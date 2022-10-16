Fulham 1 Newcastle United 4 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Lo más destacado de la Premier League extendida de la victoria de Newcastle United por 4-1 sobre Fulham en Craven Cottage. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
This color it’s amazing 🤩
It was the outside of his left boot. And what a fantastic Almiron volley. Lovely goal that.
The number of mistakes by the commentators. “Murphy with the header” “Almiron outside of the right foot” “Keeper with his left hand” Insane.
Gran partido de Almirón. Grande Almirón grande New Castle!!!🇵🇾
Отлично! Есть победа! Всех поздравляю!
Beautiful
Bruno is one of the best players we have, his work ethic is out of this world, he carry’s the middle.
Newcastle win epl
Oh miggy u so fine catching flatties doon the Tyne oh miggy oh miggy
Golazooooo de Miguel Almirón
I don't like seeing Fulham lose, but Newcastle played well. 2nd goal was fantastic.
Definitely a red card. I couldn't believe he only got a yellow initially.
HWTL!
I don’t know who needs to know this but Joe Willock just might be the greatest signing in Newcastle United’s history.
Idolo Almirón, orgullo paraguayo !! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
He definitely meant to score that goal what's the commentary talking about it was absolute
Wilson is underrated but he is a top star striker….big clubs don't know what they are missing
watering prospect. HWTL!
Muito bom!!!
5:23 lmfao 🤣🤣🤣
Miguel Almirón, el mago paraguayo 🔴⚪🔵 uff… He simply deserves the puskas award!
The only thing this match was lacking was Mitrovic being sent off, but I suppose he wasn't on the pitch for long enough
Whoever is commentating hasn’t got a clue who’s who
Круто
Bees up Fulham down
Vamos Almiron!!!!
Que grande almiron
Rip Kurzawa 🥲🥲 for his first game since 1 years
Dale Myggy¡¡¡🤩🤩🤩
Almiron is a better player than Grealish
Did he mean it?????? Too many ex defenders on commentary.
Could Lascelles have done better to make the block for their goal? I think so. The marking in the box by Lewis wasn't great either.
Money Well Spent Willock.
Uff that volley
Where's the Fraser offside goal?
Leno dan 10 beban
Almiron only scored beautiful goal
If Wilson didn't steal Willock his goal, he would have got 2 goals. (Willock would have passed the ball instead of shooting and the last goal he would have passed to Wilson instead of Almiron.)
Newcastle is getting stronger and getting better….. I think our team will be at the top soon..
From Saudi Arabia 🖤🤍🇸🇦🤍🖤
Glad they starting to tick, these fans deserve it, Leeds fan 👍
He will be in the first 10 of this season and next season he will compete for the English Premier League
Actually mitrovic was off sick and his twin brother the wooden legged gardener jumped in to replace him 😂😅