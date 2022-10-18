ENTRE BASTIDORES | El primer día de Alexander Isak



Nuestras cámaras fueron tras bambalinas cuando Alexander Isak aterrizó en Newcastle para completar su fichaje procedente de la Real Sociedad.

39 comentarios en “ENTRE BASTIDORES | El primer día de Alexander Isak

  5. Bawamba

    I cant stop laugh when some ppl call "I suck" haha. Guess you need to say like E-sak to make it sound correct. Imagine someone comming up to him else and say like "Hey! Isak my brother" xD

  11. AWET G

    Love ❤️ Eritrean 🇪🇷 Swedish 🇸🇪 brother welcome to UK 🇬🇧 GANG it's all about Black and White football ⚽️ ball is just G

  19. MrHall8

    After reading most comments in this chat i say, holy crap its easy for a person to get a "like" .. OH he said hello to a person = he is the most kind and down to earth person
    that has ever existed in life xD.
    If someone bought me for 700 mil i would also say hello to everyone, even their families, bring everyone for a dinner.

  33. H.A

    70 M the biggest scam of the year 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
    iretria guy at 70 M 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 iretria as country doesn' worth 5 dolllars 😂😂😂😂

