Darren Bent dice que si Eddie Howe lleva a Newcastle a un resultado entre los seis primeros, ¡han tenido una gran temporada! ✅

¡Newcastle actualmente ocupa el sexto lugar en la tabla de la Premier League y Darren Bent siente que deberían aspirar a quedarse allí!
Leicester went from bottom of the table, 12 points adrift and no chance of surviving. To Surviving and then winning it the next season.
I think if we spend again in January, 7th should be the aim..
In the premier league Callander year for 2022 we are currently 5th. So 6-7th isn’t exactly unachievable..
I’d love Europa, if we could get it this year that would be lush.. fingers crossed 🤞🏼
You cannot say Newcastle can't get top 4. Does these guys forget Leicester won the Premier league. I think we are good for 3rd or 4th this season if we keep this form up.
Newcastle are looking real great in attack. They will beat Man United very easily. It will be a stroll in the park for Newcastle.
St maximin is more like ben arfa. Bruno G is more like Cabaye
A top 10 finish will be more than Approved for me, next season top 8, and steadily build, season after season. No one is really expecting a champions league finish this season, if they are, they are way above their own heads. We are miles behind teams like City and Arsenal. We will get there, slowly.
Ben Arfa = Bruno… 😹😹😹
Comfortable top-half and not losing to fucking Cambridge at home in the cup would be progress. I see us around 7th if we can strengthen a bit and hopefully quarters or better in the cups 🤞
Top 4 . You will see
Conference league of course we can 🤞
Ben Arfa and Saint Max is better comp. Bruno is more Like Cabaye (but better and I love Yohan for us)
we need Diaby, Santos and Maddison next
Darren Bent comparing Bruno with Ben Arfa. Who are you kidding? They’re nothing like one another. Entirely different players, positions, mentalities, styles, and the rest. Numpty.
Bentys a great pundit. For all he played for Sunderland he has an unbiased and honest opinion on Newcastle. Hats off mate 👏
As a NUFC fan I’m happy for us to build slowly and take our time. Just happy we are playing great football and not getting run over. Top 8 or above would be massive.
Comparing Bruno and Ben Arfa shows how little Bent watches the team if anyone got that comparison it would be Maxi. Bruno is far more like someone like Cabaye, but from what i have seen is already a far better player. The top 4 thing and the elite manager stuff just seems a bit old guard to me you can only be good as your results and we have been in the top 4 with results from Jan to now so it seems he is writing us off through perception rather than reality.
We’d be in the top four if it wasn’t for a few don’t deaisions & a last minute goal v Liverpool. We’ve shown we can mix it with the best city Liverpool Brighton ect. Let’s see how we do against United Saturday.
I couldn't have imagined our first full year under new ownership going this well, we have made some incredible signings with the right mentality and quality needed. The most positive change for me has been the communication with the fans, something we never seen under Ashley. The media never want or simply do not understand how bad it was because they were not living with it day to day, something so simple but never done by the past regime. The only was is up for Newcastle United now.
As a toon fan I would still see a solid top 10 and a good cup run a good season
Ben Arfa is closer to ASM than Bruno because they are both flair players.
Did Ben Arfa ever defend? I can't remember. Also, does Bruno dribble through entire teams, taking off 3 or more players? It doesn't seem to be his style. He likes to get people involved; it is never about himself. This comparison is not great. Will Darren read through these comments?
"Reminds me of Ben Arfa". Shows me how little these two know about Bruno.
I have one question bent said a pl title or cl will make potter elite so Di matteo on that measure makes him elite 🤔
Could?? Ha we will
Top 10 hopefully but just enjoying the ride.💰💰🇸🇦🇸🇦
Bruno & Ben Arfa are about as similar as me and Theresa May
Bruno is nothing like Ben Arfa. Poor poor comparison they are two completely different players
Bruno and benny couldn’t be any different as players, do these two even watch Nufc games, or just watch the goals then make the rest up
It's Newcastle United! Call us correctly… Terrible station with terrible pundits!!!!
Tell me youve never watched bruno g without telling me youve never watched bruno g…
Bent: ‘reminds me of ben arfa’
Clown.
‘Not go from relegation to top six’????
Someone take his oxygen away from him! Anyone remember Leicester? Relegation candidates, 365 days later lifting the league
We are building We as fans Love the staff love Howe love the players everything in a year has transformed beyond belief.
Nothing like Ben arfa Bruno
Ain’t got a clue what so ever
Who cares what Darren bent has to say
"can't go from relegation to top four" Pretty sure Leicester did one better and won the league. I know it's unlikely but to pretend it can't happen is absurd.