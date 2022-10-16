CÁMARA DEL PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 5 Brentford 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Acceso tras bambalinas para la impresionante victoria de Newcastle United por 5-1 sobre Brentford en St. James’ Park
Class footage!!!
Klub sultan
I think the team looks better and more balanced with Targett on, but Dan Burn looks undroppable atm. We need a bit more quality in the team, Maddison would be a great addition and we need another strong winger. Miggy is in arguably his best form for us but still lacks the final ball, that extra bit to take him/us to the next level. Murphy and Longstaff prob need replacing too
Saya ingin memakai baju bruno pas dia cetak gol…mungkin bangga hidup seperti yang saya inginkan.
I love this team years ago , i love the atmosphere.. i will visit St.James Park one day with my son ♥️
Why are those doorways so short?
The entertainers are back..💰💰🇸🇦🇸🇦
Honestly this last couple of year has been rough for me personally and one of the reasons I'm still here is because of how this team has given me something to smile about for the last year. Thank you Newcastle United, from the bottom of my heart. You have no idea the emotions I feel when I hear that crowd roaring. I'm filling up here man. 🖤🤍🖤🤍
DarrenBent thinks Bruno reminds h8m of Ben Arfa!!! What complete rubbish, perhaps Cabaye
Great to see maxi back
Crazy how confident Almiron looks now, he could develop into some player if he can keep this confidence in his play.
The lads ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
UNITED
2:07 Nick Pope laughs
No one realises how massive dan burn really is he’s a tank 😂
I Love New
Newcastle United can be The King of Premier League
🤟🖤🤍
CArmina Burana – O Fortuna
Almirón🔥
17:19 walks straight passed the other teams changing room where they’ll be being bollocked
“🎶Easy like Sunday morning 🎶”
I fucking love our lads.
Bruno is phenomenal.
Been looking forward to this!
Willock at the end 😂😂
I cannot express how in love with this club I am.
Every Monday we’re all like: ANNOUNCE MORE CONTENT. Never disappoints
Préparation pour United 😅😅
Love these – just to hear the crowd as I cant be there is awesome.
Howay Newcastle – we are MINT!
🖤🤍🖤🤍
i've been waiting for this!
Newcastle United are back again.
That is a close-knit squad, they are all out to look after each other, it's called teamwork, and Eddie has nailed it.
Pure class us now like lads and lasses.
Brilliant. ❤ and best wishes from Australia.
blonde bruno is a different breed
Joelinton clip with Teenage Kicks in the background. Proper quality. ✊🏻
I love Newcastle 😍
Headphones in… Socks out for this one folks!
The social media is so good nowadays! Highlights, extended highlights, match cams, interviews, pressers etc! Quality
🇸🇦🖤🤍
Feels like a proper club again. Not just the results but these updates, the connection with Mehdad, Amanda, Jamie and the clan 🏴🏳🏴🏳and of course Sir Eddie the Great
I hope to finish the season in the top six, I know it's difficult but not impossible
Bliddy love these match cams! UTM🖤🤍
absolutely love these match cams!
Simply the best ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️
10/10 performance from every single player. We have the best RB in the league in trippier. Botman Schar and burn are like a brick wall. Targett is just as good! Bruno, willock, Joelinton and Longstaff all 10/10 – Wilson, Almiron, Wood, ASM & Murphy all sensational lately!😍😍