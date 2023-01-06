LEEDS AWAY END BURLA A LOS FANÁTICOS DE NEWCASTLE!😂 | Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds Unidos | Liga Premier 2022/23

Matchday Vlog Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United Descargar Circl aquí: Use el código ‘lufclewis’ al registrarse [UK resident, 18+, BeGambleAware.org]
Well this won't be happening in the Prem next season since only one of these teams will be playing in the Championship…
WAWAW 1867. WE WILL SMASH YOU ALL
I'm Yorkshire born and bred strong of mind but thick in the head …lol 😂 ..
Hats off to LEEDS / whites . I am a exciled Geordie Toon fan living in Doncaster but work in Leeds . Bit of everthing really . Lot of time for Leeds and its fans . When i moved to Donny in the 70;s most people in the mining village were Leeds fans . That changed over the years with Scouse and Mancs taking its share and i dislike both of them. Leeds were a power house of a team and although they faded a way some time their fans have always been top class , so hats off to you
Omg how i love your guys . I'm so proud of you sitting here in NORWAY and watch my beloved LEEDS UNITED.
You are the best in the land and deserves free tickets to every home game💙💛.
PROUD TO BE LEEDS UNITED NORWAY 🇳🇴🇬🇧
Shockingly quiet from the so called great away support. We where much quieter then usual yet we still couldn't hear you sing.
😂😂😂 Leeds fans happy with a point taking the piss thing is you will be lucky to stay up no money an old ground falling to bits just like the mike Ashley years enjoy
Great away day
where is the willy gnonto chant
Nothing from the Newcastle. Funny that there are a few people in here talking rubbish.
Fab video Lewis.
Leeds are the new park the bus FC
Unless you didn't know. This will most likely be the last point you have here in a long long long time🤣🤣🤣🤣 enjoy it
Leeds and proud of it 👍💪
Best fans in championship next season leeds
Shit support that like that is not loud at all 😂
Check out my highlights from the front row of the gallowgate.
Leeds fans were in great voice and a fully deserved point. FairPlay! Also class act on the flowers for Pete Graves sister 🖤🤍
,,Leeds United,,…..strong team
See they give the away fans the best view. 🙄
Champions of europe? When did you win this 😅😅🤦♂️
LEEDS UNITED DONT NEED FLAGS STICK EM UP YOUR GEORDY JAKS AND STOP CRYING
Proper club Newcastle
Tbf I was sat in the opposite stand the gallogate and I heard Leeds fans sing one song hahaha
8:47 I saw Joe Gelhardt on the stand 😂
You can sing as loud as you want. But your team are shite and never improve. Go back to championship you belong there forever.
Is that Gelhardt at 9:11 giving it large to the geordies haha
Great point away from home. Just been watching a few Newcastle YouTube channels crying 😂😂😂😂
Lol we have the best support in the league enjoy the championship next season leads fans wee coming for maddison and tielmans
Managed to sample the Don Revie stand atmosphere for the Monaco friendly, sadly surrounded by proper toxic moaners. Thought crowd were a bit flat for Man City too, but can sound a bit dispersed from the family stand. Hope everyone's a bit more up for it on Wednesday.
They need 2 defenders in Alewis and a striker a good creative midfielder won’t go amiss either. I think Aaronsen is better in the middle not wing where he runs non stop good engine. He s not a winger wake up Marsh and bring that Polish kid back too
Ey up toon whats all this flag wavin shit….snowflake kids!!! LEEDS LEEDS LEEDS 💛🤍💙 MOT
to many women and children at home games. Newcastle aint best at home louder in the gallgate end, but its the opposite end from aeay fans
Everton fan here. Newcastle is the noisiest away ground I've ever visited and Goodison isn't quiet. Been 3 times and It's like a 90 min bear pit.They scream for everything. Fact they hate Pickford probably raises the noise 🤣. To be fair once you get in the city centre they'll drink and have banter with you
Great game great stadium and nice folk geordies, im happy with the point
That get into em chant is proper divvie from a leeds fan
Always a bit suspect when the home team has to hand out flags
I do think our atmospheres a bit flat even when we win sometimes, still one of the best in the league imo coz every grounds atmospheres shit these days, only away fans that make noise most of the time, 🖤🤍🖤🤍
Football in a library
TOP Notch ladies and gentlemen first class 👏 Top man Lewis I was listening on Radio Leeds with Popey and trust me I could hear you lot 🤩😍🤩😍🤍💛💙3,000Peacocks 🦚🇮🇨 giving it what for 😍 . It was a good point Mr Cool 😎 Mr Meslier 🙏 first class save's honestly if the Magpies where chucking ✋ hand grenades he would of been lobbing them back 10out of 10for Mr Meslier 🙏 it's good we have kept Up the run away at St James park last time we lost there was 18years ago on 7th January 2004 in the league. We need to beat the 🔨 Hammer's on Wednesday will be tricky hopefully your doing another video brother well put together as always Brother 🤝 All the best for 2023 Lewis and All the best to My fellow Leeds United Supporter's in 2023 hopefully it's going to be good for all of you. Most importantly stay safe People, Keep fighting, marching on together, we all love Leeds 🦚🇮🇨👊✊🤍💛💙🤝😍🤩👏👊🏐