Newcastle United 2-1 Arsenal (Final de la Copa FA, 23.04.1932)



La final de la Copa FA de 1932 fue disputada por Newcastle United y Arsenal en el estadio de Wembley en lo que se conoció como la final «Over The Line». Newcastle ganó 2–1, ambos goles anotados por Jack Allen. El Arsenal ganaba 1–0 con un gol de Bob John, pero el empate del Newcastle se produjo después de que un balón largo parecía pasar por encima de la línea de gol y fuera para un saque de meta;[1] No obstante, el extremo del Newcastle, Jimmy Richardson, volvió a poner el balón en juego y Jack Allen empató el partido para los Magpies. El árbitro dictaminó que el balón no había salido de juego, aunque más tarde las pruebas fotográficas demostraron que el balón había cruzado la línea y el gol se mantuvo. Allen anotó de nuevo en la segunda mitad para ganar el partido 2–1.

Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.

47 comentarios en “Newcastle United 2-1 Arsenal (Final de la Copa FA, 23.04.1932)

  2. Krzyszczynski

    Note the absence of "penalty arcs" (or "D"'s) – not introduced until 1937. And those goalposts! If you'd collided with one of those you'd have known all about it. If still conscious, that is.

  5. WiderSpace fanz

    When FA Cup was the top and biggest competition in England football before the Premier league, Super cup and EFL era. Kinda sad how the oldest football like FA Cup has lost its relevance these day

  8. MusicFanatical1

    Interesting to note even back then, video replays allowed mistakes in decisions to be detected after the fact.

  14. Kawah P Kargar

    "What is the objective in this game ?" Asked the King …"the objective is that one side with the same set of outfit put that round thing in that net held open by those two upright post and the crossbar on top" said the servant of the crown…"Ohhhh , I see …it would have been easy if the other set of the men in deferent set of colour allow them to do so " answered the King of England …"indeed indeed your highness , but these commoners have no such comprehension . All their lives they were and are an obstacle on each other's way for a united action towards a better world and life , a life that can be directed toward their own goals by themselves collectively . We have to be thankful to what is called hegemony of the wise social base of your wise rule over them for that not happening …you see your highness, in spite of the abandoned wealth from the colonies concentrated here they live the miserable life they live …and still they are ready to fight your wars and kill each other or others like themselves in other places in the world in your name…" Said the servant of the crown…

  15. 이동건

    Korea was a very poor country at that time. Korea was forced into occupation and later fought a war. About 90 years later, in the 2010s, Son from South Korea plays for Tottenham at Wembley. It's amazing thing

  17. William McGregor

    Interesting to see Arsenal hadn't changed their jersey style to mimic Aston Villa's iconic body/sleeves design at this stage. (Chapman was determined to make Arsenal a southern version of the illustrious, world famous, Villa.)

  22. qesa js1400

    Remember this moment like it was yesterday, the atmosphere was mad.
    I know Arsenal had a lot of ups and downs but I'm still a gunner TILL THIS DAY!😤

  28. MrGranfield

    Note the position of the linesman for Newcastle’s first goal……Halfway between the goal line and the half way line!!!!!

  33. Paul Galloway

    Putting the match aside for a moment. You can see the King struggling with emphysema during the national anthem, his chest visibly goes up and down as he tries to keep his breath. He was a heavy smoker and it would kill him within a few years.

  36. MrGranfield

    Note the linesman is not up with play for Newcastle's second goal and was probably not in a position to see if the ball went out of play for their first.

Los comentarios están cerrados.