*NEGOCIO DE TRANSFERENCIA DE CLASE MUNDIAL* NICK POPE A NEWCASTLE UNITED ACUERDO HECHO ✅✅✅



Nick Pope se unirá al Newcastle United con solo un examen médico pendiente de Burnley #newcastle #nufc #transfers

  3. Luke Napier

    Still abit unsure on this one is he an improvement on what we already have in dubravka yes he's an international goalkeeper but so is marty

  5. Darren Walton

    LMFAO WORLD CLASS BUSINESS HOW???????WHY?????????? 5 WEEK TO GET A RELEGATION GOALIE WHO'S TEAM ARE DESPERATE, and NOT WHO YOU'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT FOR MONTHS, SO AGAIN HOW IS THAT WORLD CLASS BUSINESS???? OH IT'S NOT IT'S COMPLETE JOKER CRAP

  7. Jonathan Waugh

    8 million for nick pope is ridiculous, absolute 1010 signing for me Adam, for me it wasn’t a priority position, but like the ownership said if the right player comes along for the right price they will do a deal.

  9. what_im_eatin_uk

    No doubt this is an improvement on Darlow and Woodman. However I just feel we should be sureing up other areas first as we were not in desperate need of a goalkeeper

  12. Luke McKean

    You’re not standing outside the training ground stalking players again are you mate? 😂😂😂
    Sorry, couldn’t help myself

  14. Jamie Wilson

    Pope quality singing rather have him over wood both from the same team but quality goalkeeper we have will have two quality goalkeeper.

  19. Alexander

    Nick Pope is a great goalkeeper but he's only 3 years younger than dubravka, I thought we would be looking at a GK 20-25 years old

