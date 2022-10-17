EN FOCO | Exhibición de Bruno Guimarães en el centro del campo ante el Brentford



Una mirada más cercana a la excelente actuación de Bruno Guimarães en el centro del campo contra Brentford en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

23 comentarios en “EN FOCO | Exhibición de Bruno Guimarães en el centro del campo ante el Brentford

  10. Dale Wilson

    this man is pure class what a signing he loves the toon he loves the fans he loves the shirt get a new contract ready now before other clubs come calling BRUNO

  12. Alan Wilson

    That nudge that wasn't just a player running into bruno at around 3 minutes…would of been giving a foul at any so called top teams ground🤬

  21. Legendary Monkey

    Everything he does looks so simple and elegant but it's not simple, he just makes it look easy because he is pure class. Wants to be a Newcastle Legend, already is one.

