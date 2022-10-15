¡¿Los propietarios de Newcastle United están listos para RENOMBRAR St. James ‘Park!?!

Conviértete en miembro de The Magpie Channel TV – Síguenos – Instagram – Twitter – TikTok – #NUFC #Newcastle #FanTV
Any decisions will be made through the community opinion aswell Amanda said this recently lets not paic
I think this is a test, Mehrdad called SJP the Cathedral the other day he knows what that name means and the Prince will probably have discussions with him aswell
Matty what time would you expect our team bus to arrive at Old Trafford on Sunday? I'm there but in the Corporate with work. Hoping to get there early.
Yeah I'm for it under the right circumstances, we all know Ashley only had his own interests at mind when he changed the name. Difference here is I genuinely think it will only be done in the future with the club's best interests at mind.
Now with the way they got to make money to spend it has to be done
Does it really matter if it's renamed?
Pretty sure all fans will still call and class it as St James's park.
If you want the club to compete with the best the money generated from naming rights would put us a hell of a lot closer !
Depends how you pronounce it, say on match of the days they could go "Next we have Newcastle hosting Tottenham at Aramcos….St James Park" rolls off the tongue and doesn't sound too bad!
Why just bloody keep the name ffs
It’s inevitable that it’s going to happen. St James’ Park powered by ……… suggests the sponsor is fuelling the success of the club, which of course it would be, so I think that’s the best way of setting it out. Selling the naming rights however, should be linked with reducing ticket pricing for fans aswell as generating money for players, that way everyone’s a winner.
As long as it ain't sports direct and to the people who actually matter it will always st James park
If we want to compete with the best, we’re gonna have to get with the times and make sacrifices
Fake News mate scare mongers
I think it’s disrespectful to rename it in my opinion
winalot at st james park would be fine lol
Amazon Stadium – guarantee next day delivery.
Darren eales is on bbc total sport tonight Matty
Selling the soul of the club
I'm not a Newcastle supporter myself , but I think it would be a shame if your stadium had to change its name . Should always be st James park
Better not ne renamed. Shocking
IMO I don't have much of an issue with it. However I think the problem with Ashley is, he named it after a car boot sale. It sounded terrible. Keeping the St. James' Park name in it is preferable though.
I could put up with the stadium being called something else but please get some good money, it will always be st James to me no matter what it’s called .
I think we need to back the owners.
A bit late to comment..but what to do times are changing like never before.. the heart beat of nufc
Will always be saint james park
This is the time to grasp the nettle +
Put the pedal to the metal 😁😁😁😁😁 Hwtl+l
Different story now that we have owners who care about our club we know that a name change of St James Park would benefit the club massively with the money that it would generate unlike under Ashley who was only interested in one thing his back pocket.
To be fair when ashley tried to change the name we had none of it but what the PIF have done for us so far I wouldn't mind the name being changed, it will always be St James Park to me anyways 🖤🤍👌
Tell ya what we do need to do is change them horrible disgusting looking grey seats and get with the times. We’re probably the only stadium in the country That doesn’t have our club colours in the ground
Get the coin in lads fk it
Please don’t! There’s these iconic stadiums around the world, the Bernabeu, Camp Nou, San Siro etc in England we have 3 Old Trafford, Anfield and St. James park these owners haven’t done a thing wrong but I really hope they don’t change anything about our stadium other than maybe make it bigger if possible
I think the problem when Ashley did it we new as fans the club wasn't going to benefit and it was a owner only benefit hence the sponsorship deal that was horrendous
No debate? Keep the name St James' Park.
Wouldn't bother me because I know it will be invested into the club and it probably be short term
If it improves the squad, then I have absolutely no problem with it. The issue I had with the previous attempt at changing the name, was it was never about improving the team, it was just free advertising for he who shall not be named.
liv st james Park sounds real good rolls of the tongue nicely
IF the name change makes it 'something at St James Park' or if it changes completely to 'Acme Corp Stadium' for example, it makes no difference as everyfan will still call the stadium St James Park, it'll only be the TV, Radio and written media that would call it by its new name.
I think fans won't mind the the name change aslong as the money is put into the club compared to fat Ashley getting advertisement for his stores and no money getting put into the club
There is going be loads of twitter only fans that are going to bitch . Bud it good business and best way get round FFP. If we get Sudi air they need buy Newcastle airport as needs better flight options. Going New York next year Manchester first rant over .
Howay the Toon Army…
Hope we get adidas as shirt makers back in a few years
Ask Arsenal or Citeh fans if they're "bovvered"? No? Me neither!
Call it SAUDIAIR PARK and win the league? COUNT ME IN!
No matter what st James parks name is on paper. We’ll still call it st James. If it brings money in to help us prosper, they can call it whatever.
At the end of the day.. Money talks..
You have Arsenal, Man City, Bolton, Spurs (potentially) have all done it and got massive money for it. We are disadvantaged enough being based in a poor area we can't let a few sentiments stop us finally being able to compete
Old Trafford, Anfield, Stamford Bridge… identity. Some things should be untouched. I Don’t give a crap about the money for a sponsor – explore every other area yes and put up sponsors on the stands yes – but identity is non-negotiable for me. And for those saying it will always be known as SJP – 1) a company won’t pay money and not push for the ground to always be referred to as them 2) after a generation has been and gone, the name SJP will be gone with them
“We wanna win everything” I assure you, after trophies have been won, you only have identity left and if that’s eroded, it will feel hollow.
No, no & no