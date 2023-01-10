¡DUBRAVKA REGRESA AL NEWCASTLE UNITED!



38 comentarios en “¡DUBRAVKA REGRESA AL NEWCASTLE UNITED!

  1. brian upton

    I hope Martin gets a fair deal, he did a great job for the Toon and I was a bit saddened when they got rid of him, as far as I though he was going there with their chance to buy him after the loan.

  3. 100% MAGS

    Great video Rob Mate I Was Talking About This On My Channel As Well & I Believe He Has Returned So We Can Move Him On In This Window Maybe As Part Of A Swap Deal Or Just Outright But I Think It Will Be The First. Happy New Year Rob Mate & All The Best For 2023 HTL 🎉🍻⚫️⚪️👍🏻

  4. andsome enery

    We have a decent team, but a weak squad, hopefully this January will see 3 or 4 new players arriving. Never understood why they bought Woods.

  6. Paul

    Maddison will be a bad buy, he is crocked, cannot see the point of buying someone to sit on the sidelines, we have too many injured that cost good money, Where is Isak at the moment ??? still injured after 3 months.

  7. Gun4hire

    If we can reach any euro spot that would obviously be amazing, but would it be to much to soon going into the next season with the workload and the current squad we have?

  11. B Taylor

    Happy New Year Rob, very best wishes to you and yours mate.
    The club apparently announced that they had recalled Dubravka, so we'll see what happens. I don't think he'll be happy to stay, not with his response to when Pope arrived.
    Thanks for your channel mate, really enjoy watching your videos 👍🖤🤍

  12. Jonathan Auty

    Ref was shit leeds fouled and wasted time. Had chances meslier saved everything. Should of made subs earlier.

  13. kenneth stark

    What makes you think dubbs will want to go to Leicester he may not lol . Happy new year brilliant channel love it ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👍

  14. kenneth stark

    Yes we dropped 2 points but so did Chelsea and Spurs lost so that made me feel a lot better ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👍

  21. Guins Travels

    Happy for dubravka to stay but also very happy to use him in part exchange for madison. Not sure about tielimins if I want him or not.

  22. Chris Topher

    45k illegal immigrants came over and stayed via a dinghy but a pro footballer will find it hard to earn a living here. This government man 👎

  24. Repentant

    Thuram and Maddison, my pick, not a fan of dubravka, i saw him playing against cadiz and Sevilla during world cup, so off…lost both

  25. Phiaklang Tangjang

    It's good Dubravka is being called back .If De Gea gets injured,Man Utd will struggle even more,and it's good for our top 4 chance

  26. Helium Freak

    Not sure i want to see him back in our team to be honest. There were plans for him at Newcastle and he spat the dummy and left. If hes back to be sold on then thats fine.

  29. Daniel Mount

    Chris Wood needs to go now. I almost feel sorry for him, but hes being payed massive money, he is not involved during the majority of the game, is slow and seems more like an Ashley era signing. He done a job and helped relegate burnley, but its for the best if he is replaced this window.

  30. Ubaid Kazie Allie

    We sitting with 5 goalkeepers lol 😂
    Honestly I’ll just have Pope, Darlow and Gillespie as our three keepers.

  32. alan brown

    Kuol needs a work permit before he can play. Unless we can get special dispensation he does not meet the required criteria.

  33. alan brown

    We can’t blame Leeds for doing exactly what we did ourselves but a year ago.
    We have t expect that not every game will go our way. The performance was good and on another day we win 3-0.

  37. Tom Dobinson - Tinsley

    We need to get rid of wood. He is absolutely terrible. We also need to strengthen our midfield and we need a target man.

Los comentarios están cerrados.