Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3 | Lo más destacado de la Premier League

Lo mejor de la acción del emocionante empate 3-3 del Newcastle United con el Manchester City en St. James' Park.
Rhytm is a dancer, Saint Maximin is the answer
Almirón🇵🇾
that assist from de Bryune 🙂 wow
Best game I've seen in a long time. If Newcastle can keep playing like that it's going to be a great season.
Maxi lights it up
Что за пасс де брёйне
this reff was a big shit !!!! :)))
As a neutral watching this absolute thriller, I felt the Newcastle fans reacted the same way Arsenal fans reacted after the Gunner's home loss to City last season….
… a sense that an inferiority complex had been truly banished.
England has too much good quality right backs
Match of the season !!!! Best performance under Howe giving the opposition when you come away disappointed to get a point against arguably the best team in the world it shows how far we've come. Maxi needs to keep this level up from now on he was irresistible
This game is surely going to be a prem classic down the line.
what a game! Really good, high quality, this is what it's about, how Eddie has brought up the Toons has been great to see, what a fascinating season already
This match was fire 🔥
I thought Newcastle won yesterday
Partidazoooo
That free kick.was.class.
Top class again!!👏🏼👏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍
I feel bad for headphone users when the free kick was scored
Well done Toon Army, an exciting game and a well-deserved point! ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Saya dari indonesia …harusnya n.u menang ,tapi memang de bruyne lagi hebat,tapi bukankah newcastle juga bisa hebat,,,butuh pemain cadangan yang jauh lebih baik dari maxim wilson …lini depan dan tengah harus ada cadangan yang lebih baik…terlepas semuanya …trima kasih buat para pemain newcastle.sudah tidak kehilngan angka.thank's pope
This is real entertainment more of the same please
Man City panicked when being attacked they are not strong defensive only other teams fear to attack them Newcastle have improved the defensive line goal keeper front 3 everywhere is strong the midfield playing 2 attacking players besides Gumareis good job Eddie Howe don't be afraid of attacking
That de bruyne pass was disgusting
2 abdul squad …
Fire free kick ⚽️
ganábamos 3 a 1 y empataron igual , hay que cerrar mejor los partidos..de todos modos buena Performance de Newcastle
De Bruyne was sickkk
De bryne 🔥🔥🔥💯💯
Man city did not deserve a point from that game…Newcastle hammered them.
The free kick by KP was dope reminds me of the one he scored in the quarter finals of the 2018 WC semi finals.
My god what a free kick…. . Absolutely marvelous.