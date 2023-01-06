MEHRDAD GHODOUSSI ROMPE SU SILENCIO – NOTICIAS DE TRANSFERENCIA DE NEWCASTLE UNITED !!!!!

Mehrdad Ghodoussi responde a los fanáticos del Newcastle que se quejan de la actividad en la ventana de fichajes #newcastle #nufc #transfers
Heads up this was recorded before Sky Sports updates on Hugo Ekitike, I’m down at the hoppings today so I can’t update it in the video 👍
Fan's are getting impatient but patience is a virtue and the owners have done a fantastic job so far so my message is calm down ladies as far as the players who are waiting for bigger clubs I think it's down to their agents greed keep up the good work Nufc and Adam
NU are a victim of their own riches, it doesn’t take a genius to know that clubs are going to behave like vultures and try claw out as much cash out of the NU owners as possible so the dreaded NU Tax is unfortunately going to follow the club around for a bit. The owners are shrewd and well within their rights to not fall into the NU Tax trap or be held ransom, they have to bide their time to get the correct players in at the correct price.
Over paying for a player has no benefit for NUFC and it will only come back to bite the club in the backside, just look at Everton and Barcelona’s situation.
It’s not the fault of the owners because of the attitude of the 2 players and their agents dithering and delaying, the owners are trying their best to sign the 2 players.
There is NO point over paying for players. I’m very happy with the owners personally. Also it’s not their fault it’s the players current club we should be moaning to!
This season is a test season. Next one is target to top 6. Then CL spot. Then PL champion
The truth comes out once a player has signed for a club. Take no notice of all this ;he doesn't want to come to Newcastle etc. Owners are the best thing to happen to Newcastle. We in great hands so everybody relax
In the TOON WE TRUST just hope we blow them so called top 6 out the water n if matty wants to nibble at haalands ankles good on the lad give the lad one from me 😁😁😁 TOON TOON
Could just be makums trying to wind up the mags. As they can't do anything else. Yo yo club
Stupid timing for this question really, be better asking the same question when the window is closed. The owners in my eyes are brilliant.
I'm not disappointed at all, so far. Just think this term 'richest club' is banded about too much. It's the Saudi state investment fund these will not throw as much money into the club as most people believe, we aren't a rich club we just have rich owners
Bang on Adam!
IMO, the new owners are absolutely outstanding! I can see the pride they have for the club, they're involved in every aspect and want better things for the club.
How can anyone be unhappy about the owners?! It beggars belief….
Glad the club have shipped Woodman out. He is so overrated. When he came into the team last time he was so slow. Both in coming off his line and in his distribution.
Whos our 2nd signing
Been watching you for about 3 weeks now, thought it was time I subscribed.
Good job,
Agree pope is a good keeper.
I'd be happy with woodman and darlow going, they just haven't taken thier chances well in my opinion.
And yes I'm happy with the owners, how can we not be?
100% happy with owners 😊
Honestly think they’ll be selling both darlow n woodman … keep Gillespie cause of his cheap wage (FFP)
A think Newcastle need to start getting deals done now like other clubs 🤔
It's all good our owners are playing chess…
Thanks, and good luck doing this full time. I'm enjoying your point of view
Trust the process. I get that we've all been starved of success our entire footballing lives and there's an impatience to stick it to everyone who's ever patronised or spoken down to us – but we are going to grow and improve, even if we don't bring in a single player this summer (but that won't happen).
Clubs can cling onto their players and try to levy a Newcastle tax all they want. But they can't cling on to management figures like Howe and Ashworth, they can't stop us upgrading our infrastructure and facilities, and they can't stop the wave of unity and positivity that drove us up the table last season. They can't change the fact that we already have a team that can be part of the conversation for European places and the cups next season. So we might have a slow summer and miss out on a few hyped up transfers? They can't stop the changes that will really matter and the changes that will last.
Adam mate, can I just stop you there. PSG are not a bigger club, no matter the Owners, circumstances, league position or status, NEWCASTLE UNITED ARE THE BIGGEST CLUB THAT HAS EVER EXISTED!!! Simple as 🤣
Don’t need mercenaries
Are we just setting aside the work they are doing on the club as a whole? The training ground, Dan Ashworth, the stadium, the women's team, the youth sides and the community work. Plenty time to get transfers done, we want the right people through the doors.
Who is our second signing
Just be patient ! Our owners kna what they are doing ffs
I’m happy. Better than it’s ever been.
And the fans who go on at the owners on social media need to stop its embarrassing
No one can question the owners ffs they already making improvements look at the training ground for example and for transfers we spent just under a 100 mil in January we have 3 players already this window which has just opened with plenty time left ppl who doubt them need the head shaking
Its past time to move on from botman and ekitike. Obviously the valuations are miles apart and Newcastle are choosing to not pay the asking prices. I just hope Newcastle can agree with some clubs on transfers because every club in the world will be hiking prices up when we come calling.
You've changed your tune about Henderson.
Yesterday you said you thought Henderson was better than Pope but today you say the opposite.
What's changed your opinion so quickly ?
Licking up to NUFC/Ashworth ?
OMG with the new owners we have more money than god, they have shown their commitment, we need time now to build like a phoenix rising from the ashes of Ashley and Bruce at least we now have respect COME ON⚽️