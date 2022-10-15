¡¿Los propietarios de Newcastle United están listos para RENOMBRAR St. James ‘Park!?!


Conviértete en miembro de The Magpie Channel TV – Síguenos – Instagram – Twitter – TikTok – #NUFC #Newcastle #FanTV

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

44 comentarios en “¡¿Los propietarios de Newcastle United están listos para RENOMBRAR St. James ‘Park!?!

  2. Manvir Singh

    I think this is a test, Mehrdad called SJP the Cathedral the other day he knows what that name means and the Prince will probably have discussions with him aswell

  3. Will R

    Matty what time would you expect our team bus to arrive at Old Trafford on Sunday? I'm there but in the Corporate with work. Hoping to get there early.

  4. kenny hall

    Yeah I'm for it under the right circumstances, we all know Ashley only had his own interests at mind when he changed the name. Difference here is I genuinely think it will only be done in the future with the club's best interests at mind.

  6. How's The Bacon

    Does it really matter if it's renamed?
    Pretty sure all fans will still call and class it as St James's park.
    If you want the club to compete with the best the money generated from naming rights would put us a hell of a lot closer !

  7. Robin Yule

    Depends how you pronounce it, say on match of the days they could go "Next we have Newcastle hosting Tottenham at Aramcos….St James Park" rolls off the tongue and doesn't sound too bad!

  9. vass8888

    It’s inevitable that it’s going to happen. St James’ Park powered by ……… suggests the sponsor is fuelling the success of the club, which of course it would be, so I think that’s the best way of setting it out. Selling the naming rights however, should be linked with reducing ticket pricing for fans aswell as generating money for players, that way everyone’s a winner.

  18. tony bell

    I'm not a Newcastle supporter myself , but I think it would be a shame if your stadium had to change its name . Should always be st James park

  20. Christopher Dinning

    IMO I don't have much of an issue with it. However I think the problem with Ashley is, he named it after a car boot sale. It sounded terrible. Keeping the St. James' Park name in it is preferable though.

  21. Jonny Davidson

    I could put up with the stadium being called something else but please get some good money, it will always be st James to me no matter what it’s called .

  23. John Hanson

    A bit late to comment..but what to do times are changing like never before.. the heart beat of nufc
    Will always be saint james park
    This is the time to grasp the nettle +
    Put the pedal to the metal 😁😁😁😁😁 Hwtl+l

  24. Lee Taylor

    Different story now that we have owners who care about our club we know that a name change of St James Park would benefit the club massively with the money that it would generate unlike under Ashley who was only interested in one thing his back pocket.

  25. Chunky-D

    To be fair when ashley tried to change the name we had none of it but what the PIF have done for us so far I wouldn't mind the name being changed, it will always be St James Park to me anyways 🖤🤍👌

  26. Sean Wiseman

    Tell ya what we do need to do is change them horrible disgusting looking grey seats and get with the times. We’re probably the only stadium in the country That doesn’t have our club colours in the ground

  28. Black&White Army

    Please don’t! There’s these iconic stadiums around the world, the Bernabeu, Camp Nou, San Siro etc in England we have 3 Old Trafford, Anfield and St. James park these owners haven’t done a thing wrong but I really hope they don’t change anything about our stadium other than maybe make it bigger if possible

  29. Geordie Jay Gaming

    I think the problem when Ashley did it we new as fans the club wasn't going to benefit and it was a owner only benefit hence the sponsorship deal that was horrendous

  32. LSOinferno

    If it improves the squad, then I have absolutely no problem with it. The issue I had with the previous attempt at changing the name, was it was never about improving the team, it was just free advertising for he who shall not be named.

  34. Dave Spratt

    IF the name change makes it 'something at St James Park' or if it changes completely to 'Acme Corp Stadium' for example, it makes no difference as everyfan will still call the stadium St James Park, it'll only be the TV, Radio and written media that would call it by its new name.

  35. Brian Bell

    I think fans won't mind the the name change aslong as the money is put into the club compared to fat Ashley getting advertisement for his stores and no money getting put into the club

  36. AgentTech Streams

    There is going be loads of twitter only fans that are going to bitch . Bud it good business and best way get round FFP. If we get Sudi air they need buy Newcastle airport as needs better flight options. Going New York next year Manchester first rant over .

  39. Derek Platten

    Ask Arsenal or Citeh fans if they're "bovvered"? No? Me neither!
    Call it SAUDIAIR PARK and win the league? COUNT ME IN!

  40. WallsendGeordie

    No matter what st James parks name is on paper. We’ll still call it st James. If it brings money in to help us prosper, they can call it whatever.

  42. David Webster

    You have Arsenal, Man City, Bolton, Spurs (potentially) have all done it and got massive money for it. We are disadvantaged enough being based in a poor area we can't let a few sentiments stop us finally being able to compete

  43. Search ‘TerminatorSeed’

    Old Trafford, Anfield, Stamford Bridge… identity. Some things should be untouched. I Don’t give a crap about the money for a sponsor – explore every other area yes and put up sponsors on the stands yes – but identity is non-negotiable for me. And for those saying it will always be known as SJP – 1) a company won’t pay money and not push for the ground to always be referred to as them 2) after a generation has been and gone, the name SJP will be gone with them

    “We wanna win everything” I assure you, after trophies have been won, you only have identity left and if that’s eroded, it will feel hollow.

Los comentarios están cerrados.