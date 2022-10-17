Fulham 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



Lo mejor de la acción de la impresionante victoria de Newcastle United por 4-1 en Craven Cottage. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

  4. loiny zen

    This month's Goal of the Month competition is certainly gonna be tough, some fantastic goals scored yesterday from Scamacca, Almiron, Gallagher and Partey.

  6. miou joer

    so happy to see willock balling out for you guys, luv from arsenal <3 newcastle looking good this szn, i got you guys pushing for top 6

  9. Michael Simpson

    I was always suprised to hear from PL fans, previous to the end of last season, that Almirón's only major strengths were his speed and work rate. As an Atlanta fan, I knew right away about his extraordinary technique with the ball both in creative and finishing roles. To all who doubted him, screw you; Atlanta misses him dearly.

  19. Abz PES Gaming

    Why do i feel that Newcastle is the only team which can actually stop Citeh, and even win against 'em. 🤔
    Probably the fans and club management have supported this team so much in the past that now they are reaping the rewards. ❤️GGMU ❤️

