Cargado Mag NUFC – Reacción – Newcastle United Vs Leeds United

Loaded Mag NUFC – Reacción – Newcastle United Vs Leeds United #NUFC #LUFC#NEWLEE
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
Loaded Mag NUFC – Reacción – Newcastle United Vs Leeds United #NUFC #LUFC#NEWLEE
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
100 wasn’t a pen. Watch it back schar runs into the def and he knows what he’s doing running into their def. The way I see pens is if that happened against us would I theink it was a pen for them. The answer is no, never a pen. We needed/should of took the numerous chances we made was so so poor in front of goal. Shame
By the way, Meslier was totally responsible for saving them a tanking !
Just look how far we've come in a year to now see a draw with Leeds as 2 points lost…would you have believed it in January 2022 ?
We need 2 players and maybe a youngster bought in astby Maddison or telemans and Thuram x
Oi guy,s….we are building…we are NOT I repeat NOT…anywhere near City / Madrid/ Barcelona yet..fucking hell guys give the guys a break..WAIT WAIT WAIT…older guys thought the same as you lot..when we won 10 on the bounce with KK…walls can come crumbling down….STOP setting sights to high…..maybe yes maybe know…..just enjoy.
Do you think if we meet 1 of the so called top 6 or even lower in a cup final that we are 100%….going to win???
Get real guys
How far we’ve come to feel deflated at a 0-0 against Leeds when we created loads of chances… still feels a bit of a downer esp given the Man City result
If ASM and Wilson are fit enough to come on after 60 mins, then they're fit enough to start. Naming the same side is becoming a bit too predictable, probably to Leeds' advantage yesterday.
Games like this show where our weaknesses still lie. Hopefully, some good learning can be taken into the January window.
This is the exact reason we need to get rid of Wood and Wilson can rely on either Wilson on his day amazing but because of injury and his fitness 5 days out of 365 not good enough
How can we be talking about Target not performing well he hasn’t been given a kick all season ?
Referee wss awful
Get rid of Longstaff and Wood, couldn't hit a barn door from 5 yards. Need a Maddison and Diaby in January.
Shocking today