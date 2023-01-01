Newcastle United 2-1 Arsenal (Final de la Copa FA, 23.04.1932)

La final de la Copa FA de 1932 fue disputada por Newcastle United y Arsenal en el estadio de Wembley en lo que se conoció como la final «Over The Line». Newcastle ganó 2–1, ambos goles anotados por Jack Allen. El Arsenal ganaba 1–0 con un gol de Bob John, pero el empate del Newcastle se produjo después de que un balón largo parecía pasar por encima de la línea de gol y fuera para un saque de meta;[1] No obstante, el extremo del Newcastle, Jimmy Richardson, volvió a poner el balón en juego y Jack Allen empató el partido para los Magpies. El árbitro dictaminó que el balón no había salido de juego, aunque más tarde las pruebas fotográficas demostraron que el balón había cruzado la línea y el gol se mantuvo. Allen anotó de nuevo en la segunda mitad para ganar el partido 2–1.
I'm guessing this was shown at cinemas as almost no one had a tv back then.
Note the absence of "penalty arcs" (or "D"'s) – not introduced until 1937. And those goalposts! If you'd collided with one of those you'd have known all about it. If still conscious, that is.
Didn't Newcastle field the same squad last Saturday?
When FA Cup was the top and biggest competition in England football before the Premier league, Super cup and EFL era. Kinda sad how the oldest football like FA Cup has lost its relevance these day
Amazing. Great watch
Interesting to note even back then, video replays allowed mistakes in decisions to be detected after the fact.
Great to hear Grayson and Mr Cholmondley-Warner commentating.
Fast forward to 2021.Auba's 2nd goal was it over the line?
Good we won in 1932,i was there when we lamely lost to Arsenal in 1998
Back to the dressing room half time for a cigarette.
Korea was a very poor country at that time. Korea was forced into occupation and later fought a war. About 90 years later, in the 2010s, Son from South Korea plays for Tottenham at Wembley. It's amazing thing
역사… 100년전 웸블리, 같은 하늘 아래 숨쉬다간 이들의 모습
Interesting to see Arsenal hadn't changed their jersey style to mimic Aston Villa's iconic body/sleeves design at this stage. (Chapman was determined to make Arsenal a southern version of the illustrious, world famous, Villa.)
I know Arsenal had a lot of ups and downs but I'm still a gunner TILL THIS DAY!😤
Multiple camera for football match record at 1930's..? Wow it so hi tech back then
It’s mad to see the king at the final you see that these days
Note the position of the linesman for Newcastle’s first goal……Halfway between the goal line and the half way line!!!!!
by – I see we couldn't defend crosses even then. What was Hayden doing? Oh sorry … this was 1932
Putting the match aside for a moment. You can see the King struggling with emphysema during the national anthem, his chest visibly goes up and down as he tries to keep his breath. He was a heavy smoker and it would kill him within a few years.
Looks to me like a more physical contact game compared to today,am i right?
90 000?! Shit, I never thought it would be that many back then.
Note the linesman is not up with play for Newcastle's second goal and was probably not in a position to see if the ball went out of play for their first.
Cliff bastin is my great grandfather
Notice the position of the linesman for Newcastle's 2 goals……Not up with play!
What's the tune at the start?
@goutham edara But Arsenal won the league that season so the FA Cup didn't really matter.
They already have slow motion back then
Congratulations Newcastle!
arsenal were unlucky even in the 1930's lol….but they play the best football in epl