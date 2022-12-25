Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United | Los Spurs sufren derrotas consecutivas en la Premier League

#tottenham #newcastle #totnew
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
#tottenham #newcastle #totnew
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
lol Spurs are always going to be spursy!…btw its awesome to see a family with men and women really into the game!
Sorry but Eddie howe is not available
Was surprised you didn't try to pressure us more when you came back 2.1.felt comfortable in last 10 mins. Spurs looked like they were cruising until last 2 games for top 4
Hahaha up the mags
we wer c what a important plyrs kully was with appearance last year, so l dont know maybe he's unfit even he's back, so thats fact spurs hopellles now
Pmsl 🤣😂😭COYG!❤️👊
Lloris need to be dropped
We can’t have conte out whoever we get it’s a downgrade
Hey guys.
Another loss is not acceptable. The blame falls on Lloris, Dier and Emerson. Not good enough all 3 need to be dropped. Time for Forster and Djed spence to step in also Bryan Gil needs to start playing he is the attacking player we are crying out for in these games.Fed up of Lloris mistakes time after time both goals were his fault. Also other fans wanting conte to leave…are they mad…the fans that are saying that they are ones needing to f**k off. Conte is one of the best managers in the world and in conte we love and trust. We should be grateful we have him in our club. Blame Daniel levy for not signing the players conte wanted and needed. Look what conte done for us last season got us CL and this season yes we lost two games in a row but we are still 3rd in the pl and top of our group in CL. Levy better back conte in January with the players conte wants such as Martinez from inter a defender and a creative midfielder and Wilfred Zaha then we can possibly win the CL this time round.
I think tottenham session is done now not the team they started with