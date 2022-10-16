Fulham 1 Newcastle United 4 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



Lo más destacado de la Premier League extendida de la victoria de Newcastle United por 4-1 sobre Fulham en Craven Cottage.

49 comentarios en “Fulham 1 Newcastle United 4 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  Bolia Fops

    The number of mistakes by the commentators. “Murphy with the header” “Almiron outside of the right foot” “Keeper with his left hand” Insane.

  Ian Scanlon

    I don't like seeing Fulham lose, but Newcastle played well. 2nd goal was fantastic.
    Definitely a red card. I couldn't believe he only got a yellow initially.

  Ray Bubblegum

    I don’t know who needs to know this but Joe Willock just might be the greatest signing in Newcastle United’s history.

  Martin Fox

    The only thing this match was lacking was Mitrovic being sent off, but I suppose he wasn't on the pitch for long enough

  budweizer100

    Could Lascelles have done better to make the block for their goal? I think so. The marking in the box by Lewis wasn't great either.

  Kwinten Monnens

    If Wilson didn't steal Willock his goal, he would have got 2 goals. (Willock would have passed the ball instead of shooting and the last goal he would have passed to Wilson instead of Almiron.)

  KHALID

    Newcastle is getting stronger and getting better….. I think our team will be at the top soon..

    From Saudi Arabia 🖤🤍🇸🇦🤍🖤

  💕jgdg

    He will be in the first 10 of this season and next season he will compete for the English Premier League

Los comentarios están cerrados.