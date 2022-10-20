Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League



Lo mejor de la acción del emocionante empate 3-3 del Newcastle United con el Manchester City en St. James' Park.

32 comentarios en “Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

  8. Adhy Nugroho

    As a neutral watching this absolute thriller, I felt the Newcastle fans reacted the same way Arsenal fans reacted after the Gunner's home loss to City last season….

    … a sense that an inferiority complex had been truly banished.

  10. Stu

    Match of the season !!!! Best performance under Howe giving the opposition when you come away disappointed to get a point against arguably the best team in the world it shows how far we've come. Maxi needs to keep this level up from now on he was irresistible

  12. lucu01

    what a game! Really good, high quality, this is what it's about, how Eddie has brought up the Toons has been great to see, what a fascinating season already

  21. asraff alfariz rajadiningrat

    Saya dari indonesia …harusnya n.u menang ,tapi memang de bruyne lagi hebat,tapi bukankah newcastle juga bisa hebat,,,butuh pemain cadangan yang jauh lebih baik dari maxim wilson …lini depan dan tengah harus ada cadangan yang lebih baik…terlepas semuanya …trima kasih buat para pemain newcastle.sudah tidak kehilngan angka.thank's pope

  23. Solomon Kapururira

    Man City panicked when being attacked they are not strong defensive only other teams fear to attack them Newcastle have improved the defensive line goal keeper front 3 everywhere is strong the midfield playing 2 attacking players besides Gumareis good job Eddie Howe don't be afraid of attacking

  27. alejandro gonzalez

    ganábamos 3 a 1 y empataron igual , hay que cerrar mejor los partidos..de todos modos buena Performance de Newcastle

