Steve Bruce despedido por West Brom



Steve Bruce es despedido por West Brom después de un comienzo muy pobre en la temporada del Campeonato. #stevebruce #westbromwichalbion #newcastle

20 comentarios en “Steve Bruce despedido por West Brom

  17. Neil Wallace and lola Wallace

    Enough,,leave him alone
    Not even funny
    Have you no shame
    You have slaughtered him for years. Disgraceful

Los comentarios están cerrados.