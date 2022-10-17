EN FOCO | Exhibición de Bruno Guimarães en el centro del campo ante el Brentford

Una mirada más cercana a la excelente actuación de Bruno Guimarães en el centro del campo contra Brentford en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
He is better than paqueto for the first 11 but titte is not choosing. Giving more chance to paqueto ….
So so so proud of this lad geeet up bruno!
10x the player the overrated Declan Rice is.
brunos effing magic
Bese Bruno in the league.
I think real madrid have found a worthy player to replace tony kroos ❤. Sorry Newcastle fans
Looks so at ease on the ball. Love him.
How can tite start fred over bruno i jus cnt see into it
The flick at 1:05…..oh my days ⚫⚪
this man is pure class what a signing he loves the toon he loves the fans he loves the shirt get a new contract ready now before other clubs come calling BRUNO
That nudge that wasn't just a player running into bruno at around 3 minutes…would of been giving a foul at any so called top teams ground🤬
He legit played like messi this game it was amazing
MU needs more Bruno
Come to REAL MADRID👑⚪️
what a class he is
Everything he does looks so simple and elegant but it's not simple, he just makes it look easy because he is pure class. Wants to be a Newcastle Legend, already is one.
Top Drawer
A couple of good games and he's world-class – behave!