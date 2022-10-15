¡Los propietarios de Newcastle United consideran el ‘CAMBIO DE NOMBRE’ para St James’ Park!

¡COMENTA TUS OPINIONES! The Athletic Qué sigue: Artículo de adquisición: Instagram: Twitter: Facebook: ¿COMPRAR EN AMAZON? Comience a navegar usando mi enlace a continuación y ayude a apoyar el Canal: También vea algunos de mis productos preferidos a continuación: Camiseta favorita de Newcastle Home: Camiseta favorita de Newcastle Visitante: Micrófono principal: Micrófono portátil: Cámara de transmisión en vivo: Grabación portátil: #Newcastle #NUFC # ToonMartes
£200,000,000
Change it to:
MBS or
Saudi Royal Mafia stadium 🏟️ 🥳 🙌
The name change isn't ideal, but if the club is using the funds to invest in the club (which they will be) does it really matter? The major issue under Ashley is we knew it was all for his own benefit and no money was reinvested. You can't have major commercial growth and investment without accepting the fact that things may need to be renamed or relocated.
…How about Sid James Park…After the Comedy Legend Sid James In those Carry On films Boys and Germs…
omg. please. no.
Could always double the season ticket price to raise revenue and appease all those who don’t want a stadium sponsor. I have heard Google are offering Spurs over £1billion for their stadium partnership so we might have to triple the season ticket price to stay competitive with the Top 6. As for Liverpool and ManUre they already have the revenue streams and can afford to not use that stream. Hopefully we can get there in years time and take the stadium back to just being SJP.
Rob 👍👍👍👍👍
Keep St James' Park. Non negotiable!
St James PIF arena
liv st james Park rolls of the tongue nicely 👌
Hey Rob, what about calling it "St James Aramco Park" 😉.
i don't care what they call the ground if it means we buy more Brunos
Howay the Toon Army…My Auntie Helen used to work In Saudi Arabia In the 1980's…Canny-Mint…
Can you just imagine how much money the team can get from both the stadium naming rights plus a new shirt sponsor. It could be a season changer in terms of new signings and facilities
We dont need to sell our soul, for as long as we stay where we are it should remain SJP. The PIF have plenty of money in the short term to save us from losing our heritage for a few extra quid. In the longer term revenue from placing higher up the Premiership and qualification for the Champions league as well as increased merchandise revenue around the world will drive us forward as it does all big clubs. If you look at the turnover of the top clubs in Europe the money they get for stadium naming rights isn't a huge part of their income. If we move to a new stadium which I think is inevitable then they can call it what they like.
They will do it subtly at St James Park, as they’ve seen the backlash from all the Sports Direct Arena branding. PIF have just invested $3billion in green bonds and I think they’ll go down that route at SJP with something like SJP powered by the Saudi Green Initiative where they’ll put lots of money into how the building can be more green (not just turning the lights off like Ashley) offsetting the negatives. Then when they build a new training facility (and a new stadium in 10 years time) that will be named after the sponsor and again embrace the eco efficiency side of things
Yea🥰🖤🤍
The simple fact is, Bruno is way better than Newcastle's current status. That said, he's a canny lad and realises here, he is the big fish, something that he wouldn't be at Real Madrid or Man City.
goodbye saint james, hello muhammed park
We should be sponsored by the Saudi owned pro juggling association. The ‘Saudi Juggling Pros’ and just rename the stadium SJP. Easy 100 million a year. Just need the PIF to register another business name. Simple! 😂
As a American from Illinois please keep it St. James Park. Don’t get greedy or stupid like us Americans. From great name like Chicago Stadium and Comiskey Park to The United Center etc kills the legacy and rich history and it’s done for the money only. As a fan I would gladly pay an extra $5 or $10.00 dollars in order to keep a name.
Big no to name change.
I could see them going with: St Jame's Park presented by Saudi Airlines
Not too bad! But I'm also from California, so I'm used to branded stadiums.
Saudi Arabian Airlines Stadium, Money Guy's who is not want. ? with money's you can do anything. ..#just name what problems. ?
Before change the name of stadium, better we change the badge for the new era
Listen they can’t rename SJP, the only way they can have a stadium with some Saudi name is if they build us a brand new 70k seater stadium. Even then there must be some restrictions for example Air Saudi Arabia stadium is a no, King Mohammad Stadium is also a no the only acceptable name is Armco Arena since it sounds nice.
No probs with stadium sponsorship ie st james park in association with Liv golf or Saudi aramco supporters of st.james …..no way the owners will do away with the name st.james and no way they’ll spurn the capital to be made with naming rights (including new training and academy complex) and if it helps us with ffp and reach the heights they hope for ….think most fans would accept it….they haven’t done a lot wrong so far so just trust in the process.
Fans have short memories , I say no more . I’m not happy about this , but not surprised either
I wouldn't want to lose the St. James Park name. Still has to be part of the new name if it goes ahead. Like The *** St James Park. The name is famous and still needs to be visible.
Why cant they rename the training ground complex the the Saudi Airways Training Complex, brand the stadium with their logos but leave the name alone. M.A plastered the stadium but didn't have the Sports Direct Name on it out from that one season. Liverpool and Man United haven't bowed to the pressure of changing their ground names and losing their history and true value IMO.
If we get multiple millions a year by adding a name @st james park im all for it as good as the saudis are