Steve Bruce despedido por West Brom

Steve Bruce es despedido por West Brom después de un comienzo muy pobre en la temporada del Campeonato. #stevebruce #westbromwichalbion #newcastle
Hey Steve, please don't shout 'doner, she's hot' 🥵 your wife might not understand 😳🤔🤪
Bruce should find a new job in management.
West Brom should make Derek McInnes their new manager.
Bournemouth next
maybe?
There was almost. almost some Steve Bruce in there.
football has lost a true legend
Not funny
They need to do a movie about Steve Bruce, call it The Pay-off.
😂😂😂
Is that a syrup
The guy asking questions…..let's be honest the west brom fans wanted you out…..well youu know😂😂😂
You can have garry rowett, he's a lover 2.
this is f*** gold 🤣😂
Well You Know——————————————–Love the Steve BRUCE impressions Will miss them –
Hwtl
Cruelly brilliant 😂
Cannot believe anyone finds this rubbish funny any more, same repetitive crap jokes
Let's hope Brucey gets another job soon for more hilarious impressions. Maybe at the cheesy chips factory?
Enough,,leave him alone
Not even funny
Have you no shame
You have slaughtered him for years. Disgraceful
What the fuck are you. Who the fuck are you. Your a cabbage not bruce
Steve Bruce should manage England
This guy cracks me up every time 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣