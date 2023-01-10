NOTICIAS DE TRANSFERENCIA DE MARCUS THURAM + YOURI TIELEMANS AL NEWCASTLE UNITED!!!!!

La ventana de transferencia ahora está oficialmente abierta y se han publicado nuevos enlaces hacia fichajes potenciales #nufc #newcastle #transfers
tielemans would be a bench warmer
A big statement signing would be Joao Felix.. loan him in for the rest of the season as arsenal did with Odegaard
I think withh ffp we could sell the likes of Lewis and fraser for 10 -15 million each, which could raise 20-30 million to put towards the likes of maddison deal to offset the ffp and I would offer matt Ritchie a coaching role with in the club as I think he would be good to have around the squad and help with all the younger players currently at the club and future ones coming in
I don't think debravka deserves a 2nd chance his hearts not 100% a geordie 1…… nd this is personal but I don't like maddison he's a big head and don't think he'd bond with the club.
Adam p the beast of Newcastle
I get it he thought he was going the jump into Manchester United first 11 but it back fired on him big time lol
Probably recalled Dubravka to use him as part of a deal to sign someone else in the prem. Such as Tielemans or Maddison 🤷♂️
My favourite Hotel reviewer!
The Leeds game confirmed my suspicions: we need another centre mid (Maddison). Also, I think we need another left winger, because all we have right now is ASM and he gets injured quite a lot.
Newcastle in badly need of midfielders and depth…i think longstaff should be replaced soon… And i also don't prefer joelinton.. saint should be fully fit to start. But i have a wild fantasy about Neymar, i want him in my midfield, Neymar also don't want to be in psg but i guess he will choose champions league club anyway
Why isn't there a top 6 bidding for James Maddison, even though I hope a top 6 will buy him, so that no one offers to Newcastle United anymore, this is Goncalo Ramos and Manchester United are interested in him, it's hard to compete with the big 6, unless there is an offer special from Newcastle United, only then they are interested in a joint
Just saw the vlog of MU fans, Marcus Thuram will be bought by MU hikssss😬😨, it's really sad that all of my champions that I often mention here/vlogs, were bought by another club, not by Newcastle United. 😨😲 some time ago Cody Gakpo was taken over by Liverpool, now Marcus Thuram, Goncalo Ramos will be bought by another top 6 soon, what do Newcastle United want to get? can mediocre player. ? oh luck, fans of the club have management Loly-Loadings Slowly aka anything that doesn't move fast, sleeps and eats too much so it's slow work, sucks…😶😵😷
Football club is just starting…to rise like 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 so come on the mags 🙂🙂🙂
Thanks for your commitment all the best son Hwtl+l
Get Ivan toney back man he's fckin class, if use don't get him we will when we get new owners. Adam ya need to stop whingeing about everything think positive son and ya team will win every game,there's only roobenstien who always think Newcastle wil get beat sometimes wheres the love for the club, there need players who's never injured coz ya not guaranteed a win,give the youngsters a go then see every win at every match Newcastle deserve trophys and happiness all around the club come on the toon rock it to the top of the Premier league ready to lift the trophy of Man City isn't isn't funny greanlish said that about miggy,now see how well there doing onto winning the league of man City woohoo 🥂😁👍🏻🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Dubravka is our player, he's been great for us as you say and it's not very constructive having a go at him as he may well get games for us and we will need him. I welcome him back.
So if Pope gets injured and we need a good keeper, let’s not consider Dubz? That’s not sensible. Yes, he made a big mistake. But it would be wrong not to use an asset if we need to. He’ll probably be leaving anyway and he won’t be called, but for the good of the club don’t let a mistake cloud common sense.
We need to strengthen our midfield and I'll be gutted if we don't secure madison. We also definitely need to get rid of wood desperately and get an solid striker.
I think people are forgetting when he was replaced with Pope it wasn't for lack of effort, commitment or decent performances. He saved our bacon on plenty occasions, so I understand his frustration. I'll even be the first to admit, I did not see sense in the Pope transfer initially, because I thought it was just a side-step rather than an upgrade, but I am glad to have been proven very wrong. Many of us at the time were more than happy with Dubravka to stay as our number one and knew that there were more important positions to fill ahead of another GK (but competition for the GK spot was still down on the list). Replacing Miggy (and signing a capable backup to Wilson), well before his freak transformation this season, was at the time, the biggest priority transfer that comes to mind.
Obviously Pope went on to show that it was correct to have him as our number one, but look at it from Dubravka's perspective – you have the likes of Murphy still getting game time, albeit different position but you'd know who you'd rather see the back off first – why play second choice and see massively limited game time considering his dedication and efforts to date/by the time Pope joined. If he is happy to play second choice and fight for his place – good, he's a perfectly capable keeper on his day, if not then 100% sell and make a profit or use as a bargaining chip to get Maddison.
I think they’ve brought dubravka back so they can either sell him or use his as part of a swap deal so I can see why they have done, yes he jumped ship a bit with Man U which looking at it was a mad move but he’s been a good servant there has been a lot more players jumped ship before him so I wouldn’t give him to much grief.
Happy New Year Adam P have a great 2023 hopefully see you knocking about 🙏 Keep up the great work bud 👍
Happy new year Adam
Maddison, Tielemanns and Ashby sounds good Adam. Dubravka OUT .. hopefully they'll use him as a make weight to Leicester as part of Maddison. Fraser out as well. Mark Gillespie probably one to go.. Jamal Lewis could go out on loan I think.
Eddie howe can not pick a striker to save his life and that is what makes or breaks managers
Dubravka Lewis manquillo krath lacelles gillespie Darlow shelvey Murphy richie fraiser wood out
Leicester needing a keeper, we're interested in Tielmans and Maddison, Dubs called back. Deal in the off?
To sign this January; :ours Karrius, Harrison Ashby, James Maddison. To Sell this January; Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Ryan Frazer.
MArcus yes plz may we have his DM little brother also mr ashworth?
Bring back LWB LB Jetro Willems with Target getting hurt. we need more attack on the lb side then Burn a cb offers.. need rb cover for trips. krafth is a good cb cover not as good going forward in trips role. need to move on from Lacelleas darlow Dubs cash in.
Dub was a good Servant needs to kick on. Karius is a better depth man then Darlow or Gillespie Need to move on from Frazer Murphy javi levels of back ups. the visa rules for commonwealth should be easier to register a visa. Wood is not a lone striker hes a good tf or target forward with a pf or poacher 9 Isak is not as strong as wilson. if we had 35 mil from man u to grab a new healthy forward the deal is hard to sort. wilsons fire is only good if hes not missing so much as an older forward
I think we need a strong forward and midfielder because I think wood is too slow
DO you think Dubravka could have been recalled, so we can include him in deal to sign Tielemans or Maddison as Leicester need a keeper?
CM is a massive problem two injuries and a suspension there’s no one left
I’d like to see Edson Alvarez from Ajax sign but not sure if he’s being sold..
Happy new year Adam P mate. Legend.
Thank God Dubravka is Cup Tied
Marcus Thuram and Tielemans is ok to buy, seems pretty good and cheap, ideally Goncalo Ramos and Thuram, but ramos is really expensive