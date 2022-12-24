NEGOCIO DE TRANSFERENCIA DE CLASE MUNDIAL* NICK POPE A NEWCASTLE UNITED ACUERDO HECHO ✅✅✅

Nick Pope se unirá al Newcastle United con solo un examen médico pendiente de Burnley #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
The pull of Adam P is unmatched getting us these transfers in legend
Jordan Pickford should be the number 1 for his beloved Newcastle.
Still abit unsure on this one is he an improvement on what we already have in dubravka yes he's an international goalkeeper but so is marty
Well said Adam, you have lit the fuse to an explosion of excitement.
LMFAO WORLD CLASS BUSINESS HOW???????WHY?????????? 5 WEEK TO GET A RELEGATION GOALIE WHO'S TEAM ARE DESPERATE, and NOT WHO YOU'VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT FOR MONTHS, SO AGAIN HOW IS THAT WORLD CLASS BUSINESS???? OH IT'S NOT IT'S COMPLETE JOKER CRAP
read Medical Thursday, thanks for all your hard work Adam, maybe Pope so cheap because of a relegation clause ?
8 million for nick pope is ridiculous, absolute 1010 signing for me Adam, for me it wasn’t a priority position, but like the ownership said if the right player comes along for the right price they will do a deal.
Average player.
No doubt this is an improvement on Darlow and Woodman. However I just feel we should be sureing up other areas first as we were not in desperate need of a goalkeeper
i thought Tottenham would sign nick Pope not Newcastle
Great video as ways Adam. Keep up the dedication and the great work 👍
You’re not standing outside the training ground stalking players again are you mate? 😂😂😂
Sorry, couldn’t help myself
brilliant vid yet again Adam
Pope quality singing rather have him over wood both from the same team but quality goalkeeper we have will have two quality goalkeeper.
We need a center defender , 1 center forward, right winger, I think I would be happy with that
When we sealed there fate i wanted us to go for pope, what a keeper HWTL
Nick Poop would be a very good coup. Will just have to rotate him and Dubravka based on performance. Diaby next in
Great signing, I'd take cornet from them aswell maybe they will go back in for him?
Nick Pope is a great goalkeeper but he's only 3 years younger than dubravka, I thought we would be looking at a GK 20-25 years old
Class video again mate keep them coming….. and the transfers up the toon revolution!!
Shrewd signing