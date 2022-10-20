¡Este aficionado del Newcastle elogia el impacto que ha tenido Bruno Guimaraes desde que fichó procedente del Lyon! ⭐

¡Bruno Guimaraes anotó un doblete cuando Newcastle venció a Brentford 5-1 y este fanático ha estado muy feliz con el brasileño! ¿Quieres contenido primero y más rápido? ✅ SUSCRÍBETE aquí: ¿Disfrutaste este video? 😍 ¡Mira algunas de nuestras MEJORES cosas! ⚽ LLAMADA INCREÍBLE🔥 Tienes que escuchar esta 𝙚𝙥𝙞𝙘 llamada de un fanático del Manchester United muy, MUY frustrado: ⚽ SIMON JORDAN vs KELL BROOK😱 ¡Simon Jordan le dice a Kell Brook que Amir Khan lo vencerá! – ⚽️ SIMON JORDAN vs DEREK CHISORA RONDA 2🔥 ¡Derek Chisora llama a Simon Jordan un «TIPO DURO DEL TELÉFONO!» – ⚽ JAKE PAUL vs EDDIE HEARN💪 ¡Jake Paul dice que los boxeadores son más fáciles de pelear que los luchadores de MMA! – ⚽ INCREÍBLE😂 Darren Farley bromeó con Jason Cundy con una entrevista falsa de Steven Gerrard – ⚽ «¡CÁLLATE Y NO DIGAS UNA MALA PALABRA SOBRE ÉL!»😳 Mourinho da su honesta opinión sobre sus exjugadores 👂Escucha talkSPORT LIVE: 🖥️Sitio web personal: / 📲Twitter: 📷Instagram: 👤Facebook: 📱 Tik Tok: 🔴Descarga la aplicación talkSPORT: 🗣️ ¿Quieres dar tu opinión en LIVE radio y tal vez incluso hacerlo en nuestro canal oficial de YouTube? Llame al programa al 08717 22 33 44 (13p/min) o envíe un mensaje de texto al 80189 (50p + cargos). 🔎¿Quieres ver si apareces en nuestro canal? Echa un vistazo a nuestra lista de reproducción de mejores llamadas de talkSPORT: #brunoguimaraes #nufc #newcastle #talkSPORT #PremierLeague #ChampionsLeague #FACUP
Never ever did i think i would say "i like Darren Bent". Lol
how can this muppet even compare ben arfa to bruno lmao 🤣😂🤣
Now is the time to be a Newcastle fan – a team that's only going in one direction. Everyone enjoy these next few years.
Listen to the southern Newcastle fans who are only jumping on the bandwagon because it’s the new thing to do, they was citeh fans last week, and the week before that they was Chelsea fans. Embarrassing.
Bent comparing Bruno to Ben arfa really does show how much football these clowns watch. Wtf do talk sport pay him And agbonlahor for?
No manager could of been successful under Ashley even world class managers would of failed under Ashley stupid comparisons
We have Newcastle on the weekend and I’m abit worried. They look on fire at this moment. If we win will have to fight tooth and nail as they looks very good defensively and Bruno is unbelievable.
NUFC is a wonderful club my favourite away ground to visit from a Chelsea fan there fans are one of a kind the atmosphere is special there a one club city congrats to Newcastle they will be back fighting for CL in no time just like the Robson and keegan era
Bruno only dosent start for city, he is better than every single other holding midfielder in the prem, and maybe with enough time under pep, he could be better than Bernardo, but that’s a maybe tho.
Yes, right! I telling you he is an elite manager based on what he did for the Cherries. The Elite managers take the easy freaking jobs. Is PSG manager elite? Real Madrid and Barca’s managers elite? Bayern’s manager elite? These best managers coach the best teams. Best players play at these clubs.
I'm pretty sure Eddie Howe will BECOME an elite manager with Newcastle.
Eddie Howe best English manager at the moment
Absolutely 💯 Yes!! From an Arsenal fan. Howe has done a great job.
Newcastle play entertain football again, even we out of top 10 i am still happy, at least we have tried after decades of boring football under Cashley
Would not surprise me if Newcastle finish top 6.
Post world cup January transfer window , another pot of johny foreigner immigrant gold will be available, courtesy of Qatar
Loving a mackem talking well about the toon
if we finish 14th i'll look back n say iv bloody enjoyed it n that's all i want for me and my son, this season. go to the games and enjoy them is a massive improvement from the past.
bruno bruno bruno!! gets into any side in the league
end trail far too loud
The caller was spot on with his assessment of Howe. Eddie hasn't (yet) proven himself as an elite manager but anyone who could turn Big Joelinton into player of the season deserves all the adulation coming to him
I agree with the caller that squad depth is our weakness, but there is still improvements to be made in adding quality wingers and another midfielder Miggy and Maxi
Its 9 or ten games in there a long way to go six months until the end of the day cant see Newcastle finishing in the top ten
In what way are Ben Arfa and Bruno similair ? They are nothing like each other in play style or attitude. They don't even play in similair positions.
Be amazed if they don't. They probably have a very legitimate shot at top 4. Even more so if they have a good window.
Bent is actually a decent pundit you know. Fair play. I love the way the narrative has shifted about our club in the media.
The best atmosphere
Everyone forgets how well Newcastle have played in every game.. we have city probably the toughest test they’ve had all season, lost to Liverpool in a game we should have got something from and had countless draws where we’ve been the better side… only game we were outclassed was Brighton when they were flying and we have had lots of problems with injuries… if we’d got some wins from all those draws we would be flying but everyone still says it’s to soon for us to be up there competing.. let’s see how we get on against united and if we can get a good result there I wouldn’t be surprised to see us at least contending for a top 4 spot this year which would be incredible
Bruno is absolute class 👏
They’re 2pts away from 4th. Toon army are silently marching to the promise land.
Elite manager klopp couldn't do what Eddie has done.
No
Very fair analysis and accurate from DB.
Pundits needs to watch our games
The squad isn't yet big enough for both a top six AND a cup run/win. Away games at man U and Spurs this month will tell us how good we really are . If we are top 7 or 8 by the time we break for the world cup , then I'll start to believe we can reach top 6 this season.
Bruno is a class act but if we are serious about strengthening the squad signing James Maddison would be viewed as a brilliant piece of business
I must apologise to the fellow Newcastle fans. as a Chester le street lad a little bit of mackem crept in.
Why not, Newcastle have a better squad than Manchester United right now – Villa fan
He the best English manger
Bruno is that kind of player that makes a football fans mrs jealous 💦
Nah man even under Ashley… Eddie would have easily got that team mid table.wilson upfront… Willock/longstaff Shelvey Joelinton in the middle. manquillo/Lewis/ Ritchie at LB …. Schar and lascelles/ Fernandez if we kept him at CB … Manquillo/ Krafth / Murphy/ Ritchie at RB … Maxi/ Ritchie Almiron / Fraser/ Anderson/ Murphy on the wings …. Dummet on the bench … Eddie has improved all these players… That's a pretty decent squad as long as Wilson doesn't get injured
I so wanted Bruno at Arsenal but he's gone to Newcastle and has been great so I'm not surprised
I just cant imagine any manager doing better than howe has done since he came to newcastle. It couldn't have went any better really. All the existing players have improved massively. Have let in the least amount of goals this season even though people said he wasn't a defensive coach. And 100% wouldn't swap him for any world manager. From where we were this time last year to where we are now is unbelievable. Even with the investment.
Newcastle with their wealth are doing all the right things to make the transition. Anyone thinking they won't be an elite club within 5 seasons is delusional.
My club Aston Villa are a "how to" guide on never improving ever despite constant over spending.
Chris is right we don’t have good squad depth but we’ve got a good starting 11
To be fair, saying depth of squad is your biggest weakness isn't the same as saying your starting 11 is perfect, but lacking depth is whats going to hold the team back in cup runs as Eddie is going to be reluctant to risk injuries, and we certainly look a weaker side when key players are missing.
We should go for Tierney I think , throw a £35 million offer for him ,. While Targett has been good Tierney is different class.
Every manager who is rated elite today started somewhere…Lets hope this is the start of Eddie Howes path to being that elite manager.
People that slag shelveys mobility have never seen him play