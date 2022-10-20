NEWCASTLE UNITED 5 BRENTFORD 1 | LA REVISIÓN

Qué día en St. James’ Park el sábado cuando Newcastle United derrotó a Brentford en la Premier League. Fue la manera perfecta de celebrar el aniversario de la toma de posesión y resaltar de dónde ha venido este club en los últimos doce meses. Únase a nosotros mientras miramos hacia atrás en el juego y discutimos la alineación, las tácticas, las actuaciones y, por supuesto, las calificaciones de los jugadores. ¿Estarás de acuerdo con nuestras calificaciones? Como de costumbre, háganoslo saber en los comentarios en vivo. La tienda online de Toon Review ya está disponible. Obtenga la mercancía de su canal desde aquí: si aprecia el canal y lo que hacemos, puede donar al canal presionando el botón «Gracias» debajo del video. Conviértase en miembro de la familia The Toon Review: si disfruta el programa, no olvide presionar el botón Me gusta y ayúdenos a seguir haciendo crecer el canal. Si eres nuevo y te gusta lo que ves o aún no lo has hecho, considera suscribirte al canal. The Toon Review se enorgullece de patrocinar al equipo de fútbol femenino U8 de Cramlington United para la temporada 2022-23. #NEWCASTLEUNITED #BRENTFORDREVIEW #THETOONREVIEW Ahora tenemos un servidor Discord en el que puede registrarse aquí: Twitter: @thetoonreview Facebook: Instagram: thetoonreview Consultas comerciales: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
Pope does seem to have the occasional David James moment in him😋 but Can't judge to harshly, just think the England games knocked his confidence a bit
They are not insightful, Wilson is shearer
It's to get the ball moving faster kk ordered that
Willock similar to waddle people read it wrong
We are getting talked about again, listen to kk views, it all good
the ball hit one of Brentford players on arm in the box and its no penalty as his arm was near his body. thats the ruling but if you look, he brings his arm across towards the ball. that affected play and flight of the ball more than Burn
I've been saying for Lord knows how long that Miggy will come good if given chance
Great chat guys. Not fair on Targett – he's been injured. I think his match fitness is down due to illness (covid). Burn was instrumental in the build up to Guimaraes second goal. The tenacity of the team is amazing…
Soaking the grass may increase the accuracy of the ball (passes). 🤷🏼♂️ Makes sense.
Bruce will end up on Television somewhere😡😡
The HITC Sevens take down of Gary Neville's video is quite the watch, heartily recommend it.
Henderson " NO ROOM FOR RACISM "
I was born in Saudi and live in Newcastle and still vist my Holmeland when possable.I see the difference every time I vist .But when passing through Qatar they still have really bad human rights issues.Dont see Qatar being called out.just look at there public deaths they do every year compared to Saudi.And that why Saudi don't have many thease days as we are law abiding ppl.
48:26 2013 with NUFC in blue and yellow….we should have had more blue and yellow kits in the last 9 years! HWTL smash the buggers!
I agree Darren Bent has been very complimentary about Newcastle lately.
It seems we are now building a stronger bench without buying anyone. Isak, Fraser, Willock, Longstaff, Anderson, Targett, if you assume Shelvey starts ahead of Willock to allow Bruno to move forward and that Miggy starts.
They criticise ASM because they are brain dead, unable to formulate their own expert opinion, so parrot others who are also brain dead ..rinse/repeat ..
To be fair to Bent, he has said a hell of a lot of nice things about the city of Newcastle and the supporters of NUFC on Talksport recently.
Gutted for the Brucey boy getting the push, his mates in the game, his buddies in the media and talksport must be devastated that this 1000 plus managerial veteran has been so harshly treated. On the positive Mrs Bruce has another pre Xmas bonus heading her way. 😀 . The only man ever to unite both Newcastle and Mackems fanbase, sheer genius.
We will know how far we have come against teams like this, if we carry the momentum from the last two games then I think we will win. Every player has improved under Eddie and the whole squad I'd buzzing.
The utd game will be a good test.