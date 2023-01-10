¡DUBRAVKA REGRESA AL NEWCASTLE UNITED!

COMENTA TUS OPINIONES ABAJO!! Instagram: Twitter: Facebook: ¿COMPRAS EN AMAZON? Comience a navegar utilizando mi enlace a continuación y ayude a respaldar el canal: También vea algunos de mis productos preferidos a continuación: Camiseta favorita de local de Newcastle: Camiseta favorita de visitante de Newcastle: Micrófono principal: Micrófono portátil: Cámara de transmisión en vivo: Grabación portátil: #Newcastle #Nufc # Transferencias
I hope Martin gets a fair deal, he did a great job for the Toon and I was a bit saddened when they got rid of him, as far as I though he was going there with their chance to buy him after the loan.
I actually don't want him to go
Great video Rob Mate I Was Talking About This On My Channel As Well & I Believe He Has Returned So We Can Move Him On In This Window Maybe As Part Of A Swap Deal Or Just Outright But I Think It Will Be The First. Happy New Year Rob Mate & All The Best For 2023 HTL 🎉🍻⚫️⚪️👍🏻
We have a decent team, but a weak squad, hopefully this January will see 3 or 4 new players arriving. Never understood why they bought Woods.
Happy new year mate, all the best
Maddison will be a bad buy, he is crocked, cannot see the point of buying someone to sit on the sidelines, we have too many injured that cost good money, Where is Isak at the moment ??? still injured after 3 months.
If we can reach any euro spot that would obviously be amazing, but would it be to much to soon going into the next season with the workload and the current squad we have?
Think the club already announced Kwol?
Reckon a goalies getting sold
Reckon loan at chanpuonship team
Happy New Year Rob, very best wishes to you and yours mate.
The club apparently announced that they had recalled Dubravka, so we'll see what happens. I don't think he'll be happy to stay, not with his response to when Pope arrived.
Thanks for your channel mate, really enjoy watching your videos 👍🖤🤍
Ref was shit leeds fouled and wasted time. Had chances meslier saved everything. Should of made subs earlier.
What makes you think dubbs will want to go to Leicester he may not lol . Happy new year brilliant channel love it ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👍
Yes we dropped 2 points but so did Chelsea and Spurs lost so that made me feel a lot better ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👍
What a load of bollox
Happy new year m8
Isn’t that just a big frank story
"Concrete… Right in the middle of the field" you don't get this kind of content anywhere else 😂😃
Roobs you working on countryfile now? Thanks for the great updates as usual.
one point is always better than none
Happy for dubravka to stay but also very happy to use him in part exchange for madison. Not sure about tielimins if I want him or not.
45k illegal immigrants came over and stayed via a dinghy but a pro footballer will find it hard to earn a living here. This government man 👎
Happy new year. Really enjoy your videos. Keep it up. Come on the tooooon
Thuram and Maddison, my pick, not a fan of dubravka, i saw him playing against cadiz and Sevilla during world cup, so off…lost both
It's good Dubravka is being called back .If De Gea gets injured,Man Utd will struggle even more,and it's good for our top 4 chance
Not sure i want to see him back in our team to be honest. There were plans for him at Newcastle and he spat the dummy and left. If hes back to be sold on then thats fine.
what about the knee issue with Maddison , don;t want a dud who can't play .
I hope maddison dose join newcastle utd
Chris Wood needs to go now. I almost feel sorry for him, but hes being payed massive money, he is not involved during the majority of the game, is slow and seems more like an Ashley era signing. He done a job and helped relegate burnley, but its for the best if he is replaced this window.
We sitting with 5 goalkeepers lol 😂
Honestly I’ll just have Pope, Darlow and Gillespie as our three keepers.
There’s a reason Dubs was recalled. Hopefully as a trade with Leicester, and also hurting Man Utd.
Kuol needs a work permit before he can play. Unless we can get special dispensation he does not meet the required criteria.
We can’t blame Leeds for doing exactly what we did ourselves but a year ago.
We have t expect that not every game will go our way. The performance was good and on another day we win 3-0.
Gillespie is there for training routines and not for match day squads, 2 quality keepers is usually enough
Cards with family until 2:32AM ha😂
Was in leeds on the lash hny.
We need to get rid of wood. He is absolutely terrible. We also need to strengthen our midfield and we need a target man.
Maybe Garang Kuol should just jump on a boat or a lolly to speed up his visa….