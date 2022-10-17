ENTREVISTA | Amanda Staveley y Mehrdad Ghodoussi | Adquisición del Newcastle United: un año después



Amanda Staveley y Mehrdad Ghodoussi se sientan con NUFC TV en el primer aniversario de la adquisición. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.

28 comentarios en “ENTREVISTA | Amanda Staveley y Mehrdad Ghodoussi | Adquisición del Newcastle United: un año después

  6. Jack Savory

    People forget that they aren’t rebuilding a football club, they’re rebuilding an entire city. For that, we can’t thank them enough 🖤🤍

  14. Dale Wilson

    Amanda and Mehrdad and all our owners THANK YOU this board has shown the love they have for our region we GEORDIES will never forget that and all Newcastle fans around the world will never forget that too

  15. issai mashingo

    Happy to hear this from our leaders very encoraging. I am a fan from East Africa been a fan since 1997 i hope ana pray one day i will get a chance to see Newcastle play at St James Park in England

  17. Michael Glass

    Owners and directors that are passionate, capable and articulate, the opposite to the previous uninterested, incompetent and uncommunicative regime.

  21. Richard Ward

    For me a BRENTFORD fan , its great to see you back , with that amazing shout out for your club ! Be lucky , and NO serious injuries , to spoil the run your on !

  24. Nathan Harris

    Amanda and Mehrdad get the club. Their effort to get to know the club, to contribute and keep coming to the games and push us to ensure we are moving forward.
    Thank you so much for what you guys do.

  25. john kirkham

    Very sad that this "regime" with Arab money have been allowed into the English game….again, a fine example of it being all about money…money…money !!!

  26. VVT / فارس

    The blonde girl in the green dress is the team goalkeeper? I hope you cut off her burger supplies, she likes to lose a little weight

Los comentarios están cerrados.