LOS PROPIETARIOS DEL PIF DE ARABIA SAUDITA DEL NEWCASTLE UNITED GASTAN £2 MIL MILLONES EN OFERTAS DE PATROCINIO



El Fondo de Inversión Pública ha gastado más de £ 2 mil millones en acuerdos de patrocinio de fútbol #newcastle #nufc #transfers

49 comentarios

  4. Chris Banks

    Great report Adam . . interesting times at NUFC. An £85 million shirt sponsor and a £15 million sleeve sponsor would allow a £70 million spend under FFP on shirt sponsorship alone . . not bad.

  7. XI APOLLO IX

    The only thing I am begging for is that St.James Park isn’t completely renamed when the sponsors come in like has been rumoured.

  14. Andrew John

    I think he was possibly getting Ben Arfa mixed with Yohan Cabaye….. only thing I could think of. Really really bizarre statement

  17. Owl House

    Ashley’s adverts were pound-shop tacky and too many. I feel our new owners will get high-end sponsors and advertise with more class. I can also live with Aramco @ St James’ Park, or something similar, PIF@SJP.

  18. عبدالله

    Adam، the Public Investment Fund has giant tourism projects in Saudi Arabia and may be marketing them through Newcastle, the most important of which are:

    Red Sea Islands Project

    Amala project

    Qiddiya is the largest theme park in the world

    Souda Project

    Downtown Jeddah project

    etc

  19. Chris Chambers

    I hope you’re right about investment but due to the rules changing the sponsorship can’t be beyond market price. So we can’t have sponsor that will give us e.g £100m a year. Because it will be more than market value.

  24. Nature Clips

    My first signing when nufc become loaded would be Sadio Mane that’s providing they are in Europe more realistically it will be young players until champions league is guaranteed

  25. Jack Burton

    Confident we can get something at Old Trafford but any mistakes will likely be punished. We will attack them and could have some joy and goals but at the same time they are very dangerous on the counter attack.

  27. Aby Ouda

    As an Arab and Man United fan, I'm pretty sure we will win the game:)!
    Greetings to you Adam from Egypt,and in my humble opinion New Castle will be more competitive more than Man City in 5 five years from now because I guess your club I unique and the Saudis believe in their projects and they have money like a hell:)

  33. Andy Pragg

    I’d take a draw away at Old Trafford but this is probably the first time since the mid 90s to the early 00s that I’ve not feared going away to Man U and having a hiding. In years gone by, I would almost write the game off a brace myself for the loss in the week leading up to the game.
    I now actually have hope and excitement for the game.

  36. David Cook

    Adam, premier league brought in new rules which prevents owners having any links with sponsors. So PIF companies can’t sponsor us

  37. John Hanson

    Kick out the politics keep footy
    Clean! This man u
    Is due for a freaking wake up call. .don't mess with the mags 😁😁😁

  40. Oumuamua

    FFP is stifling inovation This is why the super League idea has emerged the premier League rules will be its own downfall. These clubs are billion pound assets and they want a big return directly or indirectly I can't see the premiership still being top League in 10 years let the money flow and take club football to the world stage. Then the potential TV and sponsorship money will be unlimited. People forget football revenue is mainly in Europe and English clubs are watch majority by English fans. Drop the FFP and bring the world viewers in baby. Premier League could be the world stage but looks like we will drop the association because it's stagnated.

  44. REASON℠

    The Premier League has to approve sponsorship deals. The rules basically states it has to be sensible numbers between what the entity sponsors and what the entity earns. But like any financial rules in the EPL, it's vague. If we get Saudia or Golf then I'm assuming we're at least getting £70-80 M per season which is what Man City is getting from their Etihad deal. With ARAMCO or some Saudi financial institution, it could potentially be much more. The downside of course is, how much is too much, in the eyes of EPL and other clubs, before they start making up Newcastle rules just out of their asses.

  46. Otis Radcliffe

    Can’t say the mag’s aren’t the better team form wise but see a score draw. A lot will depend on how well man utds full backs play as our wing play and high press has been top notch.

  47. Simon Farrimond

    ok PIF spending 2billion in the saudi league providing it doesnt turn into the chinese superleague of before buying up the best stars on huge wages taking them out of our grasp

