ENTREVISTA | Copropietario Jamie Reuben | Adquisición del Newcastle United: un año después

Just take a quick look at wiki and see how Saudi take over was completed
Enough of this long term project bull from the owners. Every club has a long term project. Spend some of your vast fortune on some top quality players, not from the likes of Burnley and Watford. There`s no way you did everything possible to bring in the top quality players we needed in the window. This shows you lack ambition from the off. Please explain how the real top quality players are going to come with a wage cap of 120 k. Many fans are fooled but not all. Two wins where everything went our way and you come out with this bull again. Same sort of bull Ashley used to spout only wrapped differently. Even Ashley spent 100 mill in a jan window to try and save us from relegation. That`s 10 mill more than you lot even though you`re worth 100 x more than Ashley. If you show a lack of ambition from the start, then i very much doubt you have any at all. I don`t believe for one minute you have any intention of competing with the likes of Man City. I bet the likes of Haaland would be busting a gut to get here for 120 k a week.
Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity and love you have saved my beloved Newcastle United
Don’t pretend -this is a takeover by the Islamic Republic of Saudi Arabia! These and Amanda are puppets! Listen to him – no connection with the club! The older generation would be ashamed – $$$$ isn’t everything, principles are everything! Nufc is not here to profile the Islamic Republic!
I genuinely can't wait to watch a documentary about all this.. Watching highlights and the match-cam footages until then
Toon Toon Black and White Army…Inter Milan and Barcelona away under Sir Bobby Robson was Outstanding away matches I have been to…
These guys have done more in one year than our previous owner did in 14. Simply remarkable and long may it continue!
These owners are like a breath of fresh air for the club,,I am enjoying football again like the game intended.
It's always darkest b4 the dawn . And it's starting to look a beautiful day. Been a long time since we have been able to say that . Thanks for all the great work and hopefully 1 day we will finally see the Toon lift a trophy. Born in 1970 its all I really want. Were back roll on the good times.
A big thank you to the board
in pif i beleive in,,
The day you took over our club I burst into tears I’d been dreaming for so long thank you so much
In other words it’s just a matter of time before Newcastle take over the league and rip every other teams 🐈 up
Wow … Every one of new team is awesome…. Love from india
We have the best owners just love them ⚽️🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Thank you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, you have invested money in a great club 🇸🇦
I think someone needs to tell Jamie not to cut his pumpkins 🎃 a month before Halloween, otherwise they go soggy 😂
Thank you very much.
What an ownership we have now. Unreal. From a fat controller. With a couple scruges. To a family of legion to a family of supporters I'm confident we the little north east team on the edge of destruction. To become the biggest club in the world what a ride this is gonna be. Please let this be with Eddie How. This is one massive family. ❤️
You are an absolute star Jamie, as are Amanda and Mehrdad. Many thanks for all your efforts. The Toon loves you all.
Thank you for everything that you've done for the fans, the team and the City. We express our gratitude every day. Life-changing.
top guy top owners sleeping giant is awake because of you guys thank you
Jamie m8 your a legend top man,,
⚫⚪Gud things ARE NOT 'ACHIEVED'…OVERNITE⚫⚪ Unlike de VAST MAJORITY of N.U. supporters out dere, who want dis, dat dat & everything – yesterday; it doesn't work like dat. I want dis as well…Blieve me. De people who bought our club 'are not stupid', dese people will do it de rite way…de slow but steady way, de progressive way; dis is de I wud do things…..if I wer in deir position. ⚫⚪N⚫⚪U⚫⚪F⚫⚪C⚫⚪