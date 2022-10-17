ENTREVISTA | Amanda Staveley y Mehrdad Ghodoussi | Adquisición del Newcastle United: un año después

Amanda Staveley y Mehrdad Ghodoussi se sientan con NUFC TV en el primer aniversario de la adquisición. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
These two are serious operators
Glazers have no idea how to run a club
These two have it sussed
This used to be an attractive lady the only word that now comes to mind is Clarence!
class ❤❤
Absolutely brilliant thank you so much
" FOOKIN LOVE YOU 2 "
People forget that they aren’t rebuilding a football club, they’re rebuilding an entire city. For that, we can’t thank them enough 🖤🤍
🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤
#NEWCASTLE #UNITED#화이팅~~~🙌🙌☘️☘️👏👏#⚫⚪#⚫⚪
You can just see how much they care about the club, the fans, the area it’s amazing
❤️🖤🤍❤️
Saint Amanda of Newcastle
We love you Amanda and co 💜
Most special club in the world 💙
Amanda and Mehrdad and all our owners THANK YOU this board has shown the love they have for our region we GEORDIES will never forget that and all Newcastle fans around the world will never forget that too
Happy to hear this from our leaders very encoraging. I am a fan from East Africa been a fan since 1997 i hope ana pray one day i will get a chance to see Newcastle play at St James Park in England
Murder money, death club.
Owners and directors that are passionate, capable and articulate, the opposite to the previous uninterested, incompetent and uncommunicative regime.
⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️fantastic 👍
Finally we have owners who care about our club and the fans
I fkin love this club so much
For me a BRENTFORD fan , its great to see you back , with that amazing shout out for your club ! Be lucky , and NO serious injuries , to spoil the run your on !
i just realize saudi is not the owner
Will Newcastle send a women's team to Saudi Arabia ha ha ha
Amanda and Mehrdad get the club. Their effort to get to know the club, to contribute and keep coming to the games and push us to ensure we are moving forward.
Thank you so much for what you guys do.
Very sad that this "regime" with Arab money have been allowed into the English game….again, a fine example of it being all about money…money…money !!!
The blonde girl in the green dress is the team goalkeeper? I hope you cut off her burger supplies, she likes to lose a little weight
Money aside – these 2 actually get humane morality – lovely to see / hear / feel this within your clips.
3 points today cmon let's batter Brentford.