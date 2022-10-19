Newcastle United 1 AFC Bournemouth 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA



Resumen ampliado del sorteo de la Premier League del Newcastle United con el AFC Bournemouth. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉

a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis

27 comentarios en “Newcastle United 1 AFC Bournemouth 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

  4. pete hemsley

    Bruno was class yet again. We've really missed him. Fraser played really well in my opinion. I hard battle for him against his own squad. I found it so hard to watch the lack of confidence up front, even from isak. I could count on one hand the amount of times he touched the ball in the first half. Zero supply

  10. RobertoCharlie

    Lack of top class wingers and a creative midfielder have been killing us all season. Hopefully fix that come Jan. decent mid table year no relegation worries and attack the cups hard sounds like a plan to me.

  11. North East Updates

    Follow our page to see our fan reaction videos to see what toon fans (and Bournemouth fans) thought both pre and post match of the game….

  15. Colin Brumwell

    Hows about playing left and right footed players on the left and right and two strikers against a team who conceded nine goals two weeks ago

  16. Ruth & Yared RY

    I think they need to see Isak , know his tactic & pass the ball, he will definitely score but that didn't happen yet

  17. Alien

    Bournemouth came with good tactics which our manager failed to counter. Also, most of our subs are championship level. I like Eddie, but I don't like what he was saying about winning at all costs. If that means players falling down and feigning injury that is not how I want us to win.

  19. Active Arron

    Lingering around the top 10 even with all the recent VAR decisions – Us fans need to stop being so unnecessarily emotional, we are fine, we are on track, we can see what Eddie is building – trust the plan

  23. Niall H

    …bit of 'a lack of understanding' on our crossing from near corners(wer are players going in pen-area?? 'try keep flight of ball' away from GK) mor creativity; overall – it's not a loss so I'm ok wit dis.

  24. yalu man

    During penalty var review,the commentaries were funny,
    C2=Do u think his hands on natural postion,
    C1=its penality
    c2=i didn't ask u that

  25. Diane O'Connor

    Makes me laugh! So called Newcastle fans expecting everything to happen overnight! Booing your club, pathetic! Badly done!

Los comentarios están cerrados.