE ÉL!»😳 Mourinho da su opinión sincera sobre sus exjugadores 👂Escucha talkSPORT LIVE: 🖥️Sitio web personal: / 📲Twitter: 📷Instagram: 👤Facebook: 📱 Tik Tok: 🔴Descarga la aplicación talkSPORT: 🗣️ ¿Quieres dar tu opinión en LIVE radio y tal vez incluso hacerlo en nuestro canal oficial de YouTube? Llame al programa al 08717 22 33 44 (13p/min) o envíe un mensaje de texto al 80189 (50p + cargos). 🔎¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP
‘Newcastle fans are a demanding fanbase’ – still peddling this false narrative. No more demanding than other clubs – we just demand a team that tries, as any fan does of their club.
Sam Matterface – the most blatantly salty agenda merchant you will see all week. Somebody is bitter that United had their best game all season and constantly improving.
Can’t stand Darren Lewis 😡 can’t comment on football without politics, he needs to either go and report on world news or just stick to what he is paid for.
Newcastle for Europe? Really? Somebody must be smoking if they think that this newcastle team is getting into Europe , ahead of whom? MY BELOVED ARSENAL WE ARE TOP OF THE PREM, MANCITY ARE THE OVERWHELMING FAVOURITES TO REPEAT ( but it ain't over till its over) AND our Gunners will hv a say and as for the others LIVERPOOL WILL BOUNCE BACK AND GET TOP 4 AND THERE WILL BE A DOG FIGHT FOR 4TH TO SIX INVOLVING MANU, SPURS AND CHELSEA SO WHERE DOES NEWCASTLE GET IN AMONG THOSE SIX, GIVE ME A BREAK KEEP DREAMING AND TARGET 10 WHERE U BELONG
This guy say we only beat Everton but Liverpool couldn't even score a goal against them at Goodison Park
FYI I've clipped the bit about "Man Utd won't finish above Liverpool" 😛
You can’t win the title in the first 16 games before the WC, but you can also lose the title before it. And that’s exactly what happen to Liverpool.
The newcastle section 27:14
I’ll be honest talksport, how do you have matterface on when he has as much personality as a frying pan.
Sam Matterface has a smug, punchable face
Good to see Darrel eat humble pie.
Brighton will finish above Newcastle
Darren Lewis, sorry can't watch.
Oh Shut up Sam
Because lpool squad is getting old he needs to build a new squad
Utd going to win the league ffs lolllllllll
Ah sam first time seeing your matterface lol
Hopefully Newcastle will beat Man U this weekend.
Listening to Alex Crook is like listening to your mate at the pub who knows absolutely nothing about football… has 2 beers and picks up the courage to start making ridiculous claims based on nothing just to be involved in the conversation
Sam is absolutely clueless
Darren Lewis & 2 clowns
It’s hilarious to me that after 8 games, everyone’s assuming everything will stay exactly the same for Haaland. No injuries in his future, no bad runs, no opposition defenders figure him out, no transfer to a different club 😂 Things change over the course of a season, let alone a decades of a career. It’s kinda ludicrous to make these 1000 goal assumptions
Newcastle are a demanding fan base wtf is Darren talking about he knows nothing. All we wanted was a club that tried ffs. Newcastle fans were so happy when the stadium got a wash ffs. Nob heads like him write and talk lies constantly.
Will Darren be reporting on the Qatar world cup? Fucking hypocrite. Saudi are Britains allies they invest in lots of british businesses, man utd tried to sell 30% to the PIF not a word said, Saudi sponsored man utd for years not a word said. Selective manufactured outrage at its finest, gutter journalism. The Beano has more credibility than these establishment activists masquerading as journalists.
Man Utd v Newcastle Utd.. predictions 👇
Lol… 2 results away from the quad last year.. what the flock he on about.
Hey Juuuude, incoming in the summer and the 160 milly getting spent in January.
LFC gonna come back strong next season.
Grow a brain talksport.
Darren Lewis, as a journalist what do you think of Assanges treatment by the US? What about the Chinese Human rights issues? As a journalist you seem more of a hypocrite, report on what you're told or what's popular!
60% possession and we're a counter attacking team 😅 Matterface is an idiot. We play counter attacking against the better sides, but clearly he's working on getting us keeping the ball better. Everton were 11th, unbeaten in 7, have one of the best defences in the league and we have a shocking record at Goodison Park 😅 it's a good result, once again Matterface is an idiot
Ok🤔Matterface is a good presenter👍
Is he calling Alex Crook a football correspondent?
Christ ! Alex is an oxygen thief. Can’t watch him, he has the intelligence of an idiot and he’s trying to
throw Klopp under the bus because crook is an imbecile.
You don't have to believe everything these guys say, fans that watched Everton Vs United said it was a good game. Watched it myself & think United played quite well. Given time & a few more signings, they will be challenging. Aside from the usual top 6, Newcastle is on their way up & will squeeze one of them out of the top six. ATM, it looks like Liverpool, Klopps 7-years will being them back to where they belong, Seventpool.
Everton must sack Lampard if they want to avoid another relegation fight. Everton are the most disorganised and disjointed team in the league …Lamparrd is totally out of his depth.
Sam matterface is a joke!… just pure united hate
Contradicts himself if it suits him
Sam hating on Man Utd line a 9 yrs old crybaby 😂😂😂
There is only so long a squad can run around like hyper children before they are spent, done finished……… between building a squad and then burning them out seems to take Klopp about 7 years, Mourinho was quicker……..lol
Roll on the new Tuchel era.
Darren Lewis typical fake Liverpool fan, not born in Liverpool, probs been to anfield once and buzzing over Haaland. Need people like Darren Lewis as far away from football punditry as possible. Pathetic.
Sam going to City as a tourist on his day off when he’s not even a city fan Is another thing that’s wrong with football.🤮 this is why talksport have rock bottom ratings and viewing figures are the lowest in 9 year due to clowns like these. Fake tourist fans.
Tell me one football fan in England who would go and watch Man City on their day off if they didn’t support them?🤣🤣🤣🤣
Can grealish make more comments on almiron so he can bang in more goals 😆 🤣 😂