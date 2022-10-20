NEWCASTLE UNITED 5 BRENTFORD 1 | LA REVISIÓN





Qué día en St. James’ Park el sábado cuando Newcastle United derrotó a Brentford en la Premier League. Fue la manera perfecta de celebrar el aniversario de la toma de posesión y resaltar de dónde ha venido este club en los últimos doce meses. Únase a nosotros mientras miramos hacia atrás en el juego y discutimos la alineación, las tácticas, las actuaciones y, por supuesto, las calificaciones de los jugadores. ¿Estarás de acuerdo con nuestras calificaciones? Como de costumbre, háganoslo saber en los comentarios en vivo. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol femenino U8 de Cramlington United para la temporada 2022-23. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #BRENTFORDREVIEW #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com



Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.