CÁMARA DEL PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 5 Brentford 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



Acceso tras bambalinas para la impresionante victoria de Newcastle United por 5-1 sobre Brentford en St. James’ Park

47 comentarios en “CÁMARA DEL PARTIDO 🎥 Newcastle United 5 Brentford 1 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  3. Geordie in Asia

    I think the team looks better and more balanced with Targett on, but Dan Burn looks undroppable atm. We need a bit more quality in the team, Maddison would be a great addition and we need another strong winger. Miggy is in arguably his best form for us but still lacks the final ball, that extra bit to take him/us to the next level. Murphy and Longstaff prob need replacing too

  8. Legendary Monkey

    Honestly this last couple of year has been rough for me personally and one of the reasons I'm still here is because of how this team has given me something to smile about for the last year. Thank you Newcastle United, from the bottom of my heart. You have no idea the emotions I feel when I hear that crowd roaring. I'm filling up here man. 🖤🤍🖤🤍

  11. James Trades

    Crazy how confident Almiron looks now, he could develop into some player if he can keep this confidence in his play.

  33. jonathon blacker

    That is a close-knit squad, they are all out to look after each other, it's called teamwork, and Eddie has nailed it.

  42. Chesrae

    Feels like a proper club again. Not just the results but these updates, the connection with Mehdad, Amanda, Jamie and the clan 🏴🏳🏴🏳and of course Sir Eddie the Great

  47. AG

    10/10 performance from every single player. We have the best RB in the league in trippier. Botman Schar and burn are like a brick wall. Targett is just as good! Bruno, willock, Joelinton and Longstaff all 10/10 – Wilson, Almiron, Wood, ASM & Murphy all sensational lately!😍😍

Los comentarios están cerrados.