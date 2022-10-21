Newcastle United está construyendo algo especial | Ganadores del fin de semana de la Premier League



Newcastle United está haciendo todos los movimientos correctos, Chelsea está comenzando a hacer clic bajo Graham Potter y Leeds es más que sangre y agallas. El equipo elogia a tres equipos de la Premier League después de los partidos del fin de semana. #newcastle #nufc #brunoguimaraes #soccer #premierleague #epl #toonarmy #chelsea #pulisic #leeds #leedsunited #lufc ‘Qué Golazo’ está disponible en Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Castbox y donde sea que escuches podcasts. Siga al equipo de Qué Golazo en Twitter: @quegolazopod, @JOYPAULIAN, @MikeLahoud, @JimmyConrad, @FabrizioRomano, @Jon_LeGossip, @jamesbenge, @heathpearce, @PartidoPooper Para obtener más cobertura de fútbol de CBS Sports, visite Para saber más de CBS Sports Podcast Network, visite Vea la UEFA Champions League, la UEFA Europa League, la UEFA Europa Conference League, la Serie A, la Coppa Italia, la CONCACAF, la NWSL, la Premiership escocesa, el Brasileiro, la Primera División argentina suscribiéndose a Paramount Plus: obtenga un 20 % de descuento en productos de Que Golazo, usando el código GOLAZO20:

31 comentarios en “Newcastle United está construyendo algo especial | Ganadores del fin de semana de la Premier League

  9. Max Williams

    Aww this is amazing man, love seeing people that aren't from England talking not only about the Prem, but about NUFC! Love it, thanks lads good watch.

  10. Chesrae

    First time watching and the first thing I noticed was Pearce pronouncing "Premier League" like the English do. The second thing I noticed is that this is actually a pretty good channel

    Subscribed!

  20. Dan Kane

    Well said Mike Lahoud. Sorry I couldn't be here live. Usually Newcastle is glossed over. I'm so mad I missed it live. But Mike
    "We don't talk about Bruno"
    Miggy has turned it up. FLYIN Paraguayan. That's awesome. Heath had no thoughts on the Magpies?
    1 more thing. Kieran Trippier might be the best on field leader in the league. Not purely the most talented. But he runs the show when he's out there. It's like having a player coach. That 1st goal off the corner, with miggy to Tripps, who quite literally made a perfect cross, and Bruno scored the 2nd header goal of his career. Both under Eddie Howe who he credited for that. I wish the USMNT could run set plays like that. Thank you again Mike for recognizing the lads. U know why. Bc game knows game. And u def got game.

  22. l s

    said it before he came, believe it even more now..bruno g is the best box to box midfielder in the world. world is slowly catching onto it

