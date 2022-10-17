Fulham 1 Newcastle United 4 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Lo mejor de la acción de la impresionante victoria de Newcastle United por 4-1 en Craven Cottage. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Gegepressing
Great performance from Newcastle United..
Great stuff, much needed Win….onwards & upwards
This month's Goal of the Month competition is certainly gonna be tough, some fantastic goals scored yesterday from Scamacca, Almiron, Gallagher and Partey.
Nice creative pass play, also the finishing is improved now, keep it up
so happy to see willock balling out for you guys, luv from arsenal <3 newcastle looking good this szn, i got you guys pushing for top 6
well done newcastle happy that your doing better now from a leeds fan
Almiron ❤️ Newcastle
I was always suprised to hear from PL fans, previous to the end of last season, that Almirón's only major strengths were his speed and work rate. As an Atlanta fan, I knew right away about his extraordinary technique with the ball both in creative and finishing roles. To all who doubted him, screw you; Atlanta misses him dearly.
Miggy on the run ! Lotta fun !! 💪🏻💪🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻
Ньюкасл супер
알미론 잘한다
Great goal of Miggy Almirón! Like Van Basten! Super!!
Go Toon!
It's great to see Almiron succeeding in the Premier League as a MLS fan.
🫶🫶👍👍👍
They tried today but am sure is just for the now
Both club and almiron will be no where to find last last🤩
Why do i feel that Newcastle is the only team which can actually stop Citeh, and even win against 'em. 🤔
Probably the fans and club management have supported this team so much in the past that now they are reaping the rewards. ❤️GGMU ❤️
내가 이래서 뉴캐슬을 못끊어
Incredible performance Miggy ⚽️⚽️🔥
Why newcastle failed to get Haaland ? What a miss !
Jack Grealish get in the bin !!