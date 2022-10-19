Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 | Resúmenes de la Premier League EXTENDIDA

10 minutos de momentos destacados del empate 3-3 del Newcastle United con el Manchester City en St. James’ Park. Para más información del Newcastle United: Twitter 👉 Facebook 👉 Instagram 👉 TikTok 👉 Sitio web 👉
Bruno guimarães is on fire your defence is terrified
Don’t be so proud
It’s all about oil mafia money,🛢️💰🤑
One day this will end 💀
So enjoy!🥳
I've got Trippier's Free-Kick against Manchester City from the Gallowgate End…Just flew In the net Boys and Germs…
good new
Bgm in match beginning ??
It Was A Very Tough One
Alhamdulilah…
Allah… Huakbar…
Predicted the score 3-3 and earned money !
number 10 newcastle player he make two assist and one free kick, next season he move to real madrid
Hii
Hii
Fantasticcc football clubee goalsss
Que lindo publico tiene este equipo.. Linda aficion.. Saludos de un Hincha de Bocajuniors
Maximun, welcome to Real Madrid!
Maximain best player 🏴☠️🏴🏳❤
Well done for the draw!
TOON ARMY TOON ARMY TOON ARMY
Sanmaximan 🐐
🤗😂🤣😅😂🤣👍👍👍👍cawayo
amazing performance💚💚
And to think last Christmas people were thinking Newcastle would be relegated, quite a u turn.
#subtonewcastleunited
I once watched a women’s Newcastle Utd v Alnwick town. NUFC won 4-0
I was gonna I LIKE YO CUT G Man City
Well done NUFC
I cannot believe that they drawed Man City
Boy, City has had a lot of classic games in just the last 2 months of premier league football (including May 2022). There will be more to come I think, especially if that defense keeps leaking goals
This Newcastle is dangerous
Club salman
What a pirffomans hhh
👏👏👏🙂🙂🙂
New subscriber
ALMIRON ERES EL MEJOR 💪💪💪💪💯
The next mega powers in the premier league, I love the way Newcastle team playing, they are already in great movement to compute in the league. maxima is wonderful dribbler.
New Castle, you're shaking it up! Glad to see everyone who worked so hard last season, are scoring big this season. Share & Score.⚽ 😘🇺🇸
YOU ALL KNOW the REFEREE NOT PROFESSIONAL!!! Red Card then Yellow Card???? DUM6 455HOLE REFEREE!!!
This is not la liga..This is the best football league in the world..Wake up..
Keliatan Sekali Klo City Bermain Pakai Sepatu TETAPI KUALITAS Sekelas Permainan Sepak Bola Anak2 Kampung / Desa Yang Tidak Pakai Sepatu.
Oil club, will never get the history that United have