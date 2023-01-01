Newcastle United 2-1 Arsenal (Final de la Copa FA, 23.04.1932)





La final de la Copa FA de 1932 fue disputada por Newcastle United y Arsenal en el estadio de Wembley en lo que se conoció como la final «Over The Line». Newcastle ganó 2–1, ambos goles anotados por Jack Allen. El Arsenal ganaba 1–0 con un gol de Bob John, pero el empate del Newcastle se produjo después de que un balón largo parecía pasar por encima de la línea de gol y fuera para un saque de meta;[1] No obstante, el extremo del Newcastle, Jimmy Richardson, volvió a poner el balón en juego y Jack Allen empató el partido para los Magpies. El árbitro dictaminó que el balón no había salido de juego, aunque más tarde las pruebas fotográficas demostraron que el balón había cruzado la línea y el gol se mantuvo. Allen anotó de nuevo en la segunda mitad para ganar el partido 2–1.



