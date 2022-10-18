TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Preparándose para Brentford



Los Magpies se preparan para la visita de Brentford a St. James’ Park el sábado Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

31 comentarios en “TOON EN ENTRENAMIENTO | Preparándose para Brentford

  16. Matthew bryant

    Love this club so much! A lot of good choices, take centre back for instance Schar, burn, Botman. As good as schar and burn are playing Sven botman has to be in this team he makes us better I think everyone can see it. He literally is one of the best young centre backs in the world just another level! He needs to start every game

Los comentarios están cerrados.