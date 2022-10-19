Newcastle United 1 AFC Bournemouth 1 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

Resumen ampliado del sorteo de la Premier League del Newcastle United con el AFC Bournemouth. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
GG from a Bournemouth fan will happily take a draw against u guys, rooting for u to do well this season 🙏
Did Bournemouth get Netto cheap ?
I wonder if Bruce was the manager what reaction would be to this start to the season
Bruno was class yet again. We've really missed him. Fraser played really well in my opinion. I hard battle for him against his own squad. I found it so hard to watch the lack of confidence up front, even from isak. I could count on one hand the amount of times he touched the ball in the first half. Zero supply
Great game check out resleektv
A very satisfying highlight
10 минут обзор на ничью? Ну вы красавцы конечно Ньюкасл)
7:53 I didnt ask you that lol 😂
Tuchel or pochetino for nu…
Lack of top class wingers and a creative midfielder have been killing us all season. Hopefully fix that come Jan. decent mid table year no relegation worries and attack the cups hard sounds like a plan to me.
Follow our page to see our fan reaction videos to see what toon fans (and Bournemouth fans) thought both pre and post match of the game….
💯💯
To many draw make Unnecessary question about Mr Haowe's job ? ?
!fuerza Almiron sacalos a pasear con esa zurda,pero defini con tu derecha
Hows about playing left and right footed players on the left and right and two strikers against a team who conceded nine goals two weeks ago
I think they need to see Isak , know his tactic & pass the ball, he will definitely score but that didn't happen yet
Bournemouth came with good tactics which our manager failed to counter. Also, most of our subs are championship level. I like Eddie, but I don't like what he was saying about winning at all costs. If that means players falling down and feigning injury that is not how I want us to win.
That penalty was🔥
Lingering around the top 10 even with all the recent VAR decisions – Us fans need to stop being so unnecessarily emotional, we are fine, we are on track, we can see what Eddie is building – trust the plan
Newcastle , main banyak imbang nya tercoreng club' sultan nya tidak mengejutkan
Only one defeat so far.That is superb performance
They had loads of chances on goal so unlucky at times not to score.
…bit of 'a lack of understanding' on our crossing from near corners(wer are players going in pen-area?? 'try keep flight of ball' away from GK) mor creativity; overall – it's not a loss so I'm ok wit dis.
During penalty var review,the commentaries were funny,
C2=Do u think his hands on natural postion,
C1=its penality
c2=i didn't ask u that
Makes me laugh! So called Newcastle fans expecting everything to happen overnight! Booing your club, pathetic! Badly done!
Haland😂
Some of our fan base is toxic!!!!!!